Orbit Funded Bridges the Gap Between Instant Funding and Traditional Challenge Models

London, United Kingdom, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit Funded was built with a clear purpose: to change how Instant Accounts are structured within the prop firm market.

Historically, traders who wanted to begin trading without completing an evaluation were required to accept significantly more restrictive risk conditions than those offered by traditional Challenge programs.

Immediate access to a funded account often came with lower daily loss limits, reduced maximum drawdowns, trailing drawdown models, and substantially less operating room, making the account more difficult for traders to manage.

Orbit Funded chose to structure its Instant Accounts differently.

From the outset, the company designed its Instant programs with risk parameters that exceed those offered by many conventional Challenge models.

Orbit Funded Instant Accounts provide traders with a 5% daily drawdown and a 10% static maximum drawdown, without requiring them to complete one or two evaluation phases before accessing the account.

By comparison, some Two Step programs in the market provide a daily loss limit of approximately 3% and a maximum drawdown of 6%, despite requiring traders to complete two evaluation phases and reach predefined profit targets before receiving a funded account.

Orbit Funded’s objective is to eliminate this contradiction.

Traders should not have to choose between immediate access to a funded account and reasonable conditions for managing risk.





A 5% Daily Drawdown for More Balanced Account Management

Daily drawdown represents the maximum amount a trader is permitted to lose during a single trading day.

This limit is a critical component of account management because it determines how much room the trader has to absorb normal market fluctuations, consecutive losses, and periods of increased volatility.

Across a large portion of the Instant Account market, daily drawdown limits are considerably more restrictive than those found in Challenge programs.

Orbit Funded Instant Accounts provide a 5% daily drawdown.

This percentage gives traders more daily operating room to manage positions, reduce exposure when necessary, and navigate negative trading sessions without allowing a single day to compromise the entire account.

The purpose of this structure is not to encourage aggressive trading or larger position sizes.

It is designed to give disciplined traders enough room to execute their strategies and manage risk with greater flexibility.

A more balanced daily limit can also reduce the pressure to close positions prematurely when those positions remain within the trader’s original strategy and risk plan.

A 10% Static Maximum Drawdown

In addition to the 5% daily drawdown, Orbit Funded Instant Accounts offer a 10% static maximum drawdown.

Maximum drawdown represents the total loss limit permitted throughout the life of the account.

However, the percentage alone does not tell the entire story. The way the drawdown is calculated can substantially change the trader’s experience.

Many prop firms use trailing drawdown models, particularly for Instant Accounts.

Under a trailing drawdown model, the loss threshold follows the growth of the account balance or equity. As a trader generates profits and reaches new account highs, the drawdown threshold may also increase.

This means that profits earned by the trader can continuously change the account’s reference point for risk.





Depending on the rules applied, a trader may grow the account, reach a new high, and later lose the account without ever returning to the original starting balance.

Orbit Funded uses a different model.

Under a static drawdown structure, the maximum loss threshold is calculated from the account’s starting balance and remains fixed. It does not follow the profits generated by the trader and is not adjusted every time the account reaches a new high.

For example, on a $100,000 account with a 10% static maximum drawdown, the total account loss threshold would be fixed at $90,000.

Should the trader increase the balance to $105,000, the threshold would remain at $90,000.

In this scenario, the $5,000 in accumulated profit increases the distance between the current balance and the maximum loss threshold, providing additional room for account management.

Under a trailing model, the drawdown threshold could follow the account’s growth and be adjusted based on the new results achieved.

Orbit Funded believes the static model provides greater predictability.

From the first day, the trader knows exactly where the account’s maximum loss threshold is located and can plan risk without having that reference point continuously changed by profits.

Risk Parameters That Exceed Those of Many Challenge Programs

For many years, Instant Accounts were treated as products that necessarily had to carry more restrictive rules.

The traditional argument was that because traders did not complete an evaluation, the prop firm needed to reduce risk limits significantly.

Orbit Funded believes that this model can be restructured.

With a 5% daily drawdown and a 10% static maximum drawdown, the company offers Instant Account conditions that exceed those available through many One Step and Two Step Challenge programs.

Some Two Step models require traders to complete two separate profit targets while offering only a 3% daily drawdown and a 6% maximum drawdown.

At Orbit Funded, traders can access a 5% daily loss limit and a 10% maximum loss limit without first having to reach an evaluation profit target.





