Red Cat Receives $2.49 Million U.S. Air Force Order for Black Widow Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that its Teal Drones subsidiary has received a $2.49 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force for Black Widow™ small unmanned aircraft systems, training and related support.





The award includes Black Widow systems, train-the-trainer support, batteries, spares and shipping. According to the contract, the equipment will be used to conduct a technical and operational assessment of Black Widow as a potential successor to the Air Force Security Forces’ current Teal 2 fleet.

The customer organization is the U.S. Air Force Security Forces Center (AFSFC), which trains, equips, and managed program execution for the Air Force Security Forces enterprise worldwide. This encompasses active-duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve Defenders. This technical and operational assessment positions Black Widow as a potential successor across the total AFSFC’s Teal 2 fleet, building on Red Cat’s momentum as the U.S. Army’s selected Short Range Reconnaissance platform.

"We are proud to support the U.S. Air Force across active-duty, Air National Guard, and reservists, as the AFSFC evaluates Black Widow for missions at the tactical edge," said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. "This assessment of the Black Widow reflects growing recognition across the Department of War that secure, American-made systems are essential for the operations our national defense and security organizations carry out every day."

Black Widow is Red Cat’s flagship short-range reconnaissance system and the U.S. Army’s selected platform for its Short Range Reconnaissance Program. The system is designed to provide warfighters with rapidly deployable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The contract calls for delivery by August 24, 2026.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98ef5dd0-3892-4401-a3aa-efe14164daee