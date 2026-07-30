dsm-firmenich reports H1 2026 results

 | Source: dsm-firmenich dsm-firmenich

Press Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), July 30, 2026

dsm-firmenich reports H1 2026 results
Good LFL sales growth and sequential margin improvement through first half

Highlights

  • Good like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 5% in H1 2026, with 6% in Q2
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially, with positive momentum into second half
  • Continued improvement in adjusted gross operating free cash flow
  • 2026-2028 action plan, aimed at accelerating financial performance, introduced at March 2026 CMD, fully on track
  • Successful dual listing of shares on SIX Swiss Exchange as of May 21
  • €500 million share buyback program progressing well
  • Outlook unchanged: 2026 targets underpinned by good H1 delivery

CEO comments
“We achieved good volume-led LFL growth in the first six months of the year across all businesses, demonstrating the resilience and quality of our portfolio and the consistent delivery on our operational priorities amid a dynamic global macroeconomic environment. We expect full-year LFL sales growth to be at the higher end of our 2026 target of 2-4%.

We are delivering on the action plan outlined at our 2026 Capital Markets Day, focused on accelerating top-line growth, margin expansion, and maintaining disciplined cash and capital management. These initiatives will drive a further sequential improvement to deliver an around 20% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2026. We are also executing our cost savings and restructuring program, to provide a strong foundation to achieve a further step-up in margin in 2027.”

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO

Group Performance – Continuing Operations

The company delivered good, volume-led sales growth across all businesses in the first half, owing to improving business conditions, contributions from revenue synergies, and higher win rates on customer briefs. Following 4% LFL sales growth in Q1, business conditions in Q2 2026 continued to be solid, resulting in 6% LFL sales growth. June saw a strong acceleration, owing to positive customer sentiment on easing Middle East concerns.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5% in Q2, reflects a 40 bps sequential improvement versus Q1. Versus the prior year period, the margin remained stable reflecting a negative impact of 70 bps from foreign exchange effects. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 10% in Q2, and up 7% in the first half versus prior year. Core EPS increased by 14% in H1 2026 versus prior year period, reaching €1.84.

Adjusted Gross Operating Free Cash Flow of 7% in H1 2026 improved versus the prior year period. With typically stronger cash flow performance in the second half of the year, the company expects to deliver on its full-year adjusted gross operating cash-to-sales ratio target of 11-12%.

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Sales4,664 4,643 2,388 2,303 
Adj. EBITDA900 906 466 446 10 
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)19.3 19.5  19.5 19.4  
Net profit from continuing operations225 197     
Net profit (total Group)221 541     


Outlook 2026 unchanged: Fully on track with 2026 Strategic Action Plan

The company expects Continuing Operations for the full-year 2026 to deliver:

  • Like-for-Like (LFL) sales growth: 2-4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 20%
  • Cash conversion: Adjusted Gross Operating Free Cash Flow to Sales of 11-12%

Underpinned by good H1 delivery, the company expects full-year LFL sales growth to be at the higher end of its 2026 target of 2-4%.

This outlook assumes that, also in the second half, the conflict in the Middle East will have a limited impact. The company will address cost inflation through a range of initiatives including a cost savings and restructuring program, and pricing actions.

Key figures and indicators – Continuing operations

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Net sales4,664 4,643 2,388 2,303 
P&B1,948 1,919 981 945 
TTH1,634 1,629 843 802 
HNC¹1,035 1,042 538 528 
Corporate¹47 53  26 28  
Adj. EBITDA 900 906 466 446 10 
P&B424 426 211 207 
TTH321 335 170 165 
HNC206 196 15 110 99 19 
Corporate(51)(51) (25)(25) 
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)19.3 19.5  19.5 19.4  
P&B21.8 22.2  21.5 21.9  
TTH19.6 20.6  20.2 20.6  
HNC19.9 18.8  20.4 18.8  
Adj. EBIT435 450     
       
Core adj. EBIT664 677     
Core adj. net profit465 441     
       
Average number of shares (x millions)250.2 263.5     
Core adj. EPS1.84 1.61     
       
(Avg.) core capital employed11,48011,909    
Core adj. ROCE (%)  11.6 11.4     
       
Operating working capital2,6672,662     
Net debt4,424 2,459²     

1 2025 figure restated for comparative purposes
2 Refers to Total Group, including Discontinued Operations

Cost savings and restructuring program

Earlier this year, at its Capital Markets Day, the company outlined a clear action plan focused on disciplined execution to accelerate financial performance. This plan is designed to deliver a structural improvement of approximately 1% in Adjusted EBITDA margin by 2027.

This restructuring program (including the stranded cost elimination program from the Animal Nutrition & Health transaction) could lead to a reduction of about 1,000 positions over the next 18-24 months, in close consultation with relevant works councils. The company has fully deployed the program and expects €100 million in cost savings, and anticipates an exceptional cost of approximately €100 million.

