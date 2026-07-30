Please find attached the half-year financial report June 30, 2026
Attachment
| Source: Atos International Atos International
Please find attached the half-year financial report June 30, 2026
Attachment
Atos Group - H1 2026 results - Strong first-half performance, building on sustained delivery. On track to achieve full-year targets.Read More
Paris, July 30, 2026 - Atos Group announces that its 2026 Half-Year Financial Report has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des...Read More