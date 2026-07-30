KBR Unveils Trinzic as New Name for Planned Independent Mission Technology Solutions Company





HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the new name, logo and tagline for its Mission Technology Solutions business, which, as previously announced, KBR plans to spin off into an independent public company. The spin-off is currently expected to be completed in January 2027, and the new company will operate under the name Trinzic.

As a standalone company, Trinzic is expected to be a trusted global company, supporting its customers’ critical missions with speed and expertise across national security and space, and backed by decades of delivering at-scale operations.

The name Trinzic comes from the word intrinsic, reflecting essential, built-in capabilities and deep expertise operating in some of the world’s most complex and mission-critical environments. In addition to the name, KBR also announced Trinzic’s new brand mark, in which a stylized letter “N” represents an “axis of action” from which complexity becomes clarity and clarity becomes the certainty to act. The shape of the “N” also subtly resembles the infinity symbol, reinforcing ideas of innovation, continuous advancement, and long-term impact. The color palette pairs sunrise orange, representing energy, innovation, and action, with midnight gray, which conveys precision, sophistication, quality and timelessness.

“Trinzic represents who KBR Mission Tech has always been at our core: an essential partner bringing innovation and trusted execution to the missions that matter most,” said KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie. “The new Trinzic brand represents both our strong heritage and the tremendous opportunity ahead. Our teams aim to deliver solutions that address some of the world’s most critical national priorities every day, and this new identity captures the purpose-driven culture and mission focus that we expect to continue to define the company moving forward.”

The new brand identity was developed to reflect the company’s forward-looking strategy while honoring the technical excellence, agility and customer trust that have long distinguished the Mission Technology Solutions business in the market. Global branding firm Siegel + Gale led the development of the brand identity.

The tagline for Trinzic is “The Bold. Connected.™” The tagline reflects a promise — to stand with the bravery of those who take on the hardest missions and to ensure they are never alone in delivering them. Connection is both capability and responsibility: Trinzic will connect systems and solutions to customers and brings insight, experience and the clarity required to act decisively. Trinzic’s teams will be connected to one another and their work, contributing directly to bold outcomes and mission success. They are not adjacent to impact; they are part of it.

The Trinzic branding announcement follows news of the recent appointments of Michael LaRouche as President and CEO - Designate and Nicholas Veasey as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Designate, who will serve as President and CEO and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, of Trinzic at the time of the spin-off.

As previously announced, KBR intends to separate the Mission Technology Solutions business into an independent, publicly traded company in a transaction intended to be tax-free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, subject to customary conditions and approvals. Following the spin-off, the Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) business will continue to operate under the KBR name.

Visit Trinzic.com.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s planned spin-off of its Mission Technology Solutions business, the anticipated timing, structure, benefits and tax treatment of the spin-off transaction, and expectations regarding the performance and operations of Trinzic following the spin-off transaction, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond KBR’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in KBR’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61deeb89-94d9-43e8-b46c-58fa1de84d28