Strategic ambitions

dsm-firmenich operates through three unique and complementary Business Units: Perfumery & Beauty, Taste, Texture & Health, and Health, Nutrition & Care. These businesses are supported by clear strategic choices, a simplified operating model, and a strong focus on customer-driven innovation.

The strategic ambition is to grow the three businesses by leveraging a unique combination of science, creativity, and customer intimacy, while anchoring performance through operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, cost saving programs, and consistent commercial practices across the Group. Having successfully completed the group-wide transformation, the focus is on accelerating performance within the three business units.

Looking ahead, the priority is to accelerate execution in 2026–2027 to drive growth and synergies, expand EBITDA margins, and improve cash conversion, underpinned by normalized capital expenditure, tighter working capital management, and greater cost discipline.

The materials from the 2026 Capital Markets Day are available here.

Swiss listing        

In addition to its listing on Euronext Amsterdam, dsm-firmenich established a dual listing of the company’s ordinary shares on SIX Swiss Exchange on May 21, 2026. This Swiss listing benefits dsm-firmenich and its shareholders by strengthening alignment with dsm-firmenich’s Swiss heritage and domicile, broadening access to Swiss and international equity investors, and also resulting in the inclusion in relevant Swiss equity indices.

Share buyback program

The company started a share repurchase program on March 12, 2026 to repurchase ordinary shares for a total amount of €540 million, of which €500 million to reduce its issued capital, and €40 million to cover commitments under the Group’s share-based compensation plans. On July 24, around 62% of the program had been executed.

On February 26, 2026, following the completion of its €1 billion share buyback program in 2025, the company cancelled 12,049,441 shares. As a result, the total number of issued shares was reduced by approximately 4.5%, from 265,676,388 to
253,626,947 shares.


Business Unit Review

Perfumery & Beauty        

Q2 2026
Perfumery & Beauty delivered a LFL sales growth of 7%, fully volume driven, on a continued good business momentum with strong month of June. Fine Fragrances as well as Consumer Fragrances delivered double-digit LFL growth from strong market demand, supported by higher win rates of customer briefs. The Ingredients segment was stable.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.5%, reflecting a 40 bps negative foreign exchange effect and some one-off operational costs, versus the prior year period. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 6% in Q2 versus the prior year period.

H1 2026
Perfumery & Beauty delivered a strong, volume-driven, 7% LFL sales growth in the first half. Fine Fragrances delivered double-digit LFL sales growth, with Consumer Fragrances recording high single-digit sales growth. Ingredients achieved low single-digit growth, across fragrance and beauty & care ingredients.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.8%, reflecting some one-off operational costs and a negative foreign exchange effect of 20 bps versus the prior year period. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 6% in H1 versus the prior year period.

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Sales1,948 1,919 981 945 
Adj. EBITDA424 426 211 207 
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)21.8 22.2  21.5 21.9  


Taste, Texture & Health

Q2 2026
The business unit saw solid business conditions, reporting a 6% LFL growth, up from 2% in Q1. Revenue synergies contributed about 2% to sales growth, while Bovaer had a positive impact of 1%.

Growth was driven by both Taste and Ingredients Solutions, and across all regions, with a strong recovery in Latin America, and business conditions picking up in Europe and North America, the latter benefiting from the FIFA World Cup. The Beverages and Baking segments delivered good performance, while continued high demand in the Dairy segment drove good growth in enzymes and cultures.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased sequentially from 19.1% in Q1, to 20.2% in Q2. Versus prior year, the margin reflects a 70 bps negative impact from foreign exchange. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 8% in Q2 versus the prior year period.

H1 2026
Taste, Texture & Health delivered a volume-led LFL growth of 4%, with an improving momentum across its businesses, supported by revenue synergies of 1.5%.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.6%, with a 60 bps adverse foreign exchange impact and some higher costs. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 3% in H1 versus the prior year period.

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Sales1,634 1,629 843 802 
Adj. EBITDA321 335 170 165 
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)19.6 20.6  20.2 20.6  


Health, Nutrition & Care

Q2 2026
Health, Nutrition & Care delivered 4% volume-driven sales growth, in line with the first quarter. This consistent performance was driven by Early Life Nutrition, led by ongoing strong demand for HMOs and favorable conditions for ARA, as well as good growth in Biomedical. Dietary Supplements and i-Health continued to experience cautious consumer behavior, especially in North America.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 20.4%, with strong growth in high-margin products, despite a negative foreign exchange effect of 110 bps. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 19% in Q2 versus the prior year period.

H1 2026
Health, Nutrition & Health delivered 4% LFL sales growth, led by strong performance in Early Life Nutrition, and good performance in Biomedical.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.9%, continuing its consistent, gradual improvement, despite a negative foreign exchange effect of 90 bps. On a LFL basis, Adjusted EBITDA was up 15% in H1, versus the prior year period.

