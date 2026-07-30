Curium advances plans for second investment in Romania to expand access to advanced nuclear medicine

BOSTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium™ announced today it is advancing plans for a second cyclotron investment in Romania, reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to expanding access to advanced nuclear medicine in the region and strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Following an extensive assessment of market opportunities, technical requirements and regional infrastructure, Curium has identified a preferred location in the Cluj-Napoca region and a preferred local partner. Preparatory activities are now underway to support the next phase of the project.

The additional production capacity is intended to further strengthen supply for PET imaging, improve patient access to advanced diagnostic procedures and support the continued development of nuclear medicine services across Northern Romania and neighboring markets.

The proposed investment builds upon Curium’s established presence in Romania and the company’s continued focus on innovation, operational excellence and sustainable healthcare infrastructure.

Ciril Faia, CEO Curium International said: “Advancing this project reflects Curium’s confidence in Romania’s potential and our long-term commitment to helping strengthen access to essential nuclear medicine services across the region. By investing in additional capacity and working closely with local partners and healthcare stakeholders, we aim to support more reliable access to PET imaging and help advance diagnostic care for patients.”

About Curium™

Curium™ is an independent global radiopharmaceutical leader driving innovation in nuclear medicine to change patients’ lives. With an industry heritage dating back more than 100 years, Curium™ has proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,800 employees, and 80 manufacturing sites, Curium™ is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 50 products that advance patient care.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campbell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com