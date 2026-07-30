eGain to Present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 11, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), a leader in AI-powered knowledge management for customer service, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:15 am PT, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the conference.

You may register to access a live or replay video webcast of eGain’s presentation via a link posted to the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/ or by clicking here.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or eGain’s investor relations firm, PondelWilkinson, Inc., at tkehrli@pondel.com.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more information.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.