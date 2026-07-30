Inbank unaudited financial results for Q2 and 6 months of 2026

In Q2 2026, Inbank reached a record originated volume of €221 million, representing a 13% year-on-year increase. Consolidated net profit for the quarter grew by 20% year-on-year to €4.3 million. Net profit for the first half of 2026 reached €8.3 million, up 2% year-on-year. The return on equity was 9.8% in Q2, and 9.6% for the first 6 months of the year.

Inbank's total net income for the second quarter increased by 6% year-on-year to €22 million, and 6% to €43.9 million for the first 6 months. Operating expenses rose 3% year-on-year to €11.9 million, declining slightly from the previous quarter. As a result, Inbank's cost / income ratio improved to 54.3% for the quarter.

Originated volume reached a record €221 million in Q2 2026, up 13% year-on-year, bringing originated volume for the first 6 months of 2026 to €428 million, up 18% year-on-year. Growth was broad-based, with 17% in Central and Eastern Europe and 10% in the Baltics.

By product segment, personal loan origination volumes grew 59% year-on-year to €55.8 million, supported by sustained focus on the product and its distribution. Rental services grew by 47% to €20.3 million, supported by growth in both full-service vehicle rental and consumer electronics rental. Car financing grew by 11% to €52.4 million, supported by the Otomoto partnership in Poland and the continued recovery of Estonia’s car market. Pay later product volumes, Inbank's largest segment, were broadly flat year-on-year at €64.6 million. Green financing declined 23% year-on-year to €28.4 million, as Polish solar financing demand normalised after last year’s exceptionally strong, subsidy-driven activity.

The loan and rental portfolio grew 10% year-on-year to €1.32 billion, while the deposit portfolio increased 7% year-on-year to €1.32 billion. As of the end of Q2, Inbank's total assets stood at €1.61 billion.

Impairments on loans and receivables were 1.54% of the average loan and rental portfolio, an improvement from both a year ago and the previous quarter, and remained within Inbank's target range.

In June, Inbank completed a private placement of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds worth €8.34 million at 8.25% per annum, oversubscribed 2.1 times, attracting a diversified investor base including family offices, institutional investors, pension funds and high-net-worth individuals. The total capital ratio reached 18.38% by quarter-end.

In July, Inbank signed an agreement with Eurobank to establish a 50/50 joint venture to build an embedded finance business in Greece, combining BNPL, sales finance and consumer lending products. Licensing with the Bank of Greece is underway, with commercial launch expected in Q1 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Inbank strengthened its leadership and operating model. Margus Kastein was appointed Chief Commercial Officer (effective 1 June), Piret Paulus was appointed Chief Product Officer (effective 1 July), and Marten Meikop will join as Chief Technology Officer on 10 August 2026.

By the end of Q2 2026, Inbank had 807,000 active customer contracts and over 6,200 active partners.





Priit Põldoja, CEO of Inbank, comments on the results:

“Inbank delivered a strong second quarter, with yet another record originated volume accompanied by a slight improvement in profitability. Growth was broad-based across our markets and products, led by personal loans and rental services. While revenue growth was modest, net profit grew by more than 20% thanks to low operating expense growth and stable credit quality.

In addition to solid underlying business performance, the quarter also marked an important strategic milestone. In July, we signed an agreement with Eurobank to establish a joint venture and enter the Greek market – a completely new strategic direction for Inbank, as we enter a new market for the first time together with a strong local partner. With growing business volumes, improving margins and an exciting new market ahead of us in Greece, Inbank enters the second half of 2026 with good momentum.”

Key financial indicators as of 30.06.2026

Total assets € 1.61 billion

Loan and rental portfolio € 1.32 billion

Customer deposits € 1.32 billion

Total equity € 176.2 million

Net profit € 4.3 million

Return on equity 9.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)



Q2 2026 Q2 2025 6 months 2026 6 months 2025 Interest income calculated using effective interest method 31,969 31,766 63,471 63,039 Interest expense -12,828 -13,295 -25,954 -26,608 Net interest income 19,141 18,471 37,517 36,431 Fee and commission income 117 15 209 22 Fee and commission expenses -1,241 -881 -2,530 -2,113 Net fee and commission income/expenses -1,124 -866 -2,321 -2,091 Rental income 11,718 9,524 22,995 18,673 Sale of assets previously rented to customers 4,892 4,307 10,205 8,268 Depreciation of rental assets -5,561 -4,559 -10,881 -8,821 Other operating expenses -2,196 -1,669 -4,178 -3,352 Cost of assets sold previously rented to customers -4,763 -4,053 -9,937 -7,696 Net rental income/expenses 4,090 3,550 8,204 7,072 Other operating income 14 8 58 19 Net gains/losses from financial assets measured at fair value -183 -463 454 -19 Foreign exchange rate gain/losses 59 39 -49 58 Net gain/losses from financial items -110 -416 463 58 Total net income 21,997 20,739 43,863 41,470 Personnel expenses -6,472 -5,759 -12,459 -11,369 Marketing expenses -1,166 -1,034 -2,369 -1,887 Administrative expenses -2,537 -3,066 -5,730 -6,028 Depreciation, amortization -1,768 -1,739 -3,488 -3,402 Total operating expenses -11,943 -11,598 -24,046 -22,686 Impairment losses on loans and receivables -5,027 -4,875 -10,227 -9,345 Profit before income tax 5,027 4,266 9,590 9,439 Income tax expense -763 -702 -1,310 -1,344 Profit for the period 4,264 3,564 8,280 8,095 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences 6 -32 -73 -139 Total comprehensive income for the period 4,270 3,532 8,207 7,956



Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

30/06/2026 31/12/2025 30/06/2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 101,234 144,541 162,628 Mandatory reserves at central banks 25,879 28,859 26,687 Due from other banks 10,168 10,004 0 Investments in debt securities 90,454 59,393 47,447 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss 136 94 0 Loans and receivables 1,182,331 1,152,136 1,088,936 Other financial assets 3,479 3,610 5,829 Tangible fixed assets 128,923 113,835 102,110 Right of use assets 17,601 20,469 21,241 Intangible assets 34,604 33,492 32,557 Other assets 6,625 6,300 6,706 Deferred tax assets 7,084 7,299 5,218 Total assets 1 608 518 1 580 032 1,499,359 Liabilities Customer deposits 1,320,001 1,301,052 1,233,383 Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 0 265 687 Other financial liabilities 42,095 46,204 57,098 Current tax liability 1,012 193 529 Deferred tax liability 1,445 1,350 878 Other liabilities 10,480 11,132 10,194 Subordinated debt securities 57,277 48,866 40,911 Total liabilities 1 432 310 1 409 062 1,343,680 Equity Share capital 1,190 1,178 1,152 Share premium 61,922 60,166 54,849 Statutory reserve 119 115 115 Other reserves 539 1,153 1,357 Retained earnings 112,438 108,358 98,206 Total equity 176 208 170 970 155,679 Total liabilities and equity 1,608,518 1,580,032 1,499,359



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 807,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee

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