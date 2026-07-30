Ogden, UT, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. HorseFil is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

HorseFil is a men's wellness gummy built around seven active ingredients in a one-gummy daily serving, with 30 servings per container. HorseFil discloses each ingredient at an individual milligram amount -- Tongkat Ali at 200 mg, Maca root and Ashwagandha at 100 mg each, Horny goat weed at 100 mg, and L-Arginine HCl, beet root, and grape seed at 50 mg each -- rather than folding them into a single proprietary blend total. HorseFil is manufactured in the United States and sold directly through horsefil.com, with pricing starting at $49 per bottle and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

HorseFil's Official Website

HorseFil's official website for the product, pricing, and guarantee terms covered in this release is horsefil.com. Horsefil.store is a separate website and is not affiliated with the product, formula, or terms described in this release. Buyers should confirm they're ordering directly from horsefil.com to receive the seven-ingredient formula, pricing, and guarantee terms described below.

Men's Vitality and Vascular Health Category Context

HorseFil combines botanical extracts and L-Arginine HCl in a once-daily men's wellness gummy, part of the men's vitality and vascular health supplement category.

HorseFil Ingredients at a Glance

Tongkat Ali (Eurycoma longifolia extract) -- 200 mg

Maca root (Lepidium meyenii extract) -- 100 mg

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera extract) -- 100 mg

Horny goat weed (Epimedium sagittatum extract) -- 100 mg

L-Arginine HCl -- 50 mg

Beet root (Beta vulgaris extract) -- 50 mg

Grape seed (Vitis vinifera extract) -- 50 mg

Serving size is one gummy, with 30 servings per container. HorseFil's ingredients, milligram amounts, and serving directions coverage goes into more depth on each ingredient and its labeled form.

HorseFil Package Pricing for 2026

Two bottles (a 60-day supply): $79 per bottle, $158 total plus shipping

Three bottles (a 90-day supply): $69 per bottle, $207 total, with free U.S. shipping

Six bottles (a 180-day supply): $49 per bottle, $294 total, with free U.S. shipping

Pricing and package availability can change, so it's worth confirming current figures at checkout on horsefil.com.

HorseFil Guarantee and Refund Policy

HorseFil includes a 60-day money-back guarantee from the purchase date. HorseFil asks customers to use the product for at least 30 days before contacting support if they're not satisfied. Purchases are processed as one-time orders, with no automatic renewals or recurring subscription charges.

Ashwagandha Research Context

The National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements, in a fact sheet last updated May 2, 2025, reports that ashwagandha has been studied for stress, anxiety, and sleep, with many trials using varying preparations and shorter durations. The cited research evaluates individual ingredients rather than HorseFil's finished seven-ingredient gummy, so it shouldn't be interpreted as proof of HorseFil-specific results. The Merck Manual's dietary supplement reference notes that ashwagandha can interact with thyroid hormone therapy and with antihyperglycemic, antihypertensive, immunosuppressant, and sedative medications; anyone taking those types of medications should talk with a healthcare professional before using an ashwagandha-containing supplement. HorseFil includes ashwagandha at 100 mg per gummy, alongside Tongkat Ali, Maca root, Horny goat weed, L-Arginine HCl, beet root, and grape seed.

HorseFil Side Effects and Safety Considerations

HorseFil shouldn't be used during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. The Merck Manual's dietary supplement reference also notes that ashwagandha's adverse effects may include diarrhea, headache, sedation, or nausea, and that liver injury may occur.

Anyone in the following situations should talk with a healthcare professional before using HorseFil:

Taking prescription medications, including thyroid, blood pressure, blood sugar, sedative, or immunosuppressant medications

Living with an existing medical condition

Having a known allergy to any listed ingredient

Under 18 years old

Directions call for one gummy daily with a glass of water, 20 to 30 minutes before a meal or as directed by a healthcare professional. HorseFil is currently available directly through horsefil.com; availability is subject to change.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the HorseFil product label and the HorseFil official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact HorseFil directly at contact@customercs.com. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

HorseFil customer support: contact@customercs.com | (507) 448-8190 (SMS). Returns: PO Box 12730, Ogden, UT 84412, USA.

Summary

HorseFil's official website for the product covered in this release is horsefil.com; horsefil.store is a separate site and isn't affiliated with this listing. HorseFil's seven-ingredient formula discloses individual milligram amounts for Tongkat Ali, Maca root, Ashwagandha, Horny goat weed, L-Arginine HCl, beet root, and grape seed. HorseFil offers three package options -- $79, $69, and $49 per bottle across two-, three-, and six-bottle sizes -- backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee and processed as one-time purchases with no subscription. Ashwagandha carries documented interaction considerations with several common prescription medication types, along with a note that it shouldn't be used during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. Buyers with questions about HorseFil's pricing, guarantee terms, or safety considerations can reach HorseFil directly using the contact information above.