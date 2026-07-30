KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 30 JULY 2026 AT 10.00 (EEST)

Kalmar and APM Terminals announce strategic partnership to advance development of terminal technology

Kalmar and APM Terminals, one of the world’s leading global terminal operators, have announced a strategic partnership to advance the development of next generation terminal technology and thereby further ensure resilient, safe terminal operations.

This strategic partnership encompasses two core initiatives designed to drive efficiency and optimise automated terminal operations:

Joint software development and deployment: APM Terminals will work closely alongside Kalmar counterparts to co-develop the Kalmar One solution. The deployment of the software to existing and prospective terminals will also be executed in close collaboration.

APM Terminals will work closely alongside Kalmar counterparts to co-develop the Kalmar One solution. The deployment of the software to existing and prospective terminals will also be executed in close collaboration. Product roadmap alignment: Kalmar and APM Terminals will work closely together to deeply integrate APM Terminals' operational know-how into the Kalmar One automation system. This alignment will help develop the offering further to meet the evolving needs of automated terminals.

A key component of this partnership is the shared value it creates for both organisations through the development of an Automation as a Service approach.

APM Terminals currently deploys Kalmar One at its Pier 400 terminal in Los Angeles, California, which is the largest container port terminal in the Western Hemisphere.

Hans Jacobs, Head of Operational Technology & Analytics, APM Terminals says: “This partnership with Kalmar reflects our commitment to shaping the next generation of terminal technology through closer collaboration. By combining Kalmar’s equipment and software capabilities with APM Terminals’ operational and technology expertise, we are able to co-develop integrated automation solutions that are safer, more transparent, adaptable and aligned with real operational needs. This collaboration allows us to bundle technology and know-how in a way that strengthens performance and enables growth, while setting a new standard for partnership in the industry.”

Juuso Kanner, Vice President, Automation, Kalmar says: “We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with APM Terminals. This collaboration represents an industry first and a major milestone in the development of terminal automation. Through the partnership, APM Terminals can further reduce complexity and enhance efficiency via a common platform across its automated terminals. Furthermore, all customers who have or will have deployed Kalmar One will benefit from the enhancements developed through this collaboration and APM Terminals’ considerable expertise in terminal operations.”



Further information for the press:

Juuso Kanner, Vice President Automation Business Line, Kalmar tel. +358503844469, juuso.kanner@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31 6 1323 98 46, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com

Sissel Christine Søe, Senior Media Relations Advisor and Media Lead, APM Terminals: Sissel.s@maersk.com



About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

About APM Terminals

APM Terminals develops and operates advanced container terminals around the world and has been lifting standards in the industry for more than a half century. The company is an independent division in A.P. Moller-Maersk, and has facilities in more than 60 key locations in 35 countries around the globe – with several in development. APM Terminals employs approximately 22,000 people, and in 2025, there were 27,000 vessel calls and 25.8 million moves in its hubs and gateway terminals.

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