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Sales¹1,035 1,042 538 528 
Adj. EBITDA206 196 15 110 99 19 
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)19.9 18.8  20.4 18.8  

1 2025 figure restated for comparative purposes.


Corporate activities

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Sales¹47 53 (11)26 28 (7)
Adj. EBITDA(51)(51)(25)(25)

1 2025 figure restated for comparative purposes.


Cash Flow and Working Capital

Adjusted gross operating free cash flow in the first half saw a good step-up versus the prior year period, supported by lower working capital. With a typically stronger cash flow performance in the second half of the year, the company expects to deliver on its full-year adjusted gross operating cash-to-sales ratio target of 11% to 12%.

 H1 2026H1 2025
 in € millionsContinuing operationsContinuing operations
Adj. gross operating free cash flow32079
Sales to cash conversion %6.91.7
   
Operating working capital (OWC)2,6672,662
OWC as % of sales - end of period27.928.9
Total working capital (WC)2,0812,219
Total WC as % of sales - end of period21.824.1


Continuing operations

Sales drivers

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFL% Volume% Price% FX% M&A% Change
Sales4,664 4,643 (4)(1)
P&B1,948 1,919 (4)(1)
TTH1,634 1,629 (4)
HNC¹1,035 1,042 (5)(1)
Corporate¹47 53      (11)

1 2025 figure restated for comparative purposes.

in € millionsQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL% Volume% Price% FX% M&A% Change
Sales2,388 2,303 (1)(1)
P&B981 945 (1)(2)
TTH843 802 (1)
HNC¹538 528 (2)
Corporate¹26 28      (7)

1 2025 figure restated for comparative purposes.

Adj. EBITDA drivers

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFL% FX% M&A% Change
Adj. EBITDA900 906 (7)(1)(1)
P&B424 426 (5)(1)(0)
TTH321 335 (7)(4)
HNC206 196 15 (10)
Corporate(51)(51)    


in € millionsQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL% FX% M&A% Change
Adj. EBITDA466 446 10 (5)(1)
P&B211 207 (3)(1)
TTH170 165 (5)
HNC110 99 19 (8)11 
Corporate(25)(25)   


Adj. EBITDA margin

in %H1 2026H1 2025
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)19.3 19.5 
P&B21.8 22.2 
TTH19.6 20.6 
HNC19.9 18.8 


in %Q2 2026Q2 2025
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)19.5 19.4 
P&B21.5 21.9 
TTH20.2 20.6 
HNC20.4 18.8 


Discontinued Operations

Further to the announced divestment of the ANH activities to CVC Capital Partners in February 2026, the assets and liabilities of the divested business have been classified as Assets Held for Sale, and the financial results of the ANH activities have been reclassified to Discontinued Operations.

Following the expected weak start to the year due to low vitamin prices in the first quarter, business conditions improved in Q2. Higher prices, ongoing efficiency initiatives, and higher demand, led to an improvement in profitability in the second quarter. H1 results were substantially lower versus the prior year period, which included an exceptional contribution from temporary high vitamin prices due to a force majeure situation in the industry.

Discontinued Operations are expected to deliver a positive cash contribution in 2026.

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFL% Volume% Price% FX% M&A% Change
Sales1,518 1,867 (12)(13)(1)(6)(19)
Adj. EBITDA67 354 (77)  (5)(81)
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)4.4 19.0       


in € millionsQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL% Volume% Price% FX% M&A% Change
Sales796 933 (11)(1)(10)(5)(15)
Adj. EBITDA44 164 (68)  (5)(73)
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)5.5 17.6       


Total Group

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025% LFLQ2 2026Q2 2025% LFL
Sales6,182 6,510 3,184 3,236 
Adj. EBITDA967 1,260 (17)510 610 (11)
Adj. EBITDA margin (%)15.6 19.4  16.0 18.9  


Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

The policy on Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) and a reconciliation between the APMs and the most directly reconcilable IFRS metric can be found in Note 2 to the Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

The main APM adjustments to operating profit (EBIT) in the first half of 2026 are listed below: 

  • Restructuring costs of €22 million, mainly related to the cost of current savings and restructuring programs.
  • Other costs of €42 million, mainly related to litigation and claims.


Definitions

This press release includes information that is presented in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and alternative performance measures (APMs). Please refer to the section below for the definitions as applied.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

In monitoring the financial performance of dsm-firmenich, management uses certain Alternative performance measures (APMs) not defined by IFRS. These APMs should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measures and should be used as supplementary information in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. APMs do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

To arrive at the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted net profit, adjustments are made for material items of income and expense arising from circumstances such as acquisitions and divestments, restructuring, impairments and other events (i.e., APM adjustments). Other APM adjusting events include site closure costs, environmental cleaning, litigation settlements or other non-operational (contractual) arrangements. Other than items related to acquisition and integration costs incurred in the first year from the acquisition date (including non-recurring inventory value adjustments) as well as adjustments due to previously recognized APM adjusting events, the threshold is €10 million.

