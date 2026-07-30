Shell plc publishes second quarter 2026 press release

London, July 30, 2026

"Shell's operational performance enabled very strong results during another quarter of severe disruption in global energy markets, as we worked hard to provide critical energy supplies and products to our customers.

Consistent with our strategy, we remain disciplined in our capital allocation, divesting non-core assets and investing in higher-quality growth opportunities, including the announced ARC acquisition.

Today, we commence another $3 billion of share buybacks1, in line with our 40-50% of CFFO through the cycle distribution policy."

Shell plc Chief Executive Officer, Wael Sawan

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE DRIVES VERY STRONG RESULTS

Q2 2026 Adjusted Earnings 2 of $9.8 billion, reflects strong operational performance across the businesses despite Middle East outages, with record upstream production in Brazil and record refinery utilisation.

of $9.8 billion, reflects strong operational performance across the businesses despite Middle East outages, with record upstream production in Brazil and record refinery utilisation. Strong CFFO of $21.4 billion, supported by higher realised prices and a working capital inflow of $3.4 billion.

Distributed 44% of CFFO over the past 12 months. 19th quarter in a row of announcing at least $3 billion buybacks.

Structural cost reductions of $5.8 billion achieved since 2022; delivered ~$700 million in first half of 2026.

Strong balance sheet with gearing of 19%, reflecting net debt of $42 billion or $12 billion excluding leases. Capex outlook for 2026 unchanged: $24 - 26 billion.

Portfolio high-grading with the sale of Jiffy Lube (USA) and the announced divestments of SPRNG Energy (India), the Marketing business in South Africa and the Gulf of America Na Kika end-of-life assets.

ARC Resources acquisition obtained shareholder approval, completion expected in Q3 2026 increasing production growth to 4% CAGR to 2030 (from 2025).



$ million2 Adj. Earnings Adj. EBITDA CFFO Cash capex Integrated Gas 2,691 4,761 4,629 1,269 Upstream 3,485 8,891 6,835 1,633 Marketing 1,329 2,392 2,547 380 Chemicals & Products3 2,877 4,664 7,941 507 Renewables & Energy Solutions 79 212 (65) 429 Corporate (617) (210) (455) 19 Less: Non-controlling interest (NCI) 9 Shell Q2 2026 9,836 20,710 21,432 4,237 Q1 2026 6,915 17,741 6,062 4,202

1The Q2 2026 share buyback programme comprises $3.0 billion of new share buybacks, plus $1.2 billion of share buybacks that were not undertaken during the previous programme due to the announced suspension of such programme in connection with Shell’s agreement to acquire ARC Resources.

2 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q2 2026 is $10.8 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the quarterly unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.

3 Chemicals & Products Adjusted Earnings at a subsegment level are as follows: Chemicals $0.4 billion and Products $2.5 billion.

• CFFO of $21.4 billion in Q2 2026, with a $3.4 billion working capital inflow.

$ billion1 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Working capital (0.4) — 1.3 (11.2) 3.4 Divestment proceeds — 1.8 0.1 0.4 0.5 Free cash flow 6.5 10.0 4.2 2.9 17.5 Net debt 43.2 41.2 45.7 52.6 41.8

1 Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the quarterly unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.

Q2 2026 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

INTEGRATED GAS



Key data Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 77 80 — Realised gas price ($/thousand scf) 6.5 7.2 — Production (kboe/d) 909 631 570 - 630 LNG liquefaction volumes (MT) 7.9 7.7 7.1 - 7.7 LNG sales volumes (MT) 19.2 18.0 —

Adjusted Earnings were higher than Q1 2026, reflecting significantly higher Trading & Optimisation results and higher realised prices, partially offset by lower volumes.

Q3 2026 production and LNG liquefaction outlook excludes volumes from ARC Resources and Qatar.

UPSTREAM

Key data Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 outlook Realised liquids price ($/bbl) 72 89 — Realised gas price ($/thousand scf) 6.9 8.3 — Liquids production (kboe/d) 1,346 1,367 — Gas production (million scf/d) 2,884 2,648 — Total production (kboe/d) 1,843 1,824 1,680 - 1,880





Adjusted Earnings were higher than in Q1 2026, reflecting higher realised prices.

Q3 2026 production outlook reflects higher maintenance across the portfolio.

MARKETING

Key data Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 outlook Marketing sales volumes (kb/d) 2,627 2,570 2,550 - 2,750 Mobility (kb/d) 1,915 1,867 — Lubricants (kb/d) 95 75 — Sectors & Decarbonisation (kb/d) 617 627 —

Adjusted Earnings were in line with Q1 2026, as lower volumes and weaker lubricant margins were offset by comparatively favourable tax movements.



CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS

Key data Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 outlook Refinery processing intake (kb/d) 1,219 1,267 — Chemicals sales volumes (kT) 2,253 2,281 — Refinery utilisation (%) 99 102 93 - 101 Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation (%) 85 83 78 - 86 Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl) 17 24 — Global indicative chemical margin ($/t) 139 270 —

Higher chemicals margins1 resulted in Chemicals best Adjusted Earnings since Q3 2021.

Products margins reflect higher indicative refining margins1 and a higher trading and optimisation contribution than in Q1 2026.

1 Key data table reflects calculated IRM/ICM. Given market dislocations, realised margins in Q2 2026 were below calculated IRM/ICM and were adjusted accordingly in the Q2 2026 Quarterly Update Note.

RENEWABLES & ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Key data Q1 2026 Q2 2026 External power sales (TWh) 72 70 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (TWh) 197 161 Renewables power generation capacity (GW)* 6.4 6.2 in operation (GW) 4.3 4.5 under construction and/or committed for sale (GW) 2.0 1.7

*Excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

Adjusted Earnings were lower than in Q1 2026, with lower trading and optimisation.

CORPORATE

Key data Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 outlook Adjusted Earnings ($ billion) (0.9) (0.6) (0.7) - (0.5)

UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS

October 29, 2026 Third quarter 2026 results and dividends

USEFUL LINKS

Results materials Q2 2026

Webcast registration Q2 2026

Dividend announcement Q2 2026

Capital Markets Day 2025 materials

Financial Modelling Guidance

LNG Portfolio - Strategic Spotlight 2026

Impact of Middle East conflict

ARC acquisition materials

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

This announcement includes certain measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) such as IFRS, including Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, CFFO excluding working capital movements, Cash capital expenditure, free cash flow, Divestment proceeds and Net debt. This information, along with comparable GAAP measures, is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring Shell plc’s operating performance and ability to retire debt and invest in new business opportunities. Shell plc’s management uses these financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the business performance.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as free cash flow and underlying operating expenses. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of the company, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are estimated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”; “ambition”; ‘‘anticipate’’; “aspire”; “aspiration”; ‘‘believe’’; “commit”; “commitment”; ‘‘could’’; “desire”; ‘‘estimate’’; ‘‘expect’’; ‘‘goals’’; ‘‘intend’’; ‘‘may’’; “milestones”; ‘‘objectives’’; ‘‘outlook’’; ‘‘plan’’; ‘‘probably’’; ‘‘project’’; ‘‘risks’’; “schedule”; ‘‘seek’’; ‘‘should’’; ‘‘target’’; “vision”; ‘‘will’’; “would” and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks, including climate change; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including tariffs and regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, and a significant cyber security, data privacy or IT incident; (n) the pace of the energy transition; and (o) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, July 30, 2026. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.

All amounts shown throughout this announcement are unaudited. The numbers presented throughout this announcement may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The content of websites referred to in this announcement does not form part of this announcement.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

The financial information presented in this announcement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2025 were published in Shell’s Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell’s Form 20-F. The auditor’s report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

The information in this announcement does not constitute the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements which are contained in Shell’s second quarter 2026 unaudited results available on www.shell.com/investors.

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