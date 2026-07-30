Christian Dior : rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2026

Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel incluant le rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés.
Pièce jointe
| Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE
Ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel incluant le rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés.
Pièce jointe
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THEHALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2026 Christian Dior half-yearly financial report as of June 30, 2026 (French version) has been filed with the...Read More
Accelerating growth in the second quarterSolid first-half results . Revenue: €38.6 billion. Profit from recurring operations: €8.7 billion. Free cash flow: €4.1 billion Paris, July 27, 2026 The...Read More