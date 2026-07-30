WUBEN Introduces the X1Pro, a High-Power EDC Flashlight

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-output flashlights have traditionally forced users to choose between power and portability. WUBEN aims to close that gap with the X1Pro, a rechargeable EDC flashlight built to deliver extreme brightness without becoming an oversized piece of equipment.



Producing up to 12,300 lumens, the Wuben X1Pro combines wide-area floodlighting, long-distance visibility, a high-capacity battery, and smart thermal management. Designed for explorers, emergency users, outdoor professionals, and serious gear enthusiasts, it brings searchlight-level capability into a compact one-hand form.



For anyone searching for the Best High Power EDC Flashlight: Wuben X1Pro makes a convincing case.





12,300 Lumens With Two Distinct Beam Options



The X1Pro’s headline figure is hard to ignore: a maximum output of 12,300 lumens.



Yet raw output isn’t the whole story. The flashlight divides its performance between two lighting systems:

Flood mode: Up to 8,650 lumens

Up to 8,650 lumens Spot mode: Up to 3,650 lumens

Up to 3,650 lumens Maximum throw: Approximately 410 meters

Approximately 410 meters Flood coverage: Up to 125 degrees

The flood beam illuminates campsites, trails, work areas, and nearby terrain. When the situation calls for more reach, the focused spot beam helps identify objects farther away.



Switching between the two allows the X1Pro to adapt quickly. One moment it’s lighting an entire clearing; the next, it’s picking out a distant marker down the trail.

Built for Exploration, Emergencies, and Demanding Work



Equipped with CREE XHP50.3 HI LEDs, the X1Pro is designed for environments where ordinary pocket lights may fall short.



Potential applications include:

Forest and trail exploration Cave and canyon navigation Search and inspection tasks Emergency preparedness Vehicle recovery Nighttime outdoor work Power-outage lighting



At 383 grams, it isn’t a minimalist keychain light. Still, considering its output and battery capacity, the X1Pro remains remarkably portable. Its rectangular shape and one-hand grip also make it easier to control than many traditional high-powered flashlights.

High-Capacity Power With Fast Charging



Massive brightness needs a serious power source.



The X1Pro includes a built-in 9,600mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging, reducing downtime between trips or work sessions. It also offers 15W reverse charging, allowing the flashlight to provide emergency power to compatible phones and other small devices.



That transforms the X1Pro from a lighting tool into a practical backup power source. When you’re far from an outlet, a little extra battery life can go a long way!

Smart Cooling for More Stable Output



Heat is one of the biggest challenges facing high-lumen flashlights. Without effective thermal control, brightness can drop quickly as internal temperatures rise.



The X1Pro addresses this with a quiet active cooling system designed to regulate heat and support more consistent performance during extended use.



Maximum-output modes are naturally intended for shorter bursts, but smart cooling helps the flashlight maintain useful illumination more effectively across demanding tasks. In real-world conditions, stable brightness often matters more than a dramatic specification that lasts only a few seconds.

Best High Power EDC Flashlight: Wuben X1Pro



Outdoor equipment has to cope with more than darkness. Rain, dust, bumps, and unpredictable conditions are all part of the deal.



The X1Pro carries an IP65 rating, offering protection against dust and water jets. Its rugged construction makes it suitable for wet trails, dusty work areas, emergency kits, and general outdoor use.



While it isn’t designed for underwater diving, it’s built to handle the weather most users are likely to encounter.

Key X1Pro Features at a Glance

Maximum output of 12,300 lumens

8,650-lumen flood mode

3,650-lumen spot mode

125-degree wide beam

410-meter maximum throw

Built-in 9,600mAh battery

30W fast charging

15W reverse charging

Active smart cooling

One-hand grip design

383-gram body

IP65 weather resistance

About WUBEN



Founded in 2016, WUBEN ECL is an innovator in easy-carry light, specializing in portable illumination solutions that combine powerful performance, dependable durability, and modern design. Its product portfolio includes EDC flashlights, rechargeable lighting devices, and cycling lights engineered for outdoor adventures, everyday tasks, emergency preparedness, and professional applications.



Serving customers across international markets, WUBEN remains focused on developing compact, practical lighting tools that perform reliably in demanding outdoor and utility environments.

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Media Contact

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WUBEN ECL

Email: lea@wubenlight.com

Website: https://www.wubenlight.com/



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