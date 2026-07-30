Assured Raises $19M Series A Led by Insight Partners to Automate Healthcare Provider Operations with AI Agents

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This funding accelerates Assured’s mission to replace manual healthcare provider operations with AI agents, so providers get onboarded faster and patients receive care sooner.

Assured , the AI-native platform for healthcare provider operations, today announced $19 million in Series A funding led by global tech investor Insight Partners, with continued participation from First Round Capital and Kindred Ventures. The company now serves more than 100 healthcare organizations, including health systems, digital health companies, and medical groups.

Provider onboarding has always been complex, but the infrastructure behind it has never caught up. Credentialing and operations teams still stitch together primary source verifications, state-specific licensing requirements, and payer-by-payer enrollment submissions across disconnected systems using outdated legacy tools. It can take months for a provider to get in-network, delaying revenue while patients wait for care.

Assured replaces that fragmented work with AI agents that directly operate inside the credentialing and payer enrollment processes. Assured’s AI agents verify provider data against more than 2,000 primary sources, prepare applications tailored to each state's and payer's requirements, and flag gaps before they become delays. The result: providers credentialed within days, in-network 30 percent faster, and operations teams freed up by dozens of hours each week.

“Across healthcare, provider credentialing and enrollment remain some of the most painful and expensive parts of scaling,” said Teddie Wardi, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “The tools built for this category function as systems of record that leave the actual work to people. Assured is the first platform we have seen that performs the work itself. That shift, from software that tracks a process to software that runs it, is why we led this round.”

Assured is also an NCQA-certified Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) — the industry's gold standard for credentialing quality, supporting healthcare organizations that operate delegated credentialing arrangements with payers. Today, the company serves health systems like Houston Methodist to digital health companies including Tono Health, Blossom Health, and Birches Health.





“Provider operations is one of the most overlooked infrastructure problems in healthcare,” said Rahul Shivkumar, Co-founder & President of Assured. “It is slow, manual, and expensive in ways that quietly constrain growth and delay care. We built the AI-native layer that performs this work rather than merely tracking it, so the pace of growth is determined by patient demand, not paperwork.”

Tono Health, a virtual-first dermatology practice, adopted Assured after delays with a legacy vendor slowed its payer enrollment and limited its ability to expand. "When we transitioned from legacy vendors to Assured, we went from not having any contracts done to getting contracts done within one month," said Bryson Tombridge, CEO and Co-founder of Tono Health. "We did over 120 applications all at once. It completely catalyzed our business and gave us hope that our business model was actually scalable." Today, Tono operates in 32 states.

"We've seen what changes when AI agents handle credentialing and payer enrollment. Providers onboard faster, organizations scale faster, and care gets delivered sooner,” said Varun Krishnamurthy, Co-founder & CEO of Assured. “But that’s the entry point, not the endpoint. We’re taking the same approach to the broader provider back office, where teams define workflows in plain language, and our agents execute them end-to-end. This funding lets us accelerate that.”

The Series A will also support growth across the company's product, engineering, and go-to-market teams.

To learn more or explore open roles, user can visit withassured.com .

About Assured

Assured is the AI-native platform for healthcare provider operations. Digital health companies, health systems, and health plans use Assured’s AI-driven credentialing, payer enrollment, and other provider network management workflows to reduce manual work, accelerate time to first paid claim, and improve the provider experience. Assured is an NCQA-certified Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) headquartered in New York, NY.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Contact

Rahul Shivkumar

rahul@withassured.com

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