The APMs used throughout this press release are:

Like-for-like (LFL)
Like-for-like (LFL) represents the change in performance measures excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments, and currency impacts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
EBITDA is defined as IFRS metric operating profit plus depreciation, amortization, and impairments.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adj. EBITDA)
Adjusted EBITDA is the EBITDA adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’.

EBITDA margin
EBITDA margin is EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adj. EBITDA margin)
Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted operating profit (Adj. EBIT)
Adjusted operating profit (Adj. EBIT) is the IFRS metric operating profit adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’.

Core adjusted EBIT (Core adj. EBIT)
Core adjusted EBIT is calculated as the IFRS metric operating profit adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’, and adjusted for the impact of the amortization of intangible assets recognized through purchase
price allocations (PPA).

Adjusted net profit (Adj. net profit)
Adjusted net profit is the IFRS metric net profit adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’.

Core adjusted net profit (Core adj. net profit)
Core adjusted net profit is the IFRS metric net profit (from continuing operations) adjusted for material items of profit or loss,
as defined under ‘APM adjustments’, and adjusted for the impact of the amortization of intangible assets recognized through
purchase price allocations (PPA) as well as the PPA impact on financial income and expense.

Adjusted gross operating free cash flow (AGOFCF)
Adjusted gross operating free cash flow (AGOFCF) is defined as the IFRS metric operating profit plus depreciation, amortization, and impairments, adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’, corrected for changes in the working capital, minus capital expenditures. This metric is based on continuing operations.

Sales to cash conversion %
Sales to cash conversion % is the adjusted gross operating free cash flow (AGOFCF) as a percentage of net sales.

Adjusted earnings per share (Adj. EPS)
Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) is calculated as the net profit available to holders of ordinary shares adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’, divided by the average number of ordinary shares outstanding.

Core adjusted earnings per share (Core adj. EPS)
Core adjusted earnings per share (Core adjusted EPS) is calculated as the net profit (from continuing operations) available to
holders of ordinary shares adjusted for material items of profit or loss, as defined under ‘APM adjustments’, adjusted for the
impact of the amortization of intangible assets recognized through purchase price allocations (PPA) as well as the PPA impact
on financial income and expense, divided by the average number of ordinary shares outstanding.

Capital employed
Capital employed is the total of the carrying amount of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, inventories, trade receivables and other receivables, less trade payables, other current liabilities, investment grants and customer funding. Average capital employed is calculated as the average of the capital employed at the end of the preceding five quarters, including the current quarter.

Core capital employed
Core capital employed is defined as capital employed, adjusted for the impact of the Firmenich purchase price allocation (PPA). Average core capital employed is calculated as the average of the core capital employed at the end of the preceding five quarters, including the current quarter.

Return on capital employed (ROCE)
Return on capital employed (ROCE) is the adjusted operating profit (from continuing operations) as a percentage of average capital employed.

Core adjusted return on capital employed (Core adj. ROCE)
Core adjusted return on capital employed (Core adj. ROCE) is core adjusted EBIT as a percentage of average core capital employed.

Operating working capital (OWC)
The total of inventories and trade receivables, less trade payables.

Operating working capital (OWC) as % of sales
Operating working capital as % of sales is the operating working capital as a percentage of annualized fourth-quarter net sales.

Working capital (WC)
The total of inventories and current receivables, less current payables.

Working capital (WC) as % of sales
Working capital as % of sales is the working capital as a percentage of annualized fourth-quarter net sales.

Capital expenditures (CAPEX)
Capital expenditures include all investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment.

Net debt
Net debt is the total of current and non-current borrowings less cash and cash equivalents, current investments and the net position of derivatives.


Statement of the Board of Directors

This document represents dsm-firmenich’s half yearly report containing the management report as well as the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the purpose of the Dutch Act on Financial Supervision (Wet Financieel Toezicht), section 5:25d.

Per the Dutch Decree on Transparency for issuing entities subject to the Dutch Act on Financial Supervision (Besluit Transparantie uitgevende instellingen Wft) article 10, the Directors declare that, to the best of their knowledge:

  • The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board
  • The interim management report gives a fair review of important events during the first six months of the financial year that impacted the Company’s business.

Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dimitri de Vreeze, Chief Executive Officer


Financial calendar

November 4, 2026 - publication of dsm-firmenich Q3 2026 trading update
February 18, 2027 – publication of dsm-firmenich FY 2026 results
March 24, 2027 – AGM, Kaiseraugst (CH)

Additional information

Today dsm-firmenich will hold a webcast for investors and analysts at 9:00 am CEST. Details on how to access this call can be found on www.dsm-firmenich.com

Note for editors

The full text of the press release is available here.
The presentation to investors is available here.

