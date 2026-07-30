eSUN Launches PLA-Coffee, a Sustainable 3D Printing Filament Made from Recycled Coffee Grounds

Wuhan, China, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSUN, a global manufacturer of 3D printing materials, has announced the commercial launch of PLA-Coffee, an innovative bio-based filament. By integrating repurposed coffee grounds with Polylactic Acid (PLA), the new material addresses the growing industry demand for sustainable manufacturing practices while offering unique visual and tactile characteristics for designers, engineers, and hobbyists.





The production of PLA-Coffee involves a specialized process of dehydrating, grinding, and modifying daily coffee waste before compounding it with biodegradable PLA. This material innovation facilitates a circular economy, transforming organic waste into a functional creative medium. By utilizing bio-composites, the product is designed to help reduce the carbon footprint associated with conventional plastic manufacturing.

Beyond its environmental benefits, PLA-Coffee addresses a common aesthetic challenge in Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printing: visible layer lines. The inclusion of organic coffee particles alters the material's light refraction properties, creating a diffuse reflection effect. This results in a micro-particle matte finish that eliminates typical plastic glare. Consequently, the non-reflective surface effectively conceals printing traces, allowing viewers to focus on the geometric accuracy and surface curvature of the printed models. Despite the addition of organic matter, the filament retains the reliability and ease of printing associated with standard PLA, ensuring seamless compatibility with most conventional FDM 3D printers.

Aesthetically, the filament yields a natural earth tone without the need for artificial dyes. This organic coloration aligns with contemporary design trends, such as biophilic aesthetics. The material is optimized for producing home decor, plant planters, customized pour-over coffee equipment, and desktop ornaments that integrate easily into wooden or warm-toned interior spaces.

eSUN PLA-Coffee is now officially available for global purchase through the company’s authorized distributors and online platforms.

About eSUN

Leading the World in 3D Printing Filament Standards

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd. (brand "eSUN") has over 20 years of expertise in high-performance polymer materials and is a leading global provider of 3D printing materials. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of FDM filaments, LCD Photopolymer Resin, and SLS powders, with products exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, delivering end-to-end solutions from consumer-grade to industrial-grade applications and from material innovation to digital manufacturing. (*Refers to lS0 5425:2023, "Specifications for use of poly(lactic acid) based filament in additive manufacturing applications", an international standard led by eSUN in 2023.）”