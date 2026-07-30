Changan Named to Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for Three Consecutive Years

DUBAI, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changan Automobile has been named to the 2026 Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders ranking for the third consecutive year, rising steadily in the standings and earning a place among the 2026 Top 10 Chinese Global Auto Brands.





Based on multidimensional analysis of market data, consumer insights, brand strength, and global presence, the ranking assesses Chinese brands across 11 key markets and 15 core categories. Changan’s third consecutive appearance on the ranking signals the growing resonance of its brand with consumers worldwide - not just as an automotive manufacturer, but as a leader in technology, sustainability, and design.

Global Connections, Local Roots, Tech-Driven Differentiation

The past twelve months have brought pivotal global milestones for Changan, from its strategic partnership with the Portugal National Football Team to the rollout of its 30 millionth own-brand vehicle. Today, Changan’s global footprint spans 129 countries and regions, supported by 22 overseas vehicle manufacturing bases, 93 production facilities, and more than 19,000 sales and service touchpoints. Its three core technology pillars—SDA Intelligence, BlueCore, and the Golden Shield Battery—are rigorously validated in real-world conditions, backed by a global collaborative R&D network spanning six countries and ten locations, including China, Italy, the UK and other countries.

From Seen to Embraced: Changan’s Middle East and Africa Momentum

In the Middle East and Africa, Changan has expanded its dealer network, launched new models tailored to regional preferences, and invested in sports partnerships, youth competitions, and technology education initiatives, the brand is evolving from being "seen" to being "embraced".

"Three consecutive years on the BrandZ Top 50 - and now a place among the Top 10 Chinese Global Auto Brands - speaks to the trust customers place in Changan," said Mr. Xiao, General Manager of Changan Middle East and Africa Business Unit. "Across the Middle East and Africa, more drivers are choosing our vehicles and more partners are joining our network. The reputation of BrandZ affirms our long-term commitment to this region."

Vast Ocean Plan 2.0: A Marker of a Broader Shift

In 2023, Changan launched its "Vast Ocean Plan," which was strategically upgraded to "Vast Ocean Plan 2.0" in April this year. This evolution incorporates "long-term development, localization, systematic capacity building, and responsible business practices" into its strategic framework. The plan broadens Changan's globalization path beyond product exports to encompass manufacturing, trade, investment, and services.

Changan's continued presence and improved standing on the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders ranking marks a paradigm shift for Chinese brands - from simply "going global" to truly "building local roots." Driven by its 2030 target of 1.5 million overseas sales, Changan is forging meaningful consumer connections across global markets, with a strong focus on the Middle East and Africa.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5082a7a9-7fbe-4567-9be6-838b27453847