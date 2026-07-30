Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456 Progresses to Full Lloyd’s Syndicate

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) announced today that Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456 (“Syndicate 3456”) has received “in principle” approval from Lloyd’s to become a full Lloyd’s syndicate, with effect from January 1, 2027.

Syndicate 3456, which writes Greenlight Re Innovations business with a focus on Coverholder partnerships, began underwriting as a Syndicate-in-a-Box on April 1, 2022, with the support of third-party managing agent Asta.

Over the last four years, Syndicate 3456 has successfully developed a unique portfolio of Innovations business, which is highly differentiated. Syndicate 3456 has returned an underwriting profit each year and provides the Insurtech companies within the Greenlight Re Innovations client portfolio with access to the Lloyd’s platform, international licensing and rating.

The transition to full syndicate will allow Syndicate 3456 to continue to support innovative Coverholders as well as more traditional Coverholder business, and the evolution is expected to produce increased gross written premium volume within Syndicate 3456.

Greg Richardson, Greenlight Re CEO, said:

“Syndicate 3456 has been a key part of our Innovations strategy over the last four years. We are excited to transition to full syndicate status for 2027 and to have the opportunity to expand our offering to clients and brokers beyond our Innovations business. While Innovations business will remain the primary focus of Syndicate 3456, our Lloyd’s plan will expand to write some more traditional delegated underwriting authority and consortia business, as well as a limited amount of treaty reinsurance. Lloyd’s is a key part of our overall strategy and the transition to full syndicate status cements our strong position in the Lloyd’s market.”

Lorraine Harfitt, Asta CEO, added:

“We are delighted that Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456 has received approval from Lloyd’s to become a full syndicate. Since launching as a Syndicate-in-a-Box in 2022 they have built a strong underwriting platform in Lloyd’s which has excelled in developing a portfolio of Innovations business. The transition to a full syndicate is a fantastic milestone and is testament to the strength of the Greenlight Re Innovations strategy and team. At Asta we are incredibly proud to have played a part in that journey and to continue to support Syndicate 3456 as it grows and establishes itself further in the market.”

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company’s innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company’s behalf. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties, and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeremy Hellman

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9626

IR@greenlightre.ky