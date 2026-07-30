OMODA Debuts Super AI Cockpit in Southeast Asia: Powered by ByteDance Seed LLM, Defining a New Era of Youth-Centric Mobility

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the AI era continues to accelerate, the cockpit — the most frequently used and highly perceived human-vehicle interaction interface — has become a critical factor in shaping brand differentiation and localized experiences in the global automotive competition. On July 27, 2026, OMODA & JAECOO officially unveiled its next-generation Super AI Cockpit in Southeast Asia at the “SUPER AI NIGHT” event in Indonesia.

Equipped with ByteDance’s Seed LLM, the cockpit becomes the first intelligent cockpit system in Southeast Asia powered by this advanced large language model. Powered by three-industry-leading technologies – shaping the future of AI cockpit worldwide, OMODA Super AI Cockpit achieves three breakthrough milestones: First in ASEAN to launch ByteDance’s Seed LLM in a vehicle, First automaker to bring AI agents to every driving scenario, and First AI cockpit with an advanced Master-agent architecture. Through deep localization across five major languages and the collaborative operation of 10 intelligent agents, it represents Southeast Asia’s first intelligent cockpit solution with large-scale deployment and comprehensive native AI capabilities. It enables vehicles to evolve from tools that simply “follow commands” into intelligent companions that can truly “understand user needs.” The debut model equipped with this technology, OMODA 4, also made its impressive appearance at the event.

Redefining Human-Vehicle Interaction: Three Core Technology Foundations Enable a Generational Advantage

A truly AI-native cockpit is not simply an accumulation of functions, but a fundamental upgrade at the architectural level. Addressing the challenges of traditional in-vehicle voice systems — including mechanical interaction, one-way command execution, and limited contextual understanding — OMODA has developed a fully integrated and independently controlled technology foundation, with the cockpit powered by three core technology systems working together.

Among them, the ByteDance Seed large language model delivers advanced natural language processing capabilities, accurately supporting complex multi-round conversations, ambiguous intent recognition, and multimodal content generation such as AI wallpapers. The cloud-edge collaborative architecture combines powerful cloud computing capabilities with low-latency edge-side responses. Even in offline or weak network environments, the edge-side engine ensures stable operation of key functions including vehicle control, navigation, and offline audio and video entertainment, effectively addressing the industry challenge where intelligent systems become unavailable once network connectivity is lost. Meanwhile, Agentic AI technology drives the collaboration of 10 intelligent agents, enabling the cockpit to evolve from passive responses to an AI super assistant capable of proactively anticipating user needs.

From “Easy to Use” to “Understanding You”: Three-Stage OTA Evolution Enables Long-Term Lifecycle Growth

A truly useful AI system must continue to evolve. Through a three-stage OTA evolution roadmap, OMODA enables its Super AI Cockpit to become increasingly personalized, adaptive, and dynamic over time. In the currently deployed AI 1.0 stage, 10 intelligent agents are fully integrated into the cockpit. The Orchestrator agent supports complex intent decomposition, while the Vehicle Control Agent supports up to 7 vehicle control commands within a single user utterance. Covering navigation assistance, vehicle usage guidance, conversational companionship, real-time information services, and personalized wallpapers and user name customization, AI 1.0 delivers a full-scenario experience where users can control functions effortlessly through voice interaction.

The AI 2.0 stage, planned for launch in 2027, will focus on four key dimensions: Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends, further upgrading the cockpit from “more convenient” to “truly understanding you.” At this stage, the cockpit will be capable of simultaneously handling more than eight complex intents, allowing users to complete route planning and multi-stop navigation through a single sentence. Powered by a scenario-aware intelligent engine, the system can automatically activate dedicated modes like rainy weather mode based on real conditions. By integrating ANC noise reduction, AI Voiceprint Cloning, AI Pet Replication, and dynamic wallpapers, the cockpit will create a more emotional and personalized cabin environment. It will also deeply integrate the O4 in-vehicle gaming ecosystem (equipped with a game controller) and AI smart sound tuning capability, delivering engaging lifestyle experiences for younger drivers. In the ultimate AI 3.0 stage, the intelligent cockpit will integrate the AI Box high-performance computing chip platform and deploy an on-device multimodal large language model, forming a dual-engine architecture that delivers millisecond-level edge response alongside in-depth cloud reasoning. This will truly bring an AI brain into the vehicle, creating an intelligent assistant that accompanies users anytime and anywhere.

Partnering with Tech Leaders to Secure Global Leadership in the Next Phase of AI Mobility

As a pioneer in the global young drivers segment, OMODA is leveraging its self-developed full-stack underlying architecture to establish a deep strategic collaboration with BytePlus, the enterprise technology service brand under ByteDance. By combining OMODA’s advanced intelligent cockpit capabilities with BytePlus’s parent company ByteDance’s deep understanding of the digital mindset and cultural trends of global young drivers, cater to the travel habits and interaction preferences of global young drivers. Together, they will create an intelligent mobility companion featuring both emotional intelligence and personalization, pioneering a new model of collaboration between intelligent vehicles and leading AI technology companies. In the future, both parties will continue exploring innovative applications of the Seed large language model across diverse mobility scenarios.

Choosing Indonesia as the location for the regional debut in Southeast Asia represents a strategic milestone for OMODA & JAECOO in capturing the core voice of intelligent transformation among young markets in Southeast Asia and around the world. Going forward, OMODA 4 will serve as an important vehicle platform for this technology, rapidly expanding into key global markets. Driven by AI innovation, OMODA & JAECOO will continue building the leading global intelligent cockpit perception and accelerate the industry’s transition toward a new era of intelligent mobility.

OMODA 4

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

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