Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

 | Source: Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

OTTAWA, Ill., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $1.0 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.   For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company announced net income of $1.5 million, or $0.66 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, decreased to $305.3 million as of June 30, 2026 from $305.8 million as of December 31, 2025 as payments and payoffs during the six month period exceeded originations. Non-performing loans decreased to $1.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $1.2 million at December 31, 2025.   As a result, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreased from 0.38% at December 31, 2025 to 0.36% at June 30, 2026.

Through June 30, 2026, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,202,370 shares of its common stock under all of its stock repurchase programs at an average price of $13.68 per share.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results, which reflected meaningful year-over-year growth in net income and earnings per share,” said Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Aside from the one-time BOLI gain, the results of our core banking operations continued to improve driven by increased yields on earning-assets, disciplined funding-cost management and our continued attention to asset quality.”

Mr. Hepner went on to say, “Although loan balances have remained relatively stable during the first six months of the year, we remain committed to responsible capital management and long-term value enhancement for our shareholders. We appreciate the continued dedication of our team, whose efforts have contributed to the improved results of operations.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $1.0 million compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was due to a $7.6 million dollar increase in interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which improved by 0.15% to 5.24%. Interest expense was $1.6 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. Our average cost of funds decreased to 2.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from 2.13% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income after recovery of credit losses increased by $0.2 million to $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Total other income was $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due mainly to the recognition of a one-time, non-taxable gain of $0.3 million from the settlement of a Bank-owned Life Insurance (BOLI) policy, reflecting the death benefit in excess of the policy’s cash surrender value. Additionally, the net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights increased by approximately $135,000 based on an independent third-party valuation conducted during the quarter. Total other expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses as well as higher legal and professional services expenses accounted for most of this increase.   

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $16 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a recovery of approximately $49 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to decrease the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. The ACL on loans was $4.0 million, or 1.31% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $4.2 million, or 1.35% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025. Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2026 were approximately $2 thousand compared to net recoveries of $84 thousand during the second quarter of 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2026 decreased by approximately $31 thousand compared to the required reserves as of June 30, 2025.  

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 due to higher pretax income during the period.  

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Net income was $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 5.21% from 5.02%. Interest expense was $3.3 million for the six months ended which is comparable to the $3.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Our average cost of funds continued to decline, falling from 2.15% to 2.09%. Due to the increase in yield on earning assets and the decline in cost of funds, our net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 increased to $5.7 million as compared to $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Total other income was $1.1 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase is due primarily to the BOLI-related gain and the adjustment to the value of our mortgage servicing rights discussed above. Other expense levels were $0.3 million higher, increasing to $4.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 as compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily related to an increase in salary and employee benefit costs. Additionally, loan expenses increased due to a one-time corrective adjustment to our Freddie Mac settlement account during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a recovery of $97 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of $142 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.  Net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2026 were approximately $49 thousand compared to net charge-offs of approximately $44 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2025.  The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL.

We recorded an income tax expense of approximately $535 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to an income tax expense of $390 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025. This increase is due primarily to higher pre-tax earnings in 2026 as compared to 2025.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2026 were $355.7 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 1.9%, from $362.6 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $4.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.2 million decrease in accrued interest receivable, a decrease of $0.9 million in securities available for sale, a decrease of $0.5 million in cash surrender value of life insurance, a decrease of $0.5 million in loans, net of allowance, and a decrease of $0.2 million in other assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.2 million in mortgage servicing rights and an increase of $0.3 million in loans held for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $4.9 million, or 20.1%, to $19.4 million at June 30, 2026 from $24.3 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in financing activities of $8.5 million exceeding cash provided by investing activities of $1.1 million and cash provided by operating activities of $2.5 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $0.9 million, or 5.7%, to $15.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $16.0 million at December 31, 2025 as payments, calls and maturities during the period exceeded purchases and market value fluctuations.

Net loans decreased $0.5 million, or 0.2%, to $305.3 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $305.8 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to a decrease of $5.7 million in one-to-four family residential mortgages, a decrease of $2.0 million in commercial loans and a decrease of $0.5 million in consumer loans. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.3 million in multi-family residential loans and an increase of $5.2 million in non-residential real estate loans. The ACL on loans decreased by $0.2 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025.     

Total deposits decreased $7.9 million, or 2.7%, to $290.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $298.1 million at December 31, 2025. During the six months ended June 30, 2026 certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $7.3 million and interest bearing DDA accounts decreased by $6.3 million. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in savings accounts of $1.6 million, non-interest bearing DDA accounts of $1.3 million and money market accounts of $2.7 million.  

FHLB advances totaled $15.9 million at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $39.9 million at June 30, 2026 as compared to $39.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects net income of $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and other items totaling $0.1 million. This increase was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in other comprehensive loss due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale during the period and cash dividends of $0.5 million paid to shareholders.   

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law. 

