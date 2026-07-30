Enjoy Special Introductory Meeting Packages in Georgetown’s Newest Venue Starting at $150 Per Person*

Download Image Here: Guestroom at the Hoya Hotel Georgetown

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WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown is the newest addition to Georgetown University’s historic Hilltop Campus in Washington, DC. Officially opening in August, the five-story building has undergone a renovation and redesign that includes all guestrooms, public spaces, meeting rooms and a new restaurant. Located in the heart of the campus and close to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, the new hotel is designed to serve the university community, visitors and neighbors.

The upscale hotel features 145 well-appointed guest rooms and suites and more than 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including an unobstructed 10,000 square foot ballroom. The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown not only serves the University but is ideally suited for business associations, corporations and social gatherings of up to 1000 guests. Our introductory early booking meeting package starts at $150 per guest, per day.* The Daily Meeting Package includes meeting room rental, continental breakfast, continuous refreshment breaks from The Pantry, buffet lunch, service charges and audio-visual equipment rental. For more information click here, or call the group meetings department at 202.687.7800.

“The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown offers planners a premier destination for small and mid-sized business conferences, academic meetings, and social gatherings,” said Julia Quinn, Director of sales and marketing for The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown. “Our Daily Meeting Package is designed to make planning easy and cost-conscious, with well-appointed meeting spaces, attentive service and turnkey support that is exclusive within the greater Georgetown community.”

More About The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown

Nestled in the heart of Georgetown University’s Hilltop Campus, The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown, formerly Georgetown University Hotel and Conference Center, reflects the spirit of the campus through timeless design and refined hospitality. The hotel blends collegiate heritage with contemporary sophistication, offering an elevated experience for alumni, travelers, and distinguished guests alike.

Guests are welcomed at a 24-hour reception desk into an open-concept lobby filled with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. Located next to the Leavey Center, the hotel features modern amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and onsite parking.

Opening in mid-September, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Oak & Laurel , blends the rich character of Georgetown with sophisticated American cuisine. The upscale restaurant and craft cocktail bar serves three meals daily, featuring a thoughtfully crafted menu made with fresh ingredients. Inspired by the strength of the oak and the honor of the laurel, Oak & Laurel invites guests to gather, savor and celebrate the moments that matter most. For social events such as weddings and rehearsal dinners, the hotel offers private dining options and a full catering menu.

Located at 3800 Reservoir Road NW in Washington, DC, The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown places guests within easy reach of the city’s cultural attractions, outdoor spaces and historic landmarks. From world-renowned museums and scenic waterfront views to the distinctive character of Georgetown, the hotel offers a convenient home base for exploring the best of the nation’s capital. Click for more information or reservations , or call 202-687-7800.

The Hoya Hotel at Georgetown is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC , one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 110 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 15,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com .

*The rates for the Daily Meeting Package are based on availability and subject to change and exclude taxes.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words. The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

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