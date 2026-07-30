G2A.COM’s Autonomous AI Agent Dave Helps Sellers Resolve 14,400 Support Tickets in 63 Days

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, a New AI-Powered Tool for Sellers, Helps Resolve 54% of Their Cases and Efficiently Manages Demand Spikes During AAA Game Launches. Now available in 180 countries, it has reduced the number of tickets submitted to Seller’s Support teams by 30%.

G2A.COM, one of the world’s largest digital marketplaces, today announced the global launch of ‘Dave’, its proprietary autonomous customer support agent, which will be available to sellers operating on the platform, following a highly successful two-month trial period.

Although sellers ensure the high quality of their offerings, and remain autonomous in all their decisions, large-scale surges in customer support demand may occur during blockbuster video game releases such as GTA 6.

Despite their best efforts, sellers may not be able to handle all these support requests within a short period of time. Dave was built specifically to help sellers manage such spikes and now operates 24/7 across 180 countries.

Dave has streamlined seller’s operations and processes, managing roughly 10,000 conversations globally per week. Unlike traditional chatbots, Dave connects directly to the seller’s transaction history and enables instant verification of payment status and the seller’s policies, allowing issues to be resolved immediately. By relying on verified data rather than solely on generative text, the system avoids the risk of AI hallucinations and errors and effectively manages complex cases involving vouchers, game keys, software licenses, and refunds processed by sellers.

In its first 63 days of full deployment, Dave achieved several key operational milestones:

● Ticket Reduction: Dave streamlined the handling of approximately 15,000 tickets, helping to resolve them quickly on behalf of sellers and reducing the overall volume of tickets requiring human support by 27–30%.

● High-Precision Routing: Achieved 93.8% routing accuracy, instantly directing cases to the relevant third-party seller or, where they related specifically to the operation of the platform, to G2A.COM Support, in line with marketplace policies.

● Strong User Acceptance: Dave AI received a satisfaction score of 4.16 out of 5. Additionally, 74% of users rated the automated process as easy or very easy.

● Quality and Trust Metrics: Dave's responses achieve an average quality score of 91.2%, with only 0.81% receiving negative in-chat feedback. Every response is automatically evaluated across 13 quality and safety dimensions.

" As G2A.COM continues to expand globally, ensuring that sellers can provide the highest possible standard of customer support remains a key priority. Activity across the gaming ecosystem, including major game launches, can trigger sudden spikes in user inquiries within hours, making it inefficient to scale support simply by hiring more agents. Dave was created to deliver immediate, high-quality, multilingual assistance at scale. If a case requires full manual intervention by the seller, the seller and their support team receive a comprehensive analysis and summary of the case so users never have to repeat themselves.

Dave is also another step in building an AI-native organization and environment. AI is no longer just a productivity tool or a competitive advantage. The real advantage comes from embedding AI into the core of how a company operates. Dave is a practical example of that approach, helping us and sellers using platform to scale globally while delivering faster and more trusted user experiences," said Paweł Wróbel, CGO at G2A.COM.

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is one of the world's largest marketplaces for digital entertainment, serving over 35 million users from 180 countries with more than 200 million visits in 2025. As a true gateway to digital entertainment and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, G2A.COM gives access to over 125,000 digital offerings, including vouchers, games, DLCs, in-game items, and non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning, sold by sellers from all over the world. A compliance-driven organization audited by Deloitte for over a decade, G2A.COM is a leader in online security, recognized by the prestigious American CNP Award alongside industry giants like Microsoft and PayPal. Today, the company is a key gateway for recognized global brands, leveraging its scalable infrastructure to drive the next phase of e-commerce through agentic AI and global M&A - continuously expanding its role as the Gate 2 Adventure in the digital world.





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