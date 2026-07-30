Quavo Fraud & Disputes Releases Second Annual Trust in Banking Study, Revealing a Widening Gap Between What Customers Expect and What Financial Institutions Deliver

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. ("Quavo"), the leading AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions and technology companies, today published its second annual Trust in Banking Research Report.

Building on its 2025 research, which first established that how a financial institution handles fraud matters more to customers than the fraud itself, the 2026 study tracks how those expectations have shifted, expands the analysis to scam handling and friendly fraud, and quantifies what the gap between customer expectations and institutional performance is costing banks and credit unions in loyalty, share of wallet, and churn.

Customer expectations around fraud and scam resolution are rising faster than most institutions are moving to meet them. In the 2026 study, customers report significant year-over-year declines in transparency, perceived fairness, and ease of reporting. The study also introduces new findings on consumer perceptions of scam exposure and friendly fraud liability, two significant operational challenges that most institutions are not fully measuring.

"The 2025 data told us that fraud resolution is a trust issue,” said Joseph McLean, CEO and Co-Founder at Quavo. “The 2026 data tells us it is now a growth issue. Institutions that treat dispute operations as a back-office function are falling behind on transparency, fairness, and scam support. This research exists to give operational and revenue leaders the data they need to act. "

Key findings from the report:

Resolution quality is now the primary trust driver, and it has grown stronger since 2025. In 2026, 69.9% of consumers say their institution's handling of the resolution process had a greater impact on trust than discovering the fraud itself, up from 62% the year prior.

Nearly four in five customers have had some form of scam exposure. The report explores what consumers actually believe about scam liability and why the data gives financial institutions more room than they may think.

Nearly four in ten customers have filed a dispute they later realized may not have been valid. It is a cost problem with a UX solution: better merchant recognition and pre-claim prompts can catch many of these before they're filed.

61.3% of customers say a poor fraud experience had a meaningful impact on their loyalty. The full report unpacks the churn, confidence erosion, and share-of-wallet data revenue leaders need to make the case for modernizing dispute operations.

The 2026 Trust in Banking Research Report is available now.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo enables financial institutions to transform fraud and dispute management from a costly, fragmented function into a strategic advantage. In an environment where the cost of making it right has historically meant higher risk, manual effort, and strained member relationships, Quavo empowers organizations to do more, with certainty, speed, and confidence.

Powered by its intelligent automation, Aria and guided by a team of experienced dispute specialists, Quavo’s QFD® platform enables institutions to ensure compliance, streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and maximize financial recovery. Today, industry leaders rely on Quavo to process more than one million disputes every month, recover billions in disputed funds, and resolve cases an average of 26 days faster than the industry standard.

By helping teams respond decisively in moments that matter most, Quavo turns fraud events into opportunities to restore trust, protect members, and strengthen long-term relationships.

Quavo. Now it pays to make it right.™

Media Contact:

Aafie Somers

Content Manager, Marketing

Aafie.somers@quavo.com