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 
(Unaudited) 
  
 June 30, December 31, 
 2026
 2025
 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks$9,382,780  $14,340,734  
Interest bearing deposits 3,992,795   6,719,709  
Federal funds sold 6,060,000   3,259,000  
             Total cash and cash equivalents 19,435,575   24,319,443  
     
Securities available for sale, at fair value 15,092,254   16,002,114  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,047,211 and $4,190,140
at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively		 305,286,628   305,758,202  
Loans held for sale 279,500   -  
Mortgage servicing rights 1,293,452   1,075,957  
Premises and equipment, net 5,767,659   5,887,528  
Accrued interest receivable 1,197,194   1,413,551  
Deferred tax assets, net 1,940,723   2,133,620  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,380,798   1,380,798  
Cash value of life insurance 48,124   528,464  
Goodwill 649,869   649,869  
Other assets 3,281,854   3,442,607  
Total assets$355,653,630  $362,592,153  

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity		    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing$24,404,340  $23,086,883  
Interest bearing 265,762,311   275,026,699  
 Total deposits 290,166,651   298,113,582  
Accrued interest payable 476,565   545,766  
FHLB advances 15,860,000   15,860,000  
Long term debt 1,164,256   1,238,661  
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 80,729   83,629  
Other liabilities 5,334,486   5,047,185  
          Total liabilities 313,082,687   320,888,823  
Commitments and contingencies    
ESOP Repurchase Obligation 2,672,922   2,672,922  
Stockholders' Equity    
  Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,301,195 and
  2,292,784 shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively		 23,012   22,928  
Additional paid-in-capital 21,180,254   21,060,890  
Retained earnings 23,209,880   22,166,573  
Unallocated ESOP shares (162,974)  (162,974) 
Unallocated management recognition plan shares (139,794)  (46,375) 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,539,435)  (1,337,712) 
  42,570,943   41,703,330  
Less:    
             ESOP Owned Shares (2,672,922)  (2,672,922) 
Total stockholders' equity 39,898,021   39,030,408  
             Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$355,653,630  $362,592,153 
        


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary 
Consolidated Statements of Operations 
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 
(Unaudited) 
  
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
 June 30, June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
Interest and dividend income:        
Interest and fees on loans$4,174,909  $3,925,744  $8,310,248  $7,716,904  
Securities:        
  Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 88,341   101,287   180,762   204,587  
  State and municipal securities 18,326   24,952   34,446   43,980  
  Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 52,718   28,500   106,807   57,000  
Interest-bearing deposits 135,745   166,628   313,013   359,150  
              Total interest and dividend income 4,470,039   4,247,111   8,945,276   8,381,621  
Interest expense:        
Deposits 1,481,339   1,464,485   3,028,075   2,983,457  
Borrowings 151,209   177,208   296,303   346,628  
              Total interest expense 1,632,548   1,641,693   3,324,378   3,330,085  
              Net interest income 2,837,491   2,605,418   5,620,898   5,051,536  
Recovery of credit losses - loans (16,270)  (49,179)  (93,912)  (139,077) 
Recovery of credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures -   -   (2,900)  (2,570) 
              Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 2,853,761   2,654,597   5,717,710   5,193,183  
Other income:        
Gain on sale of loans 44,871   58,190   76,205   79,429  
Loan origination and servicing income 136,930   158,200   276,516   285,093  
Net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights 151,374   17,167   217,495   (20,641) 
Customer service fees 136,169   119,079   260,174   224,335  
Death benefit in excess of cash surrender value 275,238   -   275,238   -  
Other 9,599   5,458   17,368   14,036  
              Total other income 754,181   358,094   1,122,996   582,252  
Other expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits 1,387,897   1,292,896   2,745,065   2,500,853  
Directors’ fees 37,500   45,000   76,500   90,000  
Occupancy 152,365   162,646   292,187   322,774  
Deposit insurance premium 41,567   33,000   82,982   78,000  
Legal and professional services 140,318   90,398   254,032   173,243  
Data processing 314,452   302,151   610,942   603,612  
Advertising 18,356   29,037   38,464   53,545  
Loan expense 74,646   70,279   324,249   133,808  
Other 196,664   279,517   336,695   499,336  
Total other expenses 2,363,765   2,304,924   4,761,116   4,455,171  
Income before income tax 1,244,177   707,767   2,079,590   1,320,264  
              Income tax expense 281,816   212,961   534,500   389,938  
              Net income$962,361  $494,806  $1,545,090  $930,326  
Basic earnings per share$0.42  $0.21  $0.66  $0.39  
              Diluted earnings per share$0.42  $0.21  $0.66  $0.39  
              Dividends per share$0.11  $0.11  $0.21  $0.22  
                 


Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
Selected Financial Data and Ratios
(Unaudited)
 
 At or for the
Three Months Ended
June 30,		  At or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
Performance Ratios:            
Return on average assets (5)1.08
% 0.56% 0.86% 0.53% 
Return on average stockholders' equity (5)9.51  5.02  7.79  4.72  
Average stockholders' equity to average assets11.36  11.24  11.08  11.24  
Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period10.88  11.37  10.88  11.37  
Net interest rate spread (1) (5)3.17  2.97  3.12  2.86  
Net interest margin (2) (5)3.35  3.14  3.30  3.02  
Other expense to average assets0.66  0.66  1.33  1.27  
Efficiency ratio (3)65.83  77.77  70.60  79.07  
Dividend payout ratio26.19  52.38  43.20  64.14  
             


 At or for the
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026
 At or for the
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2025
 
         
Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):        
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.04%  16.78% 
Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.79   15.52  
Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 15.79   15.52  
Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 11.64   11.49  
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.02   0.01  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding 1.31   1.35  
Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.36   0.38  
Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.31   0.33  
Other Data:      
Book Value per common share$17.34  $17.27  
Tangible Book Value per common share (7)$17.06  $16.99  
Number of full-service offices 3   3  
 
(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.
(5) Annualized.
(6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill.
 

Contact: Craig Hepner President and Chief Executive Officer (815) 366-5437


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