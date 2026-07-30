The 2026 "China Auto Valley · Poetic Silk Road" series of events concluded successfully

WUHAN, China, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 27, the "Made in Wuhan, Global Journey" special event for Central Asia was successfully held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. With this event, the 2026 "China Auto Valley, Poetic Silk Road" and "Made in Wuhan, Global Journey" series of activities - jointly organized by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, the Wuhan Municipal People's Government, and Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and co-organized by the Management Committee of Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, the Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce, and VOYAH - was successfully concluded.

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The Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone is one of the first national-level economic and technological development zones in central and western China. Within the zone, it aggregates 10 complete vehicle manufacturers - including VOYAH, Mengshi, Dongfeng Honda, Shenlong, and Geely - along with 14 vehicle production plants and more than 1,000 component suppliers. The zone's annual production and sales of complete vehicles exceed one million units, with over 200,000 vehicles exported overseas each year, thereby establishing a complete industrial chain spanning from raw materials and core components to complete vehicle manufacturing and overseas exports.

A representative from the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone explained that this event aims to leverage the distinctive cultural IP "Poetry Along the Silk Road," build upon its industrial foundation, deepen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation among cities along the Silk Road, capitalize on Dongfeng's comprehensive automotive product portfolio, and expand cooperation with Central Asian cities in areas such as complete vehicle exports, distribution channel networks, and localized after-sales services.

A representative from VOYAH stated that since its inception, VOYAH has consistently adhered to full-stack in-house R&D of core technologies, establishing comprehensive independent control over the entire value chain spanning "R&D, production, supply, sales, and after-sales service." Building on this technological confidence, VOYAH is advancing its globalization strategy through three key initiatives - "deepening its presence in Europe, expanding its footprint in the Middle East, and entering right-hand drive markets" - and has already established a presence in more than 40 countries and regions, with over 240 overseas sales outlets and the trust of more than 40,000 overseas customers.

Over the past month, the "Poetry Road Exploration Group" caravan, led by the VOYAH Taishan X8, departed from the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, Hubei Province, heading west along the ancient Silk Road route - passing through Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, Wuwei in Gansu Province, Kashgar in Xinjiang, among other locations - covering more than 5,000 kilometers before arriving in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Along the journey, the caravan held auto exhibitions and industry negotiation meetings in major cities along the route, accompanied by the distribution of "Poetry on the Silk Road" special purchase vouchers worth RMB 80 million, offering discounts of up to RMB 8,000 per vehicle. The series of events resulted in the sale of over 4,000 vehicles manufactured in Wuhan, driving sales exceeding RMB 700 million.

Source: Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee