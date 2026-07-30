Relation unveils MORGAN, the next-generation model of cellular biology

LONDON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relation today announced MORGAN (Multi-Omic Regulatory Genomics using Artificial Neural Networks), our flagship cellular foundation model designed to transform how new biology is understood and medicines are discovered.

MORGAN is a general purpose model which can be applied across cell types and applied to specific disease areas. Each tissue-specific MORGAN model will focus on a therapeutically important cell type that plays a central role in disease biology. Built using large-scale, high-resolution multi-omic perturbation data, these models are designed to predict how human cells respond to genetic and pharmacological interventions, providing unprecedented insight into disease mechanisms and helping identify and validate new therapeutic opportunities.

MORGAN combines both frontier-scale computation and an entirely new approach to experimental data generation. Relation will generate petascale multi-omic perturbation datasets with the consistency, quality and scale required to train MORGAN. The data will arise from automated laboratories designed specifically for high-throughput cellular perturbation experiments with superhuman consistency, enabling data generation beyond what is achievable through conventional laboratory approaches.

“The future of drug discovery depends on our ability to understand how human cells respond to disease and treatment at an unprecedented level of detail,” said David Roblin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Relation. “MORGAN represents a major step toward that future. By combining frontier AI with industrial-scale generation of high-quality multi-omic perturbation data, we're building cellular foundation models that can help reveal disease mechanisms, identify new therapeutic targets and accelerate the discovery of better medicines. This is the scientific infrastructure we believe will power the next generation of drug discovery.”

Together, MORGAN and the experimental platform that powers it represent the most significant effort to build therapeutically relevant models of the cell. By combining industrial-scale data generation with state-of-the-art machine learning, Relation is establishing the scientific infrastructure needed to accelerate the discovery of future medicines.

About MORGAN

MORGAN (Multi-Omic Regulatory Genomics using Artificial Neural Networks) is Relation's platform of cellular foundation models. Each model is trained on large-scale, multi-omic perturbation datasets generated from human disease-relevant cellular systems, enabling the prediction and interpretation of cellular responses to therapeutic intervention across diverse disease contexts.

About Relation

Relation is building a generational pharmaceutical company with AI at its core. Founded on a biology-first approach, the company has developed proprietary AI and experimental platforms that drive deep mechanistic understanding of disease across the full drug development cycle, advancing programmes in immunology, metabolic and bone disease.

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