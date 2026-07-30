Goranson Bain Ausley Opens Flower Mound Office to Serve Families Across Denton County

Austin, Texas, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), the largest family law firm in Texas, has opened a family law office in Flower Mound at 2201 Spinks Road, Suite 233. The office serves individuals and families across Denton County—including Highland Village, Lantana, Argyle, and Northlake—in matters involving divorce, child custody, property division, prenuptial agreements, Collaborative Divorce, and mediation.

The Flower Mound office brings together attorneys with longstanding ties to Denton County, including Flower Mound native Chad Elsey, who has practiced family law in Denton County for more than 20 years.

“Every office we open begins with the same question: where can we make the most meaningful difference for clients? Many of our attorneys have deep, longstanding connections to Flower Mound and the surrounding communities. Establishing a permanent presence here allows us to serve those families more directly while giving clients access to the collective experience of our statewide family law team.”

– Lindley Bain | Managing Partner, Goranson Bain Ausley

Built on Local Relationships and Community Roots

The Flower Mound office reflects decades of relationships built throughout Denton County. Flower Mound native Chad Elsey has practiced family law in Denton County for more than 20 years and continues to be actively involved in the local legal community as a member of the Denton County Bar Association. Alongside Elsey, attorneys serving from the office bring longstanding connections to the surrounding communities they represent.

Those community ties extend across the team. Attorneys serving the Flower Mound office have longstanding ties to Denton County and neighboring communities, providing clients with lawyers who understand both the local courts and the communities they serve.

“This community has been home for my family and me for as long as I can remember,” said Elsey. “I’ve spent my career helping families here navigate some of the most important decisions of their lives. Bringing GBA’s depth of experience and statewide resources to Flower Mound lets us support those families even more fully.”

Experienced Counsel Backed by Statewide Resources

Clients in the Flower Mound office have access to attorneys experienced in complex financial matters, negotiated resolutions, Collaborative Divorce, and courtroom litigation. Whether a case involves a closely held business, executive compensation, retirement assets, or parenting issues, clients are supported by a team with complementary strengths and the ability to tailor its approach to each family’s circumstances.

That depth of experience is reflected in the office’s credentials. The team includes four Board Certified family law attorneys, along with lawyers recognized by the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the International Academy of Family Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America, LawDragon’s 500 Leading Family Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers.

Clients also benefit from the collective experience of GBA’s 56 attorneys across eight Texas offices, including Board Certified family law specialists, appellate attorneys, mediators, arbitrators, and former judges. When additional experience or specialized knowledge is needed, clients have access to the depth and breadth of the firm’s family law team.

A Full Range of Family Law Services

Attorneys serving the Flower Mound office include Ryan Bauerle, Angel Berbarie, Hayley Collins Blair, Jeff Domen, Chad Elsey, Jill Lowe, Tom Trahan, and Jack Wall. Together, they provide clients with experience across divorce, child custody, property division, premarital and marital agreements, Collaborative Divorce, mediation, and complex financial matters, tailoring their approach to the needs and goals of each family.

Purposeful Growth Across Texas

Flower Mound is GBA’s eighth office and continues a period of deliberate expansion. Since 2023, the firm has grown from 36 attorneys in three offices to 56 attorneys across eight locations while maintaining its exclusive focus on family law.

“Our growth has never been about adding offices for their own sake,” Bain said. “It’s about bringing together experienced family law attorneys who care deeply about clients and the communities they serve. Flower Mound is a natural extension of that, and we’re glad to be part of this community for years to come.”

The Flower Mound office reflects GBA’s approach to growth: building strong local teams while giving every client access to the collective experience, shared knowledge, and resources of a statewide team devoted exclusively to family law.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with 56 attorneys across eight offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, San Antonio, and Flower Mound. Focused exclusively on family law, the firm is known for its constructive, strategic approach to divorce, child custody, property division, premarital agreements, mediation, and Collaborative Divorce.

The firm has been voted the #1 Family Law Firm by Texas Lawyer in both Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin/San Antonio for four consecutive years and has earned Hall of Fame recognition in both markets. GBA has also earned Tier 1 Best Law Firms® rankings in Family Law and Family Law Mediation across multiple metropolitan areas in Texas.