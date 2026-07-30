Bitget Lists Grvt (GRVT) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Grvt (GRVT) to the DeFi zone, adding it to spot trading. Trading for the GRVT/USDT pair opens on July 30, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from July 31, 2026, 15:00 (UTC).

GRVT is a self-custodial onchain wealth platform designed to unify yield-bearing savings, investment products, and multi-asset spot and perpetual trading within a single account infrastructure. To address liquidity fragmentation, latency, slippage, and counterparty risk in traditional DEXs, the protocol uses a hybrid engine where order matching and risk management are handled off-chain, enabling execution speeds of up to 600,000 transactions per second. At the same time, the protocol periodically settles state transitions on-chain via zero-knowledge proofs on Ethereum. This eliminates front-running and keeps transaction details private, delivering CEX-level performance alongside self-custodial asset security.

The ecosystem supports a broad array of instruments, ranging from perpetual contracts, options, competitive request-for-quote (RFQ) execution, and gamified trading environments. It also incorporates institutional-grade compliance frameworks, including native KYC/AML verification, role-based permissions, and automated API management tools. Together, GRVT offers both individual and institutional traders a seamless, privacy-focused venue that enhances execution efficiency without sacrificing control over their underlying assets.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Grvt (GRVT) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging CEX execution efficiency with self-custodial onchain liquidity.

For more details on Grvt (GRVT), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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