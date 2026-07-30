EUDA Health Announces Collaboration to Advance an Integrated iPSC Cell Therapy Program for Oncology and Wellness • Targets global distribution for innovative Oncology products

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) a Singapore-based distributor of third-party provided wellness and non-invasive healthcare products and services in Asia, with a focus on Singapore, Malaysia and China, today provided important additional details of the integrated cell therapy program to be pursued under its recently announced non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GO POSB Organoids Pte Ltd (“GO POSB”) and Shenzhen Innovation Immunotechnology Co., Ltd. (“SIIT”).

Subject to the execution of definitive agreements and applicable regulatory approvals, parties plan to combine GO POSB’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) platform and clinical-grade universal tumor organoid bank with SIIT’s Natural Killer (“NK”) and NK-TCR cell engineering capabilities and GMP manufacturing expertise to explore for the future development, manufacturing and commercialization of a new generation of off-the-shelf cell therapies for both wellness and oncology applications.

Under the MOU:

EUDA intends to bring together GO POSB and SIIT, fund the joint collaboration, facilitate the commercialization of the contemplated technologies and support global market access.





intends to bring together GO POSB and SIIT, fund the joint collaboration, facilitate the commercialization of the contemplated technologies and support global market access. GO POSB intends to provide access to its proprietary iPSC platform, including its clinical-grade universal tumor organoid bank, and support commercialization activities relating to the contemplated technologies.





intends to provide access to its proprietary iPSC platform, including its clinical-grade universal tumor organoid bank, and support commercialization activities relating to the contemplated technologies. SIIT intends to provide access to its NK and NK-TCR cell engineering capabilities, including directed differentiation of iPSCs into NK cells, genetic engineering, functional maturation, GMP-compliant manufacturing and pre-release testing at its Shenzhen facility.





The MOU was signed on July 15, 2026. Parties plan to leverage their complementary capabilities in regenerative medicine to support the future commercialization of next-generation cell therapy technologies.

Alfred Lim, Chief Executive officer of EUDA commented: “The details of this collaborative agreement are important for everyone to understand. We are extremely pleased to have been able to assemble this incredible team. To have an off the shelf product demonstrate effective treatment could be a game changer in this large market. Once launched, these products will offer a significant improvement over what is currently available. The three parties to the agreement offer specialized expertise and are key to bringing a product of this importance to the market globally. We intend to aggressively build value for shareholders through this initiative.”

The technologies contemplated under the proposed collaboration are under development and investigational. Commercial availability of any future products or therapies will be subject to the sufficient funding of the program, completion of manufacturing, testing, clinical evaluation and applicable regulatory approvals in the relevant jurisdictions.

About EUDA Health Holdings Limited

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) is a Singapore-based distributor of third-party provided wellness and non-invasive healthcare products and services in Asia, with a focus on Singapore, Malaysia and China. The Company aims to become a market leading distributor of non-invasive and preventive healthcare, with a strategic focus on the fast-growing longevity sector. Our mission is to address the evolving healthcare needs of over 1.8 billion people across the region which is experiencing significant demographic shifts as more than 30% of the population ages rapidly. By facilitating access to innovative, accessible, and science-backed third-party wellness and non-invasive healthcare products and services, EUDA is positioned to help with the transformation of regional healthcare from reactive medical treatment to proactive, longevity-focused care. EUDA also runs a Singapore-based property management business.

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