TGS - Ex dividend of NOK 1.49 per share today

OSLO, NORWAY (30 July 2026) – The shares in TGS ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.49 (USD 0.155) as from today, 30 July 2026.
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July 28, 2026 01:00 ET | Source: TGS ASA
TGS is pleased to announce the award of an OBN contract in the AMME region.Read More
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July 23, 2026 01:01 ET | Source: TGS ASA
OSLO, NORWAY (23 July 2026) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent...Read More