For more information
Media relations
Robin Roothans
tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96
e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

Investor relations
Dave Huizing
tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306
e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam (DSFIR) and SIX Swiss Exchange (DSFIR), with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

About Continuing Operations

Continuing Operations reflects the results of dsm-firmenich, following the announced divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH) activities to CVC Capital Partners. The assets and liabilities of the divested businesses have been classified as Assets Held for Sale in accordance with IFRS 5, and the results of the divested businesses have been reclassified to Discontinued Operations.

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to dsm-firmenich’s future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of dsm-firmenich and information currently available to the company. dsm-firmenich cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance, transaction progress and positions to differ materially from these statements. dsm-firmenich has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The English language version of this press release prevails over other language versions.


Condensed consolidated interim financial statements H1 2026

Condensed consolidated interim income statement

 H1 2026H1 2025
Continuing operations  
Net sales4,664 4,643 
Gross profit1,866 1,848 
Operating profit370 383 
Financial income and expense(66)(69)
Profit before tax304 314 
Income tax expense(63)(67)
Share of net profit of associates and joint ventures(16)(50)
Net profit from continuing operations225 197 
Net profit from discontinued operations(4)344 
Net profit for the period221 541 
Attributable to:   
- Holders of shares212 510 
- Non-controlling interests31 
   
Earnings per share (EPS) total (in €):  
- Basic EPS0.85 1.94 
   
Earnings per share (EPS) continuing operations (in €):  
- Basic EPS0.88 0.69 


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income 

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025
Net profit for the period221 541 
Other comprehensive income  
Remeasurements of defined benefit liability58 (29)
Change in fair value reserve(2)(4)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations relating to non-controlling interests(11)
Related tax(12)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss49 (41)
   
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations250 (600)
Change in hedging reserve(39)110 
Equity accounted investees - share of other comprehensive income-  (2)
Related tax(19)
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss217 (511)
   
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax487 (11)


Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

x € millionsShare
capital		Share
premium		Treasury
shares		Other
reserves		Retained
earnings		Shareholders' equityNon-contr.
interests		Total
Equity
Balance at January 1, 202511,313 (147)710 10,632 22,511 186 22,697 
Total comprehensive income -  -  -  (515)484 (31) 20 (11)
Dividend -  (379) -  -  (280)(659) (57)(716) 
Stock options and share units granted -  -  -  18 -  18 -  18 
Stock options and share units vested / canceled -  -  -  (17) 17 -  -  -  
Reissued shares -  -  11 -  (10) -  
Repurchase own shares -  -  (363) -  -  (363) -  (363)
Acquisition of NCI without a change in control-  -  -  -  -  -  (100) (100)
Remuneration and redemption of hybrid bonds (equity)-  -  -  -  (23) (23) -  (23)
Other changes-  -  -  (10) (92) (102) 107 
Balance at June 30, 2025 10,934 (499)186 10,728 21,352 156 21,508 
         
Balance at January 1, 2026 10,934 (1,208) 109 8,406 18,244 179 18,423 
Total comprehensive income-  -  -  216 257 473 14 487 
Dividend-  (409) -  -  (215) (624)(50)(674) 
Stock options and share units granted -  -  -  35 -  35 -  35 
Stock options and share units vested / canceled -  -  -  (45)45 -  -  -  
Reissued shares-  -  43 -  (43) -  -  -  
Repurchase own shares-  -  (290) -  -  (290) -  (290) 
Cancellation of share capital -  (1,364)1,000 -  364 -  -  -  
Other changes -  -  -  -  (12) (12)(7) 
Balance at June 30, 20269,161 (455)315 8,802 17,826 148 17,974 


Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet at June 30

in € millionsJune 30 2026December 31 2025
Assets  
Goodwill and intangible assets15,235 15,384 
Property, plant and equipment4,316 4,174 
Deferred tax assets193 227 
Share in associates and joint ventures184 199 
Derivatives54 60 
Other non-current assets488 408 
Non-current assets20,470 20,452 
Inventories2,215 2,121 
Trade receivables2,184 1,841 
Income tax receivables76 153 
Other receivables95 105 
Derivatives33 41 
Financial investments47 121 
Cash and cash equivalents2,261 1,782 
Sub-total6,911 6,164 
Assets held for sale3,067 2,729 
Current assets9,978 8,893 
Total assets30,448 29,345 
   
Equity and liabilities  
Shareholders' equity17,826 18,244 
Non-controlling interest148 179 
Equity17,974 18,423 
Deferred tax liabilities1,270 1,351 
Employee benefit liabilities201 193 
Provisions46 52 
Borrowings5,114 3,617 
Derivatives24 14 
Other non-current liabilities105 102 
Non-current liabilities6,760 5,329 
Employee benefit liabilities12 
Provisions62 51 
Borrowings1,651 1,660 
Derivatives30 14 
Trade payables1,732 1,481 
Income tax payables222 303 
Other current liabilities535 666 
Sub-total4,240 4,187 
Liabilities held for sale1,474 1,406 
Current liabilities5,714 5,593 
Total equity and liabilities30,448 29,345 


