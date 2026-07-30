Availability of Atos Group’s 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, July 30, 2026 - Atos Group announces that its 2026 Half-Year Financial Report has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF).

The report includes the half-year activity report, the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Statutory Auditors’ review report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, and the statement by the person responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report.

The report is available in French and English on the Company’s website (www.atosgroup.com).

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atosgroup.com

Individual Shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atosgroup.com

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