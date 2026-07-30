Actimed Therapeutics Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Anders Ullman

London, UK – 30 July 2026. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, today announces the appointment of Dr. Anders Ullman to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Ullman is a physician, clinical pharmacologist and pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of international experience in drug discovery, development and corporate leadership. He has held senior leadership positions across the global pharmaceutical industry, including Astra, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biovitrum, Nycomed, Takeda, Baxter and Sobi, where he most recently served as Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ullman has led international R&D organisations and overseen the development of innovative medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. He has served on the boards of several life science companies, including Verona Pharma, bringing extensive experience in scientific strategy, regulatory development and corporate governance. Dr. Ullman earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Gothenburg and is a board-certified clinical pharmacologist.

Robin Bhattacherjee, CEO of Actimed, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Anders to the Board at an exciting stage in the Company's development. His extensive experience in pharmaceutical R&D, clinical development and corporate leadership, together with his strong track record of bringing innovative medicines through development, will be invaluable as Actimed advances its clinical programmes in cancer cachexia, obesity and other muscle wasting disorders. We look forward to benefiting from his strategic insight and guidance as we continue to build the Company."

Dr. Anders Ullman added: "I am pleased to join the Board of Actimed at such an important time. The Company is developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in muscle wasting disorders, an area with substantial clinical and commercial potential. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the continued advancement of the clinical pipeline and help realise the potential of these programmes for the benefit of patients."

Actimed would also like to thank Stefan Wohlfeil, who has stepped down from the Board, for his valued contribution and support during his tenure. The Board and management team are grateful for his commitment to the Company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing muscle health in cancer cachexia, obesity and other muscle wasting disorders.

Cachexia is a wasting disease associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses, characterised by severe weight loss and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence in cancer patients and devastating clinical impact, there is no globally approved therapy for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

In obese patients receiving GLP-1RAs for weight management, reductions of lean muscle mass can occur alongside fat loss. Preserving muscle while achieving healthy weight reduction remains an important unmet need, highlighting the opportunity for novel approaches that support and preserve a healthy body composition.

Previous studies with S-pindolol have generated promising Phase 2a proof of concept data in cancer cachexia patients and Actimed has conducted a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study of S-pindolol benzoate to characterise the benzoate salt of S-pindolol. In addition, early non-clinical data confirms a potential role for S-pindolol benzoate in preserving muscle mass when used in combination with a GLP-1 agonist for weight loss.

Actimed also owns the global rights to S-oxprenolol (ACM-002), which is being developed to treat the muscle wasting and loss of body mass seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where it may impact survival. US Orphan Drug Designation has been granted to S-oxprenolol for the treatment of ALS.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Actimed Therapeutics

www.actimedtherapeutics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

Tel: +44 (0)203 928 6900

Email: actimed@medistrava.com

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