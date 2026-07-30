Investors of Pentair plc Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About its Investigation of PNR

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) to determine whether certain Pentair plc officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Canada.

On April 28, 2026, Pentair projected that second-quarter sales would increase approximately 1% and that full-year sales would grow approximately 2% to 4%. During the accompanying earnings call, management acknowledged that Pool distributors could reduce purchases during the second and third quarters but stated that the Company had evaluated a wider range of Pool revenue and income scenarios and incorporated those assumptions into its updated guidance. Management further stated that it had reflected the expected second- and third-quarter sell-in pressure in its guidance.

On July 14, 2026, after the market closed, Pentair disclosed preliminary second-quarter sales of approximately $930 million, representing a decline of approximately 17% compared with its previous forecast of approximately 1% growth. Pentair attributed the results primarily to the adverse impact of Pool channel inventory and estimated that Pool inventory destocking reduced second-quarter Pool sales by approximately $170 million and Pool segment income by approximately $105 million. The Company stated that the inventory realignment with major channel partners was “more pronounced” than previously estimated.

Pentair also substantially reduced its full-year outlook. The Company now expects annual sales to decline approximately 4% to 7%, compared with its previous forecast of 2% to 4% growth, and reduced its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to approximately $4.60 to $4.80 from approximately $5.30 to $5.40. Pentair estimated that Pool channel destocking and inventory right-sizing would reduce full-year Pool sales by approximately $250 million and Pool segment income by approximately $155 million. The Company separately announced that Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Brazis had departed on July 10, 2026, and that former Pentair CFO Bob Fishman had been appointed interim CFO.

Following the disclosure, Pentair shares declined approximately 22% in premarket trading on July 15, 2026, after closing at $75.68 on July 14, 2026.

What Now: If you lost money in your investment of Pentair plc, contact Robbins LLP for information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

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About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

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(800) 350-6003

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