Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Results Reflect Record Net Interest Income and Continued BaaS Growth, Offset by Credit Expenses Taken on Single Partner Relationship

 | Source: Coastal Financial Corporation Coastal Financial Corporation

EVERETT, Wash., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, including net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $11.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net loss is primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.

Management Discussion of the Second Quarter Results

“Our second quarter results reflect continued performance of our core franchise, which was offset by decisive action we took on a single non-public company partner relationship. Based on our assessment, we recorded the potential impact fully and in accordance with our credit protection framework. We believe this is an isolated issue pertaining to one partner and does not reflect a change in our view of our broader partner portfolio or BaaS model. We remain focused on disciplined and sustainable growth by partnering with organizations that align with our long-term strategy, thoughtfully expanding our product offerings, and continuing to build a resilient BaaS platform designed to deliver value for all stakeholders,” stated CEO Eric Sprink.

“Despite these credit expenses, we delivered solid loan growth of 9.0%, increased BaaS program income, and continued to deepen relationships with our established partners while advancing new products that support our strategy,” added Sprink. “Our CCBX segment expanded product offerings with existing partners during the quarter while advancing new partners through onboarding toward launch and active status in alignment with our long-term strategy. We also experienced solid quarter-over-quarter growth in BaaS program income, reflecting continued momentum across our diversified revenue streams.”

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined, sustainable growth by strengthening relationships with larger, well-established partners, thoughtfully expanding our product offerings, and continuing to invest in the infrastructure, technology and risk management capabilities that support our platform. Our operating momentum, our disciplined approach to partner selection, and our strong capital and liquidity position leave us confident in our ability to execute and to create long-term value for shareholders,” concluded Sprink.

Key Points for Second Quarter

  • CCBX Partner and Product Expansion. As of June 30, 2026 we had one partner in testing, one in implementation/onboarding, and three signed letters of intent (LOIs). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for the remainder of 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.3%, from the three months ended March 31, 2026.

    "Our technology modernization initiatives continue to strengthen the CCBX platform, improving operational efficiency, enhancing the partner experience and supporting long-term scalability," stated CCBX President Brian Hamilton.

  • Items Affecting Second Quarter Results. Significant items impacting June 30, 2026 results included a $22.8 million provision for credit losses and a $46.0 million valuation adjustment to the credit enhancement asset, both related to one partner, not expected to be fully collected under its indemnification arrangement.  These items followed an individual assessment of collectability. We also recorded $4.4 million of capitalized software amortization due to shortened useful lives associated with technology modernization.

  • Positive On- and Off-Balance Sheet Trends Continue. At June 30, 2026 we swept off $4.26 billion in deposits for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $1.2 million in noninterest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $467,000, or 65.8%, from $710,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and an increase of $820,000, or 229.7% from $357,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.  

    During the second quarter of 2026, we sold $4.56 billion of loans, including $3.68 billion of additional credit card receivables originated through ongoing cardholder spend and revolving activity and sold under existing forward flow arrangements, compared to $3.28 billion of sold loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including $2.63 billion sold under the same forward flow arrangements. As of June 30, 2026 there were 881,659 off-balance sheet credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 214,636, or 32.18%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and an increase of 567,832, or 180.94%, from June 30, 2025.  

Capital and Liquidity

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2026, with a Company common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.86%, a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.11%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.30%, each above the levels required to be considered well capitalized. The quarter’s charges reduced capital ratios by approximately one percentage point, and the Company retained $1.01 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $1.12 billion of additional contingent borrowing capacity, with no borrowings outstanding as of June 30, 2026. The Company’s capital efficient model, including ongoing loan sales and off-balance sheet deposit and card programs, continues to support internal capital generation.

Executive Chairman Appointment

The Company also announced that Christopher D. Adams, Chairman since 2019 and a member of the Board since 2016, has been appointed Executive Chairman of Coastal Financial Corporation, effective immediately. In this expanded capacity, Mr. Adams will devote additional time to long-term strategy, leadership development, and external engagement, and partner closely with Mr. Sprink and the rest of the management team.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Income Statement Data:         
Interest and dividend income$118,554  $111,681  $107,886  $109,027  $107,797 
Interest expense 29,187   28,324   28,521   31,126   31,060 
Net interest income 89,367   83,357   79,365   77,901   76,737 
Provision for credit losses 92,157   51,398   48,041   56,598   32,211 
Net interest (loss) income after provision for credit losses (2,790)  31,959   31,324   21,303   44,526 
Noninterest income 88,707   66,077   58,661   66,777   42,693 
Noninterest expense 141,111   83,452   72,804   70,172   72,832 
(Benefit) provision for income tax (13,089)  2,565   4,538   4,316   3,359 
Net (loss) income$(42,105) $12,019  $12,643  $13,592  $11,028 
          