Condensed consolidated interim cash flow statement1

in € millionsH1 2026H1 2025
Cash and cash equivalents (at beginning of period)1,782 2,667 
Operating activities  
Net profit for the period²221 541 
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures15 49 
Income tax expenses91 122 
Profit before tax 327 712 
Finance income and expense80 74 
Operating profit407 786 
Depreciation, amortization and impairments473 601 
EBITDA880 1,387 
Changes in working capital(257)(644)
Income tax(212)(207)
Other86 (244)
Cash provided by operating activities497 292 
of which provided by continuing operations582 159 
Investing activities  
Payments for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment(462)(401)
Acquisition of businesses(4)(44)
Disposal of businesses(64)1,384 
Proceeds from disposal of other non-current assets11 34 
Change in short-term financial investments70 
Interest received16 20 
Dividend received and capital (re)payments(24)(15)
Other cash from / used in investing activities(4)(16)
Cash used in investing activities(461)968 
Financing activities  
Dividends paid(674)(713)
Interest paid(52)(35)
Repurchase of shares(284)(405)
Proceeds from / repayment of corporate bonds1,492 239 
Payment of lease liabilities(58)(53)
Other cash from / used in financing activities(73)
Cash (used in) / from financing activities427 (1,040)
Change in cash and cash equivalents463 220 
Exchange differences relating to cash held17 (66)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
(including cash classified as held for sale) at June 30		2,262 2,821 
Reclassification to held for sale(1)-  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period2,261 2,821 

1 The condensed consolidated interim cash flow statement includes an analysis of all cash flows in total, therefore including both continuing and discontinued operations.
2 Refers to net profit total Group, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. Net profit of continuing operations is €225 million.


Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Note 1 - General Information

dsm-firmenich Group

dsm-firmenich is domiciled in Switzerland with the seat of the principal in Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), listed on Euronext Amsterdam (DSFIR) and SIX Swiss Exchange (DSFIR). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements comprise DSM-Firmenich AG and its subsidiaries (the ‘Group’).

Basis of preparation

The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” and should be read in conjunction with the accounting policies as included in the Integrated Annual Report 2025.

New or amended IFRS that became effective on or after 1 January 2026 did not have a significant impact on the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of dsm-firmenich.

Audit

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements and other reported data in this press release have not been audited.

Seasonality

The Group operates in markets where generally no significant seasonal or cyclical variations in revenue are experienced during the financial year. However, in cases where businesses are significantly affected by seasonal or cyclical fluctuations in sales, this is discussed in the business review sections earlier in this report.


Note 2 - Alternative performance measures

In presenting and discussing dsm-firmenich’s financial position, operating results and net results, management uses certain Alternative performance measures not defined by IFRS. These Alternative performance measures (APMs) should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to the equivalent IFRS measures and should be used as supplementary information in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Alternative performance measures do not have standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The main APM adjustments to operating profit (EBIT) in the first half of 2026 are listed below:

  • Restructuring costs of €22 million, mainly related to the cost of current savings and restructuring programs
  • Other costs of €42 million, mainly related to litigation and claims

The below table provides a reconciliation of the APMs to the most directly reconcilable IFRS metric for the first half of the reporting period.

 H1 2026H1 2025
in € millionsContinuing operationsTotal GroupContinuing operationsTotal Group
Operating profit (EBIT)370 407 383 786 
Depreciation, amortization and impairments466 473 459 601 
EBITDA836 880 842 1,387 
Acquisitions/divestments/integration-  22 36 (157)
Restructuring 22 22 28 30 
Other42 43 -  -  
Sub-total APM adjustments to EBITDA64 87 64 (127)
Adj. EBITDA900 967 906 1,260 
     
Operating profit (EBIT)370 407 383 786 
APM adjustments to EBITDA64 87 64 (127)
Impairments of PPE and Intangible assets21 
Sub-total APM adjustments to operating profit (EBIT)65 95 67 (106)
Adj. operating profit (EBIT)435 502 450 680 
PPA adjustments229 244 227 242 
Core adj. operating profit (EBIT)664 746 677 922 
     
Net profit 225 221 197 541 
APM adjustments to operating profit (EBIT)65 95 67 (106)
APM adjustments to financial income and expense -  11 -  -  
Income tax related to APM adjustments(14)(21)(13)(22)
APM adjustments to share of the profit of associates/jointly controlled entities    
Sub-total APM adjustments51 85 54 (128)
Adj. Net profit 276 306 251 413 
PPA adjustments189 199 190 200 
Core adj. net profit 465 505 441 613 
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests(4)(9)(16)(31)
Core adj. net profit available to holders of ordinary shares461 496 425 582 


