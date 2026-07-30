The recording of Artea Bank Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the Financial Results for 6M 2026

During the Investor Conference Webinar by Tomas Varenbergas, acting CEO, Paulius Daukša, acting CFO and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Chief of Staff, introduced the Bank’s financial results for 6M 2026 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording of it can be found on Artea YouTube channel there.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website www.artea.lt/en/investors

Artea Bank thanks all participants.

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Additional information:

Arnas Šukys,

Head of Investor Relations

arnas.sukys@artea.lt; +370 610 44447