Regulated information: Fagron delivers strong H1 2026 performance with 16% topline growth and reiterates FY 2026 guidance

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 30 July 2026 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron delivers strong H1 2026 performance with 16% topline growth and reiterates FY 2026 guidance

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding today publishes its first half results for the period ending 30 June 2026.

Key Highlights

Revenue up 16.0% to €552.5 million (17.5% at CER ), with organic growth of 3.1% at CER, led by EMEA and Latin America and supported by contributions from acquisitions

Adjusted EBITDA up 12.7% to €107.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4%

Operating cash flow of €58.1 million, up 10.8% year-on-year

Net earnings per share of €0.63, increased by 1.6% year-on-year driven by Depreciation & Amortization and financial costs related to acquisitions

Completed the acquisition of Amber (Singapore & Malaysia) in Q2 and signed a collaboration agreement with NutraConnect in Asia. Also, completed five previously announced acquisitions in H1 2026 with all integration on track

Amy Jones appointed Area Leader for North America – Pacific

FY 2026 outlook and medium-term guidance reiterated





Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:



"I am proud of our strong first-half performance, with all regions contributing to profitable growth and our recent acquisitions integrating well. We continued to strengthen our positioning across the business, and that has translated into double-digit topline expansion.

EMEA maintained its momentum with strong organic growth complemented by the contribution of recently acquired businesses. In Latin America, Brands & Essentials delivered exceptional growth, supported by our innovation pipeline and acquisitions, alongside continued commercial progress and disciplined portfolio management. In North America – Pacific, our Brands & Essentials business performed strongly, while Compounding Services was largely affected by the normalization of GLP-1 related revenues and we continued to invest across the region and remain confident in its trajectory.

We also completed several acquisitions across our regions, expanding our presence in Asia and in nutraceuticals, while reinforcing our position globally. Our focus now is on integrating these businesses successfully into the Fagron family.

I would like to thank Andy Pulido for his service to Fagron over the years as we have expanded our business in the US. I am also pleased to welcome Amy Jones as Area Leader for North America – Pacific, moving up from her role as the Brands & Essentials lead in the region, where she has successfully integrated businesses and delivered sustained performance. She has the skills, experience and leadership needed to take the region into the next phase of profitable growth and operational excellence.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our outlook and are reiterating our FY 2026 and medium-term guidance. Backed by a resilient, flexible business model and a clear strategic focus, we look forward to delivering sustainable growth."

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