 H1 2026H1 2025
  Continuing
operations 		 Total Group  Continuing
operations 		 Total Group 
Earnings per share (EPS)    
Average number of ordinary shares outstanding (x million)250.2 250.2 263.5 263.5 
     
x € million    
Net profit (loss) available to holders of ordinary shares221 212 181 510 
Adjusted net profit available to holders of ordinary shares272 297 235 382 
Core adj. net profit available to holders of ordinary shares 461 496 425 582 
     
in €    
EPS0.88 0.85 0.69 1.94 
Adj. EPS1.09 1.19 0.89 1.45 
Core adj. EPS1.84 1.98 1.61 2.21 


 H1 2026H1 2025
in € millions Continuing
operations 		 Continuing
operations 
Adjusted EBITDA900 906 
Change working capital(191)(512) 
Capital expenditures (389)(315)
Adj. gross operating free cash flow320 79 


 H1 2026H1 2025
 Continuing OperationsTotal GroupContinuing OperationsTotal Group
in € millionAdjustedTotalAdjustedTotalAdjustedTotalAdjustedTotal
Net Sales4,6644,6646,1826,1824,6434,6436,5106,510
Gross margin1,8661,8662,1952,1951,8481,8482,3802,380
EBITDA9008369678809068421,2601,387
Depreciation & Amortization465466465473456459580601
EBIT435370502407450383680786
Financial income and expense(66)(66)(69)(80)(69)(69)(74)(74)
Profit before inc. tax369304433327381314606712
Income tax expense(77)(63)(112)(91)(80)(67)(144)(122)
Share profit and other results associates(16)(16)(15)(15)(50)(50)(49)(49)
Group net profit 276225306221251197413541
PPA adjustments189  199 190 200 
Core net profit465 505 441  613 


Note 3 - Change in the scope of consolidation

Assets and liabilities held for sale

At the end of 2025, the assets and liabilities relating to the remaining ANH business were reclassified to held for sale based on its highly probable sale within the next 12 months. The impact of the reclassification of these activities on the dsm-firmenich consolidated balance sheet is presented in the following table.

in € millionsJune 30 2026December 31 2025
Assets  
Goodwill and intangible assets133 119 
Property, plant and equipment497 439 
Deferred tax assets397 379 
Prepaid pension costs-  
Share in associates and joint ventures28 25 
Other non-current assets45 40 
Non-current assets1,100 1,004 
Inventories1,141 1,042 
Trade receivables698 630 
Income tax receivables37 20 
Other current receivables80 22 
Cash and cash equivalents11 11 
Current assets1,967 1,725 
Total assets held for sale3,067 2,729 
Liabilities  
Deferred tax liabilities135 100 
Employee benefit liabilities197 209 
Provisions13 
Borrowings47 50 
Other non-current liabilities44 45 
Non-current Liabilities436 407 
Employee benefit liabilities-  
Provisions61 
Borrowings89 
Trade payables790 720 
Income tax payables19 46 
Other current liabilities136 165 
Current liabilities1,038 999 
Total liabilities held for sale1,474 1,406 
Total held for sale1,593 1,323 


Note 4 – Segment Information

Operating segments

dsm-firmenich is organized into three distinct Business Units, which have been identified as the reportable operating segments of dsm-firmenich:

  • Perfumery & Beauty (P&B) creates premium scents with proven benefits, using the best and largest palette of natural, synthetic, and biotech ingredients.
  • Taste, Texture & Health (TTH) helps customers create food and beverage products that are delicious, nutritious, affordable, and sustainable. Providing enjoyment and nourishment for consumers, business success for customers, and better health for people and planet.
  • Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC) provides people a way to look after their health by adding critical nutrients to their diet. Driving medical innovation forward, speeding up recovery, and enhancing quality of life.

Any consolidated activities outside the three reportable operating segments above are reported as the reportable segment ‘Corporate Activities’. These consist of corporate operating and service activities that are not further allocated to the operating segments.

x € millionsPerfumery & BeautyTaste, Texture & HealthHealth, Nutrition & CareCorporate
Activities		Total
continuing
operations		Discontinued
operations		Total
H1 2025       
Net sales1,919 1,629 1,042 53 4,643 1,867 6,510 
Adj. EBITDA¹ 426 335 196 (51)906 354 1,260 
Adj. operating profit¹ 249 174 98 (71) 450 230 680 
Adj. EBITDA margin (in %) 22.2 20.618.8  19.5 19.019.4
        
H1 2026       
Net sales1,948 1,634 1,035 47 4,664 1,518 6,182 
Adj. EBITDA¹424 321 206 (51) 900 67 967 
Adj. operating profit¹ 237 153 113 (68) 435 67 502 
Adj. EBITDA margin (in %) 21.8 19.6 19.9  19.3 4.4 15.6 

1 A reconciliation between the Alternative performance measures (APMs) and the most directly reconcilable IFRS metric can be found in Note 2 to the Condensed consolidated interim financial statements.


