Questrade Leads New Age of Financial Services in Canada, Unleashing Agentic Finance, $0 Options and More

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade, Canada’s #1 digital brokerage¹, today unveiled the next evolution of its platform, heralding the future of financial services with a suite of features built for Canadians who expect more speed, more access, and more control.

Among the headline moves, Questrade is moving beyond $0 options trading with options cashback as part of its Questrade Plus subscription program, as well as giving clients the ability to invest in private companies before they go public. It is also launching a new age of agentic finance with Flows, the first-in-Canada financial automation engine, and offering seamless connectivity between Questrade accounts and popular AI platforms like Claude and ChatGPT. This makes Questrade the first Canadian-based financial institution to connect client accounts to AI assistants directly and officially.



“Since its inception, Questrade has never accepted the status quo,” said Edward Kholodenko, Founder and CEO of Questrade. “Today's announcement continues to honour that commitment, maintaining Questrade’s position as the definitive financial platform for Canadians who never settle for average.”

The expansion gives Canadians multiple ways to out-pace the market:

Opening doors to agentic finance

Flows: Canada's first native, financial automation engine. Clients describe a strategy in plain language then Flows builds and runs the automation, executing trades on their behalf.

Canada's first native, financial automation engine. Clients describe a strategy in plain language then Flows builds and runs the automation, executing trades on their behalf. Questrade MCP: A Canadian-financial institution first, this secure integration connects a client's account directly to the AI assistants they already use, including Claude and ChatGPT. Questrade clients can view and analyze their account information, research opportunities with free market data, and instruct AI platforms to initiate an order on their behalf.

More value for the driven

$0 Options²: Following its move to zero commission trading in 2025, Questrade clients can now trade options with zero dollar per-contract fees on U.S.-listed equity options, among the most competitive options pricing in Canada.

Following its move to zero commission trading in 2025, Questrade clients can now trade options with zero dollar per-contract fees on U.S.-listed equity options, among the most competitive options pricing in Canada. Updated Questrade Plus: Members get a 5 cent-per-contract options cashback, plus new partner perks, with expanded access to benefits that include a 1% RRSP match and first access to Pre-IPO offerings. Questrade plans to add more exclusive benefits for Questrade Plus members as it expands its product offerings throughout the rest of the year.

A connected platform that does more for customers

Streaming News & Insights: Personalized, streaming news feed that keeps clients current on the latest market developments, augmented with real-time insights that measure the impact on their portfolio and watched opportunities.

Personalized, streaming news feed that keeps clients current on the latest market developments, augmented with real-time insights that measure the impact on their portfolio and watched opportunities. Personal Balance Sheet: A single view of clients’ whole financial portfolio - including deposits, investments, loans and real estate – summarizing every account clients’ hold, at Questrade or elsewhere. Proactive scanning of opportunities to optimize each client’s financial portfolio, such as opportunities to switch mortgage or insurance providers. (Coming soon)

A single view of clients’ whole financial portfolio - including deposits, investments, loans and real estate – summarizing every account clients’ hold, at Questrade or elsewhere. Proactive scanning of opportunities to optimize each client’s financial portfolio, such as opportunities to switch mortgage or insurance providers. (Coming soon) Equity Engine: Automated set-up and management of the Smith Manoeuvre strategy, letting clients turn home equity into a tax-advantaged investment portfolio without tedious management oversight.

Democratized access to asset classes previously reserved for the wealthy

Pre-IPO Access: Canada's first self-directed brokerage to offer Pre-IPO access, reducing the barriers to entry for retail investors. Accredited investors can invest in private companies well in advance of their public listings with low minimum investments. (Coming soon)

To match this suite of products, Questrade is rolling out a new visual identity, including a redesigned logo and an evolved aesthetic that reflects the sophistication of its growing customer base.



"Today, Questrade begins our next chapter with first-in-Canada products and a new brand identity that mirrors the ambitious mindset of our clients,” said Rob Galaski, President of Questrade Financial Group. "This is a declaration of intent: a financial platform that performs like nothing else in Canada, built for Canadians who refuse to accept the traditional trade-offs in financial services."



This expansion sets a new benchmark for financial services in Canada, advancing Questrade’s goal of giving ambitious Canadians tangible advantages to pursue extraordinary outcomes.

About Questrade Financial Group

Questrade Financial Group (“Questrade”) is dedicated to helping Canadians achieve financial success and security. As Canada’s #1 rated digital brokerage¹, Questrade provides ambitious investors with an integrated platform that connects self-directed trading, managed wealth solutions and expanding digital banking capabilities. Driven by a commitment to lower costs, advanced technology and client-first innovation, Questrade empowers Canadians to build lasting wealth on their own terms. Questrade manages over $100 billion in total assets under administration. For more information, visit questrade.com.

Questrade, Inc. is a member of CIRO and CIPF. Questrade Wealth Management Inc. is a registered portfolio manager and investment fund manager.

For all media inquires contact Marie Cook, Director of Communications

mcook@questrade.com

¹"The 2026 Globe and Mail digital brokerage ranking," The Globe and Mail, June 25, 2026, https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/inside-the-market/article-the-2026-globe-and-mail-digital-brokerage-ranking/

²'Zero commission trades', '$0 commissions', '$0 trading', 'trade commission-free' and similar messages, refer to commission-free trading for trades placed online through Questrade, Inc.'s website or mobile apps for stocks and ETFs that are listed on a stock exchange in the United States or Canada. For options, $0 pricing applies only to contract fees for U.S.-listed equity options traded online; U.S. index options are subject to a US$0.99 per-contract fee, and Canadian-listed equity and index options are subject to a CA$0.99 per-contract fee. Other fees may still apply.