This structure is intended to combine the advantages of Instant Accounts with conditions traditionally associated with the strongest evaluation programs.

Rather than simply reducing the gap between the two models, Orbit Funded aims to demonstrate that an Instant Account can provide risk parameters that are equal to or better than those found in conventional Challenges.

The Psychological Pressure of Challenge Programs

Challenge programs remain an important alternative for traders who prefer to begin with a lower initial cost.

However, Orbit Funded identified that the evaluation process can also increase psychological pressure for some participants.

During a Challenge, traders must reach a profit target while remaining within daily loss limits, maximum drawdown rules, consistency requirements, and, in some cases, minimum or maximum trading periods.

In Two Step programs, this process must be completed twice before the trader receives access to the corresponding funded account.

The requirement to pass an evaluation can change trading behavior.

A trader who would normally follow conservative targets may feel pressured to increase position sizes, pursue faster returns, or enter trades that fall outside their usual strategy.

Rather than focusing entirely on risk management, the trader must also manage the pressure of reaching a target and advancing to the next phase.

This pressure may create anxiety and contribute to more emotional decision-making during the evaluation process.

Instant Accounts remove that phase.

The trader does not need to reach a profit target to qualify and does not need to complete one or two evaluation stages before accessing the account.

The funded account is made available immediately, allowing the participant to focus on risk management, account preservation, and consistency.

Orbit Funded does not believe that Instant Accounts should completely replace Challenge programs.

Each model serves a different type of trader.

The difference is that traders can choose between the two formats without being required to accept excessively restrictive risk conditions simply because they prefer immediate access.





Instant, One Step, and Two Step Accounts

Orbit Funded offers three main paths for traders seeking access to a funded account: Instant, One Step, and Two Step programs.

Under a Two Step program, the trader must complete two evaluation phases. During each phase, the trader is required to reach the established profit target while remaining within the company’s risk limits.

This model typically has a lower upfront cost because access to the funded account depends on successfully completing both phases.

Under a One Step program, the process is reduced to a single evaluation.

The trader must still reach the profit target and comply with all applicable rules, but only one evaluation phase is required before completing the Challenge.

Instant Accounts do not include a preliminary evaluation phase.

The trader does not need to reach a profit target to qualify and does not need to complete a Challenge before receiving access to the funded account.

Each option is designed for a different need.

One Step and Two Step programs may be more suitable for traders who prioritize a lower upfront cost and are willing to complete an evaluation.

Instant Accounts are designed for traders who value immediate access and prefer to begin without the pressure of qualification targets.

Making Instant Accounts More Accessible

Because they eliminate the evaluation phase, Instant Accounts have traditionally been priced higher than Challenge programs.

The prop firm assumes a different level of exposure when it provides the account without first requiring the trader to demonstrate performance across one or two evaluation stages.

However, Orbit Funded believes that price should not make the product inaccessible.

The company therefore developed a pricing structure intended to make its Instant Accounts competitive not only with other Instant Accounts, but also with selected One Step and Two Step programs available in the market.

Depending on the account size and the program being compared, an Orbit Funded Instant Account may be priced below the amount charged by other prop firms for a One Step or Two Step Challenge.





This means that, under certain conditions, a trader may pay less for an account that does not require an evaluation than they would pay to participate in a Challenge offered by another company.

Orbit Funded’s objective is to provide a combination that remains uncommon within the industry:

Immediate access to a funded account. A 5% daily drawdown.

A 10% static maximum drawdown.

No requirement to complete one or two evaluation phases. Multiple account sizes.

Pricing that is competitive with Challenge programs.

The company believes that offering wider risk parameters would not be enough if the price made the product inaccessible to a large portion of traders.

The goal is to allow the choice between an Instant, One Step, or Two Step account to be based on the trader’s profile and preferences, rather than solely on upfront cost.

Different Account Sizes for Different Trader Profiles

Orbit Funded provides multiple account sizes across its Instant, One Step, and Two Step programs.

This variety allows traders to select a structure that aligns with their experience, strategy, exposure per trade, and available budget.

Traders who prefer a lower initial cost may choose a Challenge program.

Those who wish to eliminate the evaluation process and begin directly with a funded account may select one of the Instant options.

The company emphasizes that a larger account size should not be interpreted as permission to increase risk proportionally.