Geographical information

 Switzer-
land		Nether-
lands		Rest of EMEANorth AmericaLatin AmericaChinaRest of
Asia		Total
FY 2025¹        
Net sales (by destination)        
In € millions214 302 3,098 2,353 857 671 1,539 9,034 
In % 2% 3% 35% 26% 10%7%17%100%
         
Workforce at period-end (headcount)²3,678 1,763 8,437 4,204 3,577 3,324 3,567 28,550 
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment at year-end (carrying amount) 11,190 1,555 3,279 2,393 322 522 297 19,558 
         
H1 2026        
Net sales (by destination)        
In € millions121 148 1,465 1,161 463 379 927 4,664 
In %3%3%31%25%10% 8% 20% 100% 
         
Workforce at period-end (headcount)2,135 1,512 6,131 3,961 1,799 2,152 3,096 20,786 
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment at period-end (carrying amount)12,314 1,537 2,665 2,307 142 336 250 19,551 

1 The comparative information refers to full year 2025
2 Refers to Total Group, including discontinued operations


Note 5 – Financial Instruments

The following table shows the carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities, including their levels in the fair value hierarchy. It does not include fair value information for the financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of the fair value.

For methods and assumptions used to determine the fair value as well as information on the fair value hierarchy used, please refer to the Integrated Annual Report 2025.
        

in € millions

Carrying amountFair value¹
Amortized costFair value of hedging instr.Fair value through Profit  & LossFair value Other Compreh. IncomeTotalLevel 1Level 2Level 3Total
Assets at December 31, 2025         
Non-current derivatives-  -  60 -  60 -  60 -  60 
Other participating interests -  -  -  168 168 67 48 53 168 
Non-current loans to associates and JVs 78 -  -  -  78     
Other non-current receivables 111 -  -  -  111     
Trade receivables 1,841 -  -  -  1,841     
Other current receivables 73 -  -  -  73     
Current derivatives-  31 10 -  41 -  41 -  41 
Financial investments121 -  -  -  121     
Cash and cash equivalents 1,659 -  123 -  1,782 123 -  -  123 
Liabilities at December 31, 2025         
Non-current borrowings (3,617) -  -  -  (3,617)(3,136)-  -  (3,136)
Non-current derivatives-  -  (14)-  (14)-  -  (14) (14) 
Other non-current liabilities(102)-  -  -  (102)    
Current borrowings (1,660)-  -  -  (1,660)(1,486)-  -  (1,486) 
Current derivatives -  (2)(12)-  (14)-  (14)-  (14)
Trade payables (1,481) -  -  -  (1,481)     
Other current liabilities (291)-  (57) -  (348) -  -  (57)(57)
          
Assets at June 30, 2026         
Non-current derivatives-  -  54 -  54 -  54 -  54 
Other participating interests-  -  -  184 184 74 49 61 184 
Non-current loans to associates and JVs84 -  -  -  84     
Other non-current receivables 107 -  -  -  107     
Trade receivables 2,184 -  -  -  2,184     
Other current receivables 95 -  -  -  95     
Current derivatives -  24 -  33 -  33 -  33 
Financial investments 47 -  -  -  47     
Cash and cash equivalents 1,773 -  488 -  2,261 488 -  -  488 
Liabilities at June 30, 2026         
Non-current borrowings(5,114)-  -  -  (5,114) (4,628) -  -  (4,628)
Non-current derivatives-  -  (24) -  (24) -  -  (24) (24) 
Other non-current liabilities -  -  -  -  -      
Current borrowings(1,651)-  -  -  (1,651)(1,494) -  -  (1,494)
Current derivatives-  (13) (17)-  (30)-  (30) -  (30) 
Trade payables(1,732) -  -  -  (1,732)    
Other current liabilities (161) -  (62)-  (223)-  -  (62)-  

1 Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities
Level 2: Other techniques for which all inputs that have a significant effect on the fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly
Level 3: Techniques that use inputs that have a significant effect on the fair value that are not based on observable market data


Note 6 – Related-party transactions

dsm-firmenich purchased and sold goods and services to various related parties in the first half of 2026. dsm-firmenich has identified its key management personnel and its associates and joint ventures as related parties. Within dsm-firmenich, the members of the Board of Directors and the Members of the Executive Committee of dsm-firmenich meet the definition of key management personnel.

There were no material changes in the related-party transactions in the first half year of 2026, compared to the transactions as included in the Integrated Annual Report 2025.


Note 7 – Contingent Liabilities

Compared to the situation as disclosed in its integrated annual report as at 31 December 2025, dsm-firmenich has not identified any changes to its contingent liabilities.

Attachments


Attachments

Press release dsm-firmenich H1 2026 report_20260730_FINAL PTI H1 2026 presentation -- FINAL
GlobeNewswire

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