 As of and for the Three Month Period
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Balance Sheet Data:         
Cash and cash equivalents$1,008,448  $1,495,467  $736,970  $642,258  $719,759 
Investment securities 45,246   46,169   48,247   43,942   45,577 
Loans held for sale 107,838   124,039   71,216   42,894   60,474 
Loans receivable 4,208,270   3,859,379   3,749,531   3,703,848   3,540,330 
Allowance for credit losses (213,724)  (172,427)  (169,530)  (173,813)  (164,794)
Total assets 5,456,152   5,663,829   4,741,437   4,553,076   4,480,559 
Interest bearing deposits 4,249,420   4,462,003   3,564,583   3,408,160   3,358,216 
Noninterest bearing deposits 612,478   579,161   579,616   564,403   555,355 
Core deposits(1) 4,850,783   5,028,967   4,131,911   3,959,360   3,441,624 
Total deposits 4,861,898   5,041,164   4,144,199   3,972,563   3,913,571 
Total borrowings 48,112   48,074   48,036   47,999   47,960 
Total shareholders’ equity$463,447  $503,762  $490,959  $475,277  $461,709 
          
Share and Per Share Data(2):         
(Loss) earnings per share – basic$(2.76) $0.79  $0.84  $0.90  $0.73 
(Loss) earnings per share – diluted$(2.76) $0.78  $0.82  $0.88  $0.71 
Dividends per share              
Book value per share(3)$30.33  $33.05  $32.43  $31.45  $30.59 
Tangible book value per share(4)$30.05  $32.76  $32.13  $31.45  $30.59 
Weighted avg outstanding shares
– basic		 15,243,357   15,179,447   15,116,005   15,093,274   15,033,296 
Weighted avg outstanding shares
– diluted		 15,243,357   15,422,822   15,455,856   15,443,987   15,447,923 
Shares outstanding at end of period 15,280,689   15,241,491   15,140,192   15,112,000   15,093,036 
Stock options outstanding at end of period 65,835   68,585   118,881   122,206   126,654 


 As of and for the Three Month Period
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Credit Quality Data:         
Nonperforming assets(5)to total
assets		 1.38%  1.19%  1.35%  1.31%  1.36%
Nonperforming assets(5)to loans receivable and OREO 1.79%  1.75%  1.71%  1.61%  1.72%
Nonperforming loans(5)to total loans receivable 1.79%  1.75%  1.71%  1.61%  1.72%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 284.2%  259.3%  264.4%  290.8%  270.7%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 5.08%  4.47%  4.52%  4.69%  4.65%
Gross charge-offs$58,218  $54,523  $55,189  $54,534  $53,780 
Gross recoveries$7,583  $4,936  $5,114  $5,289  $4,467 
Net charge-offs to average loans(6) 4.90%  5.13%  5.31%  5.37%  5.54%
          
Capital Ratios:         
Company         
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.11%  10.09%  10.62%  10.54%  10.39%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.86%  12.08%  12.43%  12.33%  12.32%
Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.94%  12.17%  12.52%  12.42%  12.41%
Total risk-based capital 13.30%  14.54%  14.95%  14.88%  14.90%
Bank         
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.12%  10.10%  10.60%  10.49%  10.33%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.97%  12.19%  12.50%  12.37%  12.36%
Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.97%  12.19%  12.50%  12.37%  12.36%
Total risk-based capital 12.27%  13.48%  13.79%  13.66%  13.65%

(1)     Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.
(2)     Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.
(3)     We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.
(4)     Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of intangible assets on book value.
(5)     Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.
(6)     Annualized calculations.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was (3.32)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 0.98% and 0.99% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The decline in ROA compared to the prior quarters was primarily attributable to charges related to one partner relationship, including a valuation adjustment to the related credit enhancement asset and an increase in the provision for credit losses. ROA was also impacted by higher noninterest expense, including a loss on disposal of internally developed software and increased data processing and software license costs. See the "Provision for Credit Losses" and "Noninterest Expense" discussions below for additional information.

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, yield on earning assets increased 0.27% while yield on loans receivable decreased by 0.02%. Average loans receivable as of June 30, 2026 increased $269.8 million compared to March 31, 2026 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $4.56 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, yield on earning assets declined 0.28% and yield on loans receivable declined by 0.36%. Average loans receivable as of June 30, 2026 increased $580.6 million compared to June 30, 2025.

The quarter over quarter volatility in the efficiency ratio and noninterest income to average asset performance metrics were driven by changes in the credit enhancement on CCBX loans, which is included within noninterest income, due to changes in CCBX provision expense. Although these items have historically been largely offsetting, a portion of the second quarter 2026 provision was not expected to be fully recovered under a partner indemnification arrangement, resulting in a net adverse impact on earnings. The quarter over quarter change in ROA and return on average equity are related to the expenses previously mentioned.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.  

