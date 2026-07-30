WENDEL: David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO and member of Wendel’s Executive Board, will leave his position on November 30, 2026

PRESS RELEASE — JULY 30, 2026

David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO and member of Wendel’s Executive Board, will leave his position on November 30, 2026

The Supervisory Board, which met on July 29, 2026, decided to modify the governance of the Group and announced David Darmon’s departure.

Since 2023, Wendel has been implementing a new strategy based on the development of two growth engines: long-standing Principal Investments activity with Wendel Principal Investments (WPI) and private asset management activity for third parties through Wendel Investment Managers (WIM). This profound transformation has accelerated significantly since the beginning of the year with:

The effective establishment of WIM, a private asset management platform that brings together three management companies and currently manages nearly €50 billion;

An advisory mandate (IK Partners) covering the operational oversight of proprietary investments, which are grouped under WPI;

The disposal of Stahl and IHS, announced in 2026.

In this context, David Darmon’s role on the Executive Board—as Group Deputy CEO, with specific responsibility for direct investments and the New York office—has effectively evolved over the past three years and now covers a structurally reduced scope of responsibilities. David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO and member of the Executive Board since September 2019, will therefore leave his position on November 30, 2026, following a four-month transition period during which he will remain fully active in his role.

David Darmon joined Wendel in 2005 and notably originated and led two milestone transactions in the Group’s history—Deutsch, which was sold to TE Connectivity, and Allied Universal, which became the global leader in security services. In 2013, he established the New York office, which he led until 2019, making North America a pillar of the Group (Allied Universal, CSP Technologies, Crisis Prevention Institute, ACAMS)—establishing a foothold in the U.S. for the Group and facilitating the development of its asset management strategy. As a member of the Executive Board, David Darmon recommended and co-led the entire strategy implemented over the past three years. As a member of the Investment Committee, he participated in all investment and disposal decisions during this period and chaired or co-chaired the boards of several portfolio companies, including Stallergenes, Constantia Flexibles, Allied Universal, Scalian, and Globeducate.

Nicolas ver Hulst, Chairman of the Supervisory Board commented:

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to warmly thank David Darmon for twenty-one years of dedicated service to Wendel. As a member of the Executive Board since 2019, he played a decisive role in the Group’s transformation and, prior to that, in its international expansion. The Board would like to acknowledge the quality and loyalty of his contribution and wishes him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”

David Darmon commented:

“After twenty-one years at Wendel, I am leaving with confidence and gratitude—toward the teams, both in Europe and the United States, and toward the family shareholder for its trust. The Group is now repositioned as a leading investor and asset manager; the strategy we have adopted is the right one for the Group. I will now focus fully on my career as an investor.”

Agenda

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Q3 2026 Trading update – Financial communication as of September 30, 2026 (before-market release)

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Investor Day 2026

Friday, February 26, 2027

Full-Year 2026 Results – Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2026, and Full-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, April 22, 2027

Q1 2027 Trading update – Financial communication as of March 31, 2027 (before-market release)

Thursday, May 27, 2027

Annual General Meeting

Thursday, July 29, 2027

H1 2027 Results – Financial communication as of June 30, 2027, and Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe’s leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024, 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and 64% (including forward sale) of Committed Advisors in April 2026. As of June 30, 2026, Wendel Investment Managers manages 48.7 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, and c.3.6 billion euros (PF sale of Stahl & IHS) invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel





Press contacts Analyst and investor contacts Christine Anglade: +33 6 14 04 03 87 Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73 c.anglade@wendelgroup.com o.allot@wendelgroup.com Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27 Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72 c.decaux@wendelgroup.com l.roch@wendelgroup.com Primatice Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71 olivierlabesse@primatice.com Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58 huguesschmitt@primatice.com





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