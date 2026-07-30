Iveco Group announces transition to new Chief Financial Officer

Turin, 30th July 2026. Iveco Group N.V. announces that it has agreed with its Chief Financial & IT Officer, Anna Tanganelli, that on the substantive completion of the public tender offer for Iveco Group by Tata Motors, she will leave the Company to take up a new role with a publicly listed company on the 2nd of November 2026.

The process to identify a new CFO is already underway, and details of the successor will be communicated as soon as the process is concluded.

Olof Persson, CEO of Iveco Group, commented: “We thank Anna for her valued contributions during her tenure as our CFO, and in particular for her work on the transformative transactions we announced last year and are in the process of completing. We wish her every success in her future role and until then will continue to benefit from her expertise during the coming months.”

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