  Three Months Ended
(unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
           
Return on average assets(1) (3.32)% 0.98% 1.09% 1.19% 0.99%
Return on average equity(1) (33.10)% 9.80% 10.41% 11.52% 9.72%
Yield on earnings assets(1) 9.65% 9.38% 9.55% 9.80% 9.92%
Yield on loans receivable(1) 10.74% 10.76% 10.63% 10.95% 11.11%
Cost of funds(1) 2.62% 2.59% 2.77% 3.07% 3.13%
Cost of deposits(1) 2.57% 2.56% 2.74% 3.04% 3.10%
Net interest margin(1) 7.27% 7.00% 7.03% 7.00% 7.06%
Noninterest expense to average assets(1) 11.13% 6.78% 6.25% 6.13% 6.52%
Noninterest income to average assets(1) 7.00% 5.37% 5.04% 5.83% 3.82%
Efficiency ratio 79.24% 55.85% 52.75% 48.50% 60.98%
Loans receivable to deposits(2) 88.77% 79.02% 92.20% 94.32% 92.01%

(1)     Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.
(2)     Includes loans held for sale.

Second Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host its second quarter conference call on July 30, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT). A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s investor website at https://ir.coastalbank.com/

Q2 Earnings Call Webcast Link: Link to Earnings Call

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments:  CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.  

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 30 relationships, at varying stages, including one partner in testing, one in implementation/onboarding, three signed LOIs and three winding down as of June 30, 2026. We continue to focus on the composition of our partner portfolio by emphasizing relationships with well-established organizations that align with our long-term strategy, while continually evaluating our portfolio to ensure it reflects our risk and return objectives. As part of this disciplined approach, we remain focused on strengthening existing partnerships, thoughtfully expanding product offerings, and selectively adding new relationships that complement our platform and support sustainable growth.

Our strategy is centered on building long-term partnerships and leveraging the scale of our existing relationships to drive continued growth while maintaining a strong focus on prudent risk management and operational excellence.

Increased partner activity and transaction volumes are driving growth in noninterest income, a trend we expect to continue as existing products scale and new offerings are introduced. As part of our strategy to manage partner and lending limits, as well as overall portfolio composition and credit quality, we plan to continue selling loans. We also retain a portion of the fee income associated with processing transactions on sold credit card loans. This revenue stream continues to grow and is expected to provide ongoing income without adding balance sheet risk or capital requirements.

As our deposit base grows, we expect to continue moving deposits on and off the balance sheet, subject to applicable agreements, to manage liquidity, FDIC insurance coverage, and deposit program operations. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At June 30, 2026 we swept off $4.26 billion in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $1.2 million in noninterest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $710,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, eight partner programs were in various stages of expansion to include additional products, such as lines of credit, deposit programs, asset backed credit cards, credit cards, and other lending products. The expansion of these and other partner initiatives is expected to drive higher partner revenue in upcoming periods.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

 As of
(unaudited)June 30, 2026March 31,
2026		June 30, 2025
Active222020
Friends and family / testing122
Implementation / onboarding132
Signed letters of intent325
Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship330
Total CCBX relationships303029
    
Total exited relationships life to date1098
    

CCBX loans increased $341.6 million, or 18.1%, to $2.23 billion despite selling $4.56 billion in loans during the three months ended June 30, 2026, $3.68 billion of which was new activity on previously sold credit card loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans:            
Capital call lines $204,835  9.2% $176,384  9.4% $199,675  11.9%
All other commercial & industrial loans  24,638  1.1   21,792  1.2   26,142  1.6 
Real estate loans:            
Residential real estate loans  324,873  14.6   266,037  14.1   234,786  14.0 
Consumer and other loans:            
Credit cards  753,171  33.8   693,485  36.8   533,925  31.8 
Other consumer and other loans  918,779  41.3   726,943  38.5   686,321  40.7 
Gross CCBX loans receivable  2,226,296  100.0%  1,884,641  100.0%  1,680,849  100.0%
Net deferred origination fees  (544)    (517)    (569)  
Loans receivable $2,225,752    $1,884,124    $1,680,280   
Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2)  14.56%    15.01%    16.22%  
             

(1)    CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2)     Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, includes an increase of $251.5 million, or 17.7%, in consumer and other loans, an increase of $58.8 million, or 22.1%, in residential real estate and an increase of $28.5 million, or 16.1%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We sold $4.56 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to sales of $3.28 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off-balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield decreased 0.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to a change in overall mix of loans compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The following charts show the growth and quarter over quarter changes in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, both of which generate fee income.

