Rentomojo Expands Its Dedicated Water Purifier Service in Pune With Free 6-Month Filter Replacements, Lifetime Maintenance and Installation in Around Two Days From ₹417/Month

Bangalore, India, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo is expanding its water purifier offering in Pune beyond a conventional appliance rental into a dedicated managed water purification service. Rather than simply supplying a purifier, the company combines professional installation in around two days, scheduled filter replacements every six months, lifetime repair and maintenance support throughout the subscription, dedicated customer support and an in-house service network into a single monthly plan from ₹417. As households across Hinjewadi, Kharadi, Wakad, Baner, Viman Nagar and Magarpatta increasingly prioritise dependable servicing over long-term ownership, the company is positioning itself around continuous water quality management rather than one-time hardware sales. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

Pune's drinking water profile makes purifier selection more technical than simply choosing a model from a retail shelf. Water quality varies between municipal supply, apartment storage systems, borewells and tanker deliveries, particularly across the city's rapidly expanding residential corridors. A household in Baner may face very different purification requirements from one in Magarpatta or Viman Nagar despite being only a few kilometres apart. As residential mobility continues to increase, many households are looking not only for the right purification technology but also for ongoing servicing that remains reliable throughout their stay.

For many purifier owners, purchasing the appliance is only the beginning of the ownership journey. Filter replacements must be remembered and booked, annual maintenance contracts renewed, repairs coordinated and technicians scheduled, often with inconsistent response times. Those ongoing service requirements have become one of the biggest frustrations associated with owning a purifier.

Rentomojo has structured its offering around solving that operational problem. Every subscription includes scheduled filter replacement every six months, lifetime repair and maintenance support for the duration of the plan, professional installation in around two days and dedicated customer support. Rather than relying entirely on third-party servicing, maintenance is delivered through the company's in-house network of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters described in its draft red herring prospectus. That operational capability enables the company to commit to service continuity rather than simply supplying another appliance.

Ownership also remains financially front-loaded. Buying a comparable purifier can approach ₹18,000 before annual maintenance costs of approximately ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 are added over time, with the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus placing category-level maintenance and repair costs at approximately ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 annually. Because water purifiers require recurring servicing regardless of ownership duration, the long-term economics differ from categories such as furniture, where ownership often becomes more attractive over time.

The company's managed subscription removes much of that uncertainty. Monthly plans begin from approximately ₹417 and include servicing, repairs, scheduled filter replacements and relocation support within Pune throughout the subscription period. Professional installation is completed against an average network delivery time of approximately 2.54 days, while customers can complete booking online using standard KYC, refundable security deposits and postpaid payment options including cards, UPI and net banking. Customers paying longer tenures in advance can also receive discounts of up to 15%.

Configurations available across Pune include RO, RO+UV and alkaline systems on subscription terms ranging from three to 36 months. Rather than requiring households to budget separately for annual maintenance, repair visits and recurring filter replacements, the subscription combines those services into a single monthly plan designed to reduce both operational complexity and unexpected ownership costs.

As career moves, project assignments and relocations become harder to predict, households are increasingly evaluating appliances based not only on purchase price but also on the reliability of long-term support. Water purification has emerged as one of the categories where dependable servicing matters as much as the product itself.

In Pune, Rentomojo is positioning its offering around that service experience. By combining rapid installation, scheduled six-month filter replacements, lifetime maintenance and repair support, dedicated customer service and professionally managed in-house operations into a single monthly subscription from ₹417, the company is seeking to establish itself as a specialist managed water purification service rather than simply another appliance rental platform. For more information visit Rentomojo's appliance rental range in Pune.

About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: This release draws on current Rentomojo Pune product listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Prices are indicative, vary by product, city and tenure, and are subject to change.



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