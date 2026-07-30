Sugar Reset Drops Label Guide: What the Supplement Facts Panel, Serving Directions, and Safety Statements Disclose for 2026

Largo, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Sugar Reset Drops is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

Sugar Reset Drops publishes its full ingredient panel, serving directions, and safety considerations for 2026, including interaction details for grapefruit extract and licorice-derived glycyrrhizin. Sugar Reset Drops is a liquid dietary supplement taken as a one-milliliter daily serving, with 60 servings per container. The formula includes Chromium (as chromium picolinate) at 0.7 mcg per serving, along with a 200 mg proprietary blend of 22 additional ingredients, including Maca Root, Grape Seed, Guarana, African Mango, Astragalus Root, Green Tea Leaf, Gymnema Leaf, Coleus Forskohlii Root, Panax Ginseng, and Raspberry Ketones. Sugar Reset Drops is available directly through forsugarreset.com, with pricing starting at $49 per bottle and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Blood Sugar and Glycemic Support Category Context

Sugar Reset Drops falls under the blood sugar and glycemic support category of dietary supplements. Products in this category are generally formulated to support blood sugar levels that are already within a healthy range, rather than to treat or replace medication for a diagnosed condition.

Sugar Reset Drops Ingredients at a Glance

Chromium (as chromium picolinate) -- 0.7 mcg

Proprietary Blend -- 200 mg total, including:

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) Root Extract

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Extract

Guarana (Paullinia cupana) Seed Extract

African Mango (Irvingia gabonensis) Seed Extract

Blueberrycoccus Serratula Root Extract

Astragalus Root Extract

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis) Leaf Extract

Gymnema Leaf Extract

Coleus Forskohlii Root Extract

Capsicum Annuum Fruit Extract

Grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) Fruit Extract

Panax Ginseng Aerial Extract

Raspberry Ketones

L-Glutamine

L-Tyrosine

L-Arginine

Beta-Alanine

Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate

GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid)

L-Ornithine HCl

L-Tryptophan

L-Carnitine

Sugar Reset Drops' label states the proprietary blend's combined weight rather than an individual amount for each ingredient listed within it.

Sugar Reset Drops Package Pricing for 2026

Two bottles (a 60-day supply): $79 per bottle, $158 total plus shipping

Three bottles (a 90-day supply): $69 per bottle, $207 total, with free U.S. shipping

Six bottles (a 180-day supply): $49 per bottle, $294 total, with free U.S. shipping

Pricing and package availability can change, so it's worth confirming current figures at checkout on forsugarreset.com.

Sugar Reset Drops Guarantee and Refund Terms

Sugar Reset Drops comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, counted from the purchase date. Buyers are asked to try the product for at least 30 days before requesting a refund, and the return process has to start within that 60-day window. Only sealed, unopened bottles qualify for a refund, and a 20% restocking fee comes out of the total -- return shipping is on the customer, and the refund doesn't cover the original shipping or any customs charges. Once a return arrives, processing usually takes 5 to 10 business days. Every order is a one-time purchase, with no automatic renewals or subscription charges attached.

Chromium Research Context

Chromium is a trace mineral that has been studied for its role in glucose metabolism and glycemic health. A 2024 systematic review published in Environmental Geochemistry and Health examined chromium supplementation research and reported mixed findings on blood sugar-related markers, with results varying by chromium form, dosage, and the population studied. This ingredient-level research doesn't establish that Sugar Reset Drops' finished formula produces the same effects; Sugar Reset Drops includes chromium at 0.7 mcg per serving, alongside its 200 mg proprietary blend of 22 additional ingredients.

Sugar Reset Drops Side Effects and Safety Considerations

A few ingredients in Sugar Reset Drops' blend carry documented interaction profiles worth knowing about regardless of exact dose. The FDA notes that grapefruit can affect how the body processes a range of medications -- including certain statins, some blood pressure medications, and some organ-transplant anti-rejection drugs -- by blocking an intestinal enzyme called CYP3A4, which can raise the amount of these drugs in the bloodstream. Sugar Reset Drops' proprietary blend includes grapefruit fruit extract, so anyone taking these medication types should talk with a healthcare professional before use.

The blend also includes monoammonium glycyrrhizinate, a compound derived from licorice. The Merck Manual's dietary supplement reference notes that glycyrrhizin, at higher intake levels, can cause the body to retain sodium and lose potassium, which may raise blood pressure -- a particular concern for people with heart disease or high blood pressure, and for those taking digoxin or diuretics. Sugar Reset Drops' label states the blend's combined weight rather than the specific amount of this ingredient within it.

Per Drugs.com's drug interaction database, chromium picolinate can reduce absorption of levothyroxine and other thyroid medications, and may increase the risk of low blood sugar when combined with insulin or other blood-sugar-lowering medications; the two are generally recommended to be taken several hours apart. The blend also includes several stimulant-associated ingredients -- Guarana, Green Tea Leaf, and Panax Ginseng among them -- which may have a cumulative effect for anyone sensitive to caffeine or already using other stimulant products.

Sugar Reset Drops shouldn't be used during pregnancy or while breastfeeding without medical guidance. Anyone in the following situations should talk with a healthcare professional before using Sugar Reset Drops:

Taking prescription medications, including thyroid, blood-sugar, blood pressure, or heart medications, or diuretics

Living with an existing medical condition, especially heart disease or high blood pressure

Having a known allergy to any listed ingredient

Under 18 years old

Directions call for shaking well before use and taking one to two droppers daily, preferably before a meal. Serving size is defined as 1 ml, with 60 servings per container. Sugar Reset Drops ships to customers in the United States; international shipping and delivery timelines were not specified in the materials reviewed. Sugar Reset Drops is currently available directly through forsugarreset.com; availability is subject to change.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the Sugar Reset Drops product label and the Sugar Reset Drops official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Sugar Reset Drops directly at contact@customercs.com. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).

Contact Information

Sugar Reset Drops customer support: contact@customercs.com | +1 (507) 448-8190.

Summary

Sugar Reset Drops offers three package options -- $79, $69, and $49 per bottle across two-, three-, and six-bottle sizes -- backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee that includes a minimum 30-day trial period, a 20% restocking fee, and a sealed-bottles-only return condition. Sugar Reset Drops' formula discloses Chromium at 0.7 mcg per serving alongside a 200 mg, 22-ingredient proprietary blend. The blend's grapefruit extract, licorice-derived glycyrrhizinate, and chromium each carry documented interaction considerations for people on certain heart, blood pressure, thyroid, or blood-sugar medications. Buyers with questions about Sugar Reset Drops' pricing, guarantee terms, or safety considerations can reach Sugar Reset Drops directly using the contact information above.

This content includes a link to the official Sugar Reset Drops website. Compensation may be earned from qualifying purchases made through that link, at no additional cost to the consumer.