Regardless of the account size, the programs are designed for traders who prioritize discipline, exposure control, and account preservation.

Account size should be used to support stronger risk management and a more balanced allocation of positions, rather than to encourage more aggressive trading.





Immediate Access Does Not Need to Mean Lower Limits

For years, the market established an almost automatic relationship between Instant Accounts and more restrictive rules.

The trader avoided the Challenge but, in exchange, received a smaller drawdown, a lower daily loss limit, a trailing structure, and a substantially higher price.

Orbit Funded was built to challenge that relationship.

The company believes that immediate access to a funded account and more balanced risk parameters can coexist within the same product.

A trader can eliminate the evaluation phase while still receiving conditions equal to or better than those offered by many Challenge programs.

This does not mean that the accounts operate without rules.

All accounts remain subject to risk limits, trading policies, and payout eligibility requirements.

The difference lies in creating a structure that is more predictable, transparent, and aligned with the practical needs of traders.

With a 5% daily drawdown, a 10% static maximum drawdown, and access without a preliminary evaluation, Orbit Funded is seeking to raise the standard for Instant Accounts across the prop firm market.

Statement From Orbit Funded

“Our goal was never simply to offer another Instant Account. From the beginning, we wanted to create a product that changed the perception that immediate access must automatically mean lower limits, more complex rules, and less operating room.”

Steven, Head of Growth at Orbit Funded

“We noticed that many traders completely changed their behavior during Challenges. The need to reach a target and advance to the next stage could create anxiety and lead participants to take risks they would not normally take. An Instant Account removes that pressure and allows the focus to remain on consistency and account management.”

Steven, Head of Growth at Orbit Funded

“The static drawdown also plays an essential role in this structure. From the first day, the trader knows exactly where the account’s maximum loss threshold is located. Profits increase the trader’s operating room instead of continuously moving the loss reference point. This provides greater clarity and predictability for risk management.”





Steven, Head of Growth at Orbit Funded

A Broader Approach to the Prop Firm Market

Orbit Funded does not intend to replace every evaluation model with Instant Accounts.

The company recognizes that traders have different objectives, levels of experience, and financial circumstances.

Some prefer to pay less upfront and demonstrate their performance through a Challenge.

Others are willing to accept a higher initial cost in exchange for removing qualification targets and gaining immediate access to a funded account.

For this reason, Orbit Funded maintains a portfolio consisting of Instant, One Step, and Two Step accounts.

The objective is to allow every participant to select the most appropriate path without artificially weakening one model through substantially inferior risk conditions.

By structuring Instant Accounts with a 5% daily drawdown, a 10% static maximum drawdown, and competitive pricing, the company is seeking to place the product in a new category.

An Instant Account is no longer simply an alternative for traders who want to begin more quickly.

It becomes a complete model with parameters capable of competing directly with traditional evaluation programs.

The Future of Instant Accounts

As the prop firm market matures, traders are evaluating products in greater detail. The nominal account size is no longer the only relevant factor.

The type of drawdown, daily loss limit, maximum loss limit, profit targets, pricing, trading rules, platform, and transparency of the terms all play an increasingly important role in the decision-making process.

Orbit Funded believes that the next generation of Instant Accounts will be defined by the quality of their structure, not only by the speed of activation.

Immediate access alone is no longer enough.

The product must also provide conditions that allow traders to organize risk, understand their limits, and execute their strategies without facing an unnecessarily restrictive structure.





By combining immediate access to a funded account, a 5% daily drawdown, a 10% static maximum drawdown, multiple account sizes, and competitive pricing, Orbit Funded is bringing Instant Accounts closer to the strongest conditions traditionally associated with Challenge programs.

In many cases, the company goes beyond that comparison by offering parameters that exceed those available through One Step and Two Step evaluations.

For Orbit Funded, this approach represents a natural evolution of the market.

Traders no longer need to choose between immediate access, balanced risk conditions, and competitive pricing.

About Orbit Funded

Orbit Funded is a prop firm offering trading programs designed for different trader profiles.

Its portfolio includes Instant Accounts, One Step programs, and Two Step programs, with multiple account sizes and access structures.

The company aims to combine technology, competitive risk parameters, transparent rules, and multiple entry options for traders seeking models aligned with their strategies and objectives.

For more information, visit https://www.orbitfunded.com



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