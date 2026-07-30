EnBW International Finance B.V. - Half-yearly report 2026



In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) as amended, and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for the Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial report for the period 1 January 2026 - 30 June 2026 has been filed on 29 July 2026 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in the Netherlands and is available on the internet site:

https://www.enbw.com/media/investoren/docs/news-und-publikationen/6m-2026/enbw-international-finance-b-v-h1-2026-interim-report-sgd.pdf