CCBX Credit Cards

Quarter over Quarter Change in CCBX Credit Cards

The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing $109,634  3.3% $77,890  2.2% $60,448  2.6%
Interest bearing demand and money market  2,723,084  82.8   3,121,888  90.0   2,231,159  94.5 
Savings  455,014  13.9   268,444  7.7   51,523  2.2 
Total core deposits  3,287,732  100.0   3,468,222  100.0   2,343,130  99.3 
Other deposits    0.0     0.0   17,013  0.7 
Total CCBX deposits $3,287,732  100.0% $3,468,222  100.0% $2,360,143  100.0%
Cost of deposits(1)  3.19%    3.17%    3.96%  

(1)     Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX deposits reported on the balance sheet decreased $180.5 million, or 5.2%, in the three months ended June 30, 2026 to $3.29 billion. The decline was primarily attributable to increased use of off-balance sheet sweep arrangements and does not reflect a decline in underlying partner deposit activity. Deposits swept off-balance sheet for increased FDIC insurance coverage and liquidity purposes increased to $4.26 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.81 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, demonstrating continued growth in partner balances despite lower reported on-balance-sheet balances. Using third-party facilitator/vendor sweep products, amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are swept off-balance sheet to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the community bank saw net loans increase $7.3 million, or 0.4%, to $1.98 billion, as a result of loan originations and normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the community bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total
Commercial and industrial loans $237,176  11.9% $235,603  11.9% $149,926  8.0%
Real estate loans:            
Construction, land and land development loans  221,562  11.2   234,911  11.8   194,150  10.4 
Residential real estate loans  199,530  10.0   199,185  10.1   198,844  10.7 
Commercial real estate loans  1,319,798  66.4   1,300,547  65.6   1,310,882  70.2 
Consumer and other loans:            
Other consumer and other loans  10,760  0.5   11,587  0.6   12,230  0.7 
Gross community bank loans receivable  1,988,826  100.0%  1,981,833  100.0%  1,866,032  100.0%
Net deferred origination fees  (6,308)    (6,578)    (5,944)  
Loans receivable $1,982,518    $1,975,255    $1,860,088   
Loan Yield(1)  6.57%    6.58%    6.53%  

(1)     Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in community bank loans consisted of an increase of $19.3 million in commercial real estate loans, an increase of $1.6 million in commercial and industrial loans and an increase of $345,000 in residential real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $13.3 million in construction, land and land development loans, and $827,000 in consumer and other loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total
Demand, noninterest bearing $502,844  31.9% $501,271  31.9% $494,907  31.9%
Interest bearing demand and money market  1,005,748  63.9   1,006,623  64.0   545,655  35.1 
Savings  54,459  3.5   52,851  3.4   57,933  3.7 
Total core deposits  1,563,051  99.3   1,560,745  99.2   1,098,495  70.7 
Other deposits  1  0.0   1  0.0   440,975  28.4 
Time deposits less than $250,000  7,283  0.5   8,121  0.5   5,299  0.3 
Time deposits $250,000 and over  3,831  0.2   4,075  0.3   8,659  0.6 
Total community bank deposits $1,574,166  100.0% $1,572,942  100.0% $1,553,428  100.0%
Cost of deposits(1)  1.46%    1.46%    1.77%  

(1)     Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Community bank deposits increased $1.2 million, or 0.1%, during the three months ended June 30, 2026 to $1.57 billion as a result of normal growth and balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $502.8 million, or 31.9%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.46%, which is unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $89.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.0 million, or 7.2%, from $83.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $12.6 million, or 16.4%, from $76.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025 was higher due to interest on loans due to an increase in average loans receivable partially offset by a decrease in interest on interest earning deposits with other banks due to lower average balances.

Net interest margin was 7.27% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 7.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 was primarily driven by a higher proportion of interest-earning assets invested in loans rather than interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 3.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 4.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, was also primarily driven by a higher proportion of interest-earning assets invested in loans rather than interest-bearing deposits with other banks.

Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $8.2 million, or 8.0%, to $111.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $102.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as a result of an increase in loans receivable. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $12.2 million, or 12.4%, compared to $98.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in loan yield.

The following table illustrates how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30
2026		 March 31
2026		 June 30
2025
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:    
Net interest margin(1)  7.27%  7.00%  7.06%
Earning assets  4,928,350   4,830,601   4,356,591 
Net interest income (GAAP)  89,367   83,357   76,737 
Less:  BaaS loan expense  (40,409)  (36,940)  (32,483)
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $48,958  $46,417  $44,254 
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)(2)  3.98%  3.90%  4.07%
Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:  
Loan yield (GAAP)(1)  10.74%  10.76%  11.11%
Total average loans receivable $4,148,380  $3,878,626  $3,567,823 
Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)  111,097   102,887   98,867 
BaaS loan expense  (40,409)  (36,940)  (32,483)
Net loan income(2) $70,688  $65,947  $66,384 
Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1)(2)  6.83%  6.90%  7.46%

(1)  Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.
(2)  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities decreased $1.6 million to $45.8 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 as a result of maturities and principal paydowns, and decreased $482,000 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Cost of funds was 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of three basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and a decrease of 51 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 2.57%, compared to 2.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 3.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to June 30, 2025 was largely due to the reductions in the Fed funds rate in 2025.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Yield on
Loans(2)		 Cost of
Deposits(2)		 Yield on
Loans(2)		 Cost of
Deposits(2)		 Yield on
Loans(2)		 Cost of
Deposits(2)
Community Bank6.57% 1.46% 6.58% 1.46% 6.53% 1.77%
CCBX(1)14.56% 3.19% 15.01% 3.17% 16.22% 3.96%
Consolidated10.74% 2.57% 10.76% 2.56% 11.11% 3.10%

(1)     CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income, which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(2)     Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2)
BaaS loan interest income $78,580 14.56% $71,153 15.01% $68,264 16.22%
Less: BaaS loan expense  40,409 7.49%  36,940 7.79%  32,483 7.72%
Net BaaS loan income(1) $38,171 7.07% $34,213 7.22% $35,781 8.50%
Average BaaS Loans(3) $2,164,634   $1,922,586   $1,688,492  

(1)  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.
(2)  Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.
(3)  Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $88.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $22.6 million from $66.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $46.0 million from $42.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was primarily due to a $20.0 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the increase in provision for credit losses based upon an analysis of the CCBX loan portfolio, a $1.3 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $1.1 million in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $46.0 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $41.0 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements due primarily to loan growth in the CCBX loan portfolio and an increase of $4.4 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $57.7 million to $141.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $83.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and increased $68.3 million from $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $57.7 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was primarily due to a $46.0 million credit enhancement receivable valuation adjustment related to the assessment of collectability for one CCBX partner, a $6.7 million increase in data processing and software licenses and a $451,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by an $805,000 decrease in legal and professional fees. Also contributing to the variance is a $3.5 million increase in BaaS loan expense, and a $1.3 million increase in BaaS fraud expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.  Data processing and software license costs increased due to continued investments in growth, technology and risk management and included a $4.4 million impact from revising the estimated useful life of certain software assets to reflect their abandonment as they are replaced with the technology modernization initiatives.

The $68.3 million increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was largely due to a $46.0 million credit enhancement receivable valuation adjustment, $8.8 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements and investments in technology and a $2.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. Also contributing to the variance is a $7.9 million increase in BaaS loan expense and a $1.5 million increase in BaaS fraud expense.

Certain operating expenses associated with CCBX programs are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partners in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist in understanding how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2026 2026 2025
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $141,111 $83,452 $72,832
Less:  BaaS loan expense  40,409  36,940  32,483
Less:  BaaS fraud expense  4,312  3,059  2,804
Less:  Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)  2,259  2,392  646
Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)(1) $94,131 $41,061 $36,899

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes reflected a benefit of  $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to tax expense of $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The tax benefit recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the pre-tax loss incurred during the period, while differences between periods also reflect changes in the taxability of certain equity awards.

As CCBX activities and employee presence expand into additional states, the Company becomes subject to additional state tax jurisdictions, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 5.14% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets decreased $207.7 million, or 3.7%, to $5.46 billion at June 30, 2026 compared to $5.66 billion at March 31, 2026. The decrease is primarily comprised of a $482.4 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks and a $16.2 million decrease in loans held for sale, partially offset by a $348.9 million increase in loans receivable.  

As of June 30, 2026, in addition to the $1.01 billion in cash on hand, the Company had borrowing capacity of up to a total of $865.6 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $250.0 million available under credit facilities with banker's banks. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of June 30, 2026.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $40.2 million as of June 30, 2026, a portion of which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $917,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds, with the remaining cash available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.  

Uninsured deposits were estimated at $1.35 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.77 billion as of March 31, 2026.  While uninsured deposits decreased from the prior quarter, they are expected to remain above historical levels due to the composition and timing of certain partner deposit balances, including the periodic use of sweep arrangements.

Total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2026 decreased $40.3 million since March 31, 2026. The decrease in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of $42.1 million in net losses partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards vested and exercised during the three months ended June 30, 2026.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2026, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action(1)
Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 9.12% 9.11% 5.00%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.97% 10.86% 6.50%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.97% 10.94% 8.00%
Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.27% 13.30% 10.00%

(1)    Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $213.7 million and 5.08% of loans receivable at June 30, 2026 compared to $172.4 million and 4.47% at March 31, 2026 and $164.8 million and 4.65% at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $198.0 million and 8.90% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2026, with $15.7 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank, or 0.79% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

  As of June 30, 2026 As of March 31, 2026 As of June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total
Loans receivable $1,982,518  $2,225,752  $4,208,270  $1,975,255  $1,884,124  $3,859,379  $1,860,088  $1,680,280  $3,540,368 
Allowance for credit losses  (15,723)  (198,001)  (213,724)  (18,153)  (154,274)  (172,427)  (18,936)  (145,858)  (164,794)
Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable  0.79%  8.90%  5.08%  0.92%  8.19%  4.47%  1.02%  8.68%  4.65%
                                     

Net charge-offs totaled $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $49.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and $49.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 4.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 5.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 5.54% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Under one partner program, the Company retains ownership of approximately 5% of a $350.8 million loan portfolio and retains the provision for credit losses for that portfolio. At June 30, 2026, our retained exposure totaled $23.4 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $23.4 million in loans were $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total
Gross charge-offs $56  $58,162  $58,218  $2  $54,521  $54,523  $11  $53,769  $53,780 
Gross recoveries  (2)  (7,581)  (7,583)  (3)  (4,933)  (4,936)  (2)  (4,465)  (4,467)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $54  $50,581  $50,635  $(1) $49,588  $49,587  $9  $49,304  $49,313 
Net charge-offs to average loans(1)  0.01%  9.37%  4.90%  0.00%  10.46%  5.18%  0.00%  11.71%  5.54%

(1)  Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a $94.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to $52.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The increase in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by loan growth, changes in the composition of the loan portfolio and the establishment of a $22.8 million specific provision related to one partner relationship for credit losses not expected to be fully recovered under the partner's indemnification arrangement following an individual assessment of collectability, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $198.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $154.3 million at March 31, 2026. In general, CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts, with expected losses reflected in the allowance for credit losses. When provision expense is recognized for CCBX credit losses and unfunded commitments that are subject to partner indemnification, we also record a credit enhancement asset through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) representing amounts contractually due under the applicable partner agreements. We evaluate the collectability of the credit enhancement asset each reporting period and record a valuation adjustment when collection of all or a portion of the asset is no longer considered probable. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as indemnification payments are received from CCBX partners. Management regularly evaluates and manages counterparty risk associated with its CCBX partners, as the Bank could incur additional credit losses to the extent a partner is unable to fulfill its contractual obligations.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $2.2 million was needed for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a provision recapture of $1.4 million and $47,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The provision recapture in the current period was due to a decrease in weighted average life of the construction, land and land development  portfolio and an improvement in the overall mix of the portfolio.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

  Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Community bank $(2,164) $(1,428) $(47)
CCBX  94,309   52,563   30,976 
Total provision expense $92,145  $51,135  $30,929 
             

Included in provision expense was a $213,000 provision for unfunded commitments, recorded primarily due to higher loss rates on certain CCBX loans.

At June 30, 2026, our nonperforming assets were $75.2 million, or 1.38%, of total assets, compared to $67.6 million, or 1.19%, of total assets, at March 31, 2026, and $60.9 million, or 1.36%, of total assets, at June 30, 2025. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of June 30, 2026, $67.0 million of the $69.0 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Additionally, certain CCBX partners employ collection practices that place specific loans on nonaccrual status to enhance collectability. As of June 30, 2026, $24.6 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due.

Nonperforming assets increased $7.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $1.4 million from March 31, 2026 to $6.2 million as of June 30, 2026. CCBX nonperforming loans increased $6.2 million to $69.0 million from March 31, 2026. The increase in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to an increase of $2.9 million in nonaccrual loans from March 31, 2026 to $30.5 million, combined with a $3.3 million increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners, we would typically anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners may continue to accrue interest beyond 90 days past due. Installment (closed-end) loans generally continue to accrue until 120 past due while revolving (open-end) loans generally continue to accrue until 180 days past due. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2026. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.79% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.75% at March 31, 2026 and 1.72% at June 30, 2025.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

ConsolidatedAs of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Nonaccrual loans:     
Commercial and industrial loans$243  $251  $2,333 
Real estate loans:     
Construction, land and land development       1,697 
Residential real estate 1,705   314    
Commercial real estate 4,344   4,344    
Consumer and other loans:     
Credit cards 26,670   24,497   20,140 
Other consumer and other loans 3,729   3,015   4,063 
Total nonaccrual loans 36,691   32,421   28,233 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:     
Commercial & industrial loans 504   604   926 
Real estate loans:     
Residential real estate loans 1,446   2,241   1,817 
Consumer and other loans:     
Credit cards 27,077   24,149   23,116 
Other consumer and other loans 9,472   8,205   6,775 
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 38,499   35,199   32,634 
Total nonperforming loans 75,190   67,620   60,867 
Real estate owned        
Repossessed assets        
Total nonperforming assets$75,190  $67,620  $60,867 
Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.87%  0.84%  0.80%
Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.79%  1.75%  1.72%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.38%  1.19%  1.36%
            

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets, which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBXAs of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Nonaccrual loans:     
Commercial and industrial loans:     
All other commercial & industrial loans$68  $81  $188 
Consumer and other loans:     
Credit cards 26,670   24,497   20,140 
Other consumer and other loans 3,729   3,015   4,063 
Total nonaccrual loans 30,467   27,593   24,391 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:     
Commercial & industrial loans 504   604   926 
Real estate loans:     
Residential real estate loans 1,446   2,241   1,817 
Consumer and other loans:     
Credit cards 27,077   24,149   23,116 
Other consumer and other loans 9,472   8,205   6,775 
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 38,499   35,199   32,634 
Total nonperforming loans 68,966   62,792   57,025 
Other real estate owned        
Repossessed assets        
Total nonperforming assets$68,966  $62,792  $57,025 
Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.26%  1.11%  1.27%


Community BankAs of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited)June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Nonaccrual loans:     
Commercial and industrial loans$175  $170  $2,145 
Real estate:     
Construction, land and land development       1,697 
Residential real estate 1,705   314    
Commercial real estate 4,344   4,344    
Total nonaccrual loans 6,224   4,828   3,842 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:     
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more        
Total nonperforming loans 6,224   4,828   3,842 
Other real estate owned        
Repossessed assets        
Total nonperforming assets$6,224  $4,828  $3,842 
Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.11%  0.09%  0.09%
            

Negative deposit account balances are reclassified as loans for financial reporting purposes and are included in the Company's allowance for credit losses under its CECL methodology. Because these balances do not accrue interest, they are not included in nonaccrual loans. Management monitors the aging, collectability and expected credit losses associated with these balances as part of its ongoing credit risk management process. At June 30, 2026, reclassified negative deposit accounts outstanding for more than 90 days totaled $22.8 million. 

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC.  The $5.46 billion Bank provides service through 14 full-service branches in Snohomish, Island and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com.

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, esprink@coastalbank.com
Brandon J. Soto, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, bsoto@coastalbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to effectively evaluate and manage counterparty risk associated with CCBX partners and the risk that the conflicts in the Middle East and/or changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Cash and due from banks$48,088  $52,695  $34,241  $34,928  $29,546 
Interest earning deposits with other banks 960,360   1,442,772   702,729   607,330   690,213 
Investment securities,
available-for-sale, at fair value		 27   28   29   31   33 
Investment securities,
held-to-maturity, at amortized cost		 45,219   46,141   48,218   43,911   45,544 
Other investments 14,177   14,023   12,837   12,778   12,521 
Loans held for sale 107,838   124,039   71,216   42,894   60,474 
Loans receivable 4,208,270   3,859,379   3,749,531   3,703,848   3,540,330 
Allowance for credit losses (213,724)  (172,427)  (169,530)  (173,813)  (164,794)
Total loans receivable, net 3,994,546   3,686,952   3,580,001   3,530,035   3,375,536 
CCBX credit enhancement asset, net 154,346   180,587   177,657   177,741   167,779 
CCBX receivable 28,134   24,926   23,047   16,260   13,009 
Premises and equipment, net 25,736   29,710   29,325   29,114   29,052 
Lease right-of-use assets 4,368   4,641   4,821   4,788   4,891 
Accrued interest receivable 20,937   20,139   18,613   20,493   20,849 
Bank-owned life insurance, net 14,199   14,044   13,910   13,777   13,648 
Deferred tax asset, net 16,196            3,829 
Intangible assets, net 4,207   4,434   4,536       
Other assets 17,774   18,698   20,257   18,996   13,635 
Total assets$5,456,152  $5,663,829  $4,741,437  $4,553,076  $4,480,559 
          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES         
Deposits$4,861,898  $5,041,164  $4,144,199  $3,972,563  $3,913,571 
Subordinated debt, net 44,518   44,480   44,443   44,406   44,368 
Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,594   3,594   3,593   3,593   3,592 
Deferred compensation 236   251   267   281   295 
Accrued interest payable 2,178   2,665   1,435   1,106   954 
Lease liabilities 4,522   4,799   4,984   4,956   5,063 
CCBX payable 32,980   28,410   27,492   31,221   32,939 
Deferred tax liability, net    1,656   853   799    
Other liabilities 42,779   33,048   23,212   18,874   18,068 
Total liabilities 4,992,705   5,160,067   4,250,478   4,077,799   4,018,850 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Common Stock 236,012   234,222   233,438   230,399   230,423 
Retained earnings 227,436   269,541   257,522   244,879   231,287 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)  (1)
Total shareholders’ equity 463,447   503,762   490,959   475,277   461,709 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,456,152  $5,663,829  $4,741,437  $4,553,076  $4,480,559 
                    


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME         
Interest and fees on loans$111,097  $102,887 $100,206 $100,367 $98,867 
Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 6,607   8,128  6,810  8,007  8,085 
Interest on investment securities 612   622  635  616  626 
Dividends on other investments 238   44  235  37  219 
Total interest income 118,554   111,681  107,886  109,027  107,797 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Interest on deposits 28,043   27,670  27,863  30,466  30,400 
Interest on borrowed funds 1,144   654  658  660  660 
Total interest expense 29,187   28,324  28,521  31,126  31,060 
Net interest income 89,367   83,357  79,365  77,901  76,737 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 92,157   51,398  48,041  56,598  32,211 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (2,790)  31,959  31,324  21,303  44,526 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Service charges and fees 1,016   850  882  903  913 
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (25)  126    9  (439)
Other income 667   410  459  461  496 
Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,658   1,386  1,341  1,373  970 
Servicing and other BaaS fees 2,917   2,623  2,113  1,575  1,896 
Transaction and interchange fees 6,836   5,873  4,924  4,878  5,109 
Reimbursement of expenses 2,259   2,392  1,868  1,412  646 
BaaS program income 12,012   10,888  8,905  7,865  7,651 
BaaS credit enhancements 70,725   50,744  47,325  55,412  31,268 
BaaS fraud enhancements 4,312   3,059  1,090  2,127  2,804 
BaaS indemnification income 75,037   53,803  48,415  57,539  34,072 
Total noninterest income 88,707   66,077  58,661  66,777  42,693 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries and employee benefits 23,615   23,164  22,787  20,189  21,450 
Occupancy 890   859  1,091  952  915 
Data processing and software licenses 14,348   7,643  6,978  6,114  5,541 
Legal and professional expenses 6,197   7,002  4,447  3,957  5,962 
Point of sale expense 464   445  105  69  69 
Excise taxes 988   1,169  756  696  681 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 829   573  817  815  790 
Director and staff expenses 718   668  870  544  612 
Marketing 6   38  259  272  50 
Credit enhancement receivable valuation adjustment 46,009          
Other expense 2,326   1,892  2,348  1,597  1,475 
Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 96,390   43,453  40,458  35,205  37,545 
BaaS loan expense 40,409   36,940  31,256  32,840  32,483 
BaaS fraud expense 4,312   3,059  1,090  2,127  2,804 
BaaS loan and fraud expense 44,721   39,999  32,346  34,967  35,287 
Total noninterest expense 141,111   83,452  72,804  70,172  72,832 
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes (55,194)  14,584  17,181  17,908  14,387 
(BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (13,089)  2,565  4,538  4,316  3,359 
NET INCOME$(42,105) $12,019 $12,643 $13,592 $11,028 
Basic (loss) earnings per common share$(2.76) $0.79 $0.84 $0.90 $0.73 
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share$(2.76) $0.78 $0.82 $0.88 $0.71 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:         
Basic 15,243,357   15,179,447  15,116,005  15,093,274  15,033,296 
Diluted 15,243,357   15,422,822  15,455,856  15,443,987  15,447,923 


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest earning deposits with other banks$717,893  $6,607 3.69% $891,511  $8,128 3.70% $729,652  $8,085 4.44%
Investment securities, available-for-sale(2) 28       30   1 13.52   35     
Investment securities, held-to-maturity(2) 45,781   612 5.36   47,420   621 5.31   46,256   626 5.43 
Other investments 16,268   238 5.87   13,014   44 1.37   12,825   219 6.85 
Loans receivable(3) 4,148,380   111,097 10.74   3,878,626   102,887 10.76   3,567,823   98,867 11.11 
Total interest earning assets 4,928,350   118,554 9.65   4,830,601   111,681 9.38   4,356,591   107,797 9.92 
Noninterest earning assets:                 
Allowance for credit losses (171,130)      (166,987)      (176,022)    
Other noninterest earning assets 327,580       324,660       298,698     
Total assets$5,084,800      $4,988,274      $4,479,267     
                  
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                 
Interest bearing liabilities:                 
Interest bearing deposits$3,781,107  $28,043 2.97% $3,798,235  $27,670 2.95% $3,369,574  $30,400 3.62%
Fed funds borrowings 1,099   11 4.01               
FHLB advances and other borrowings 48,725   480 3.95          3   1  
Subordinated debt 44,494   598 5.39   44,457   599 5.46   44,345   598 5.41 
Junior subordinated debentures 3,594   55 6.14   3,593   55 6.21   3,592   61 6.81 
Total interest bearing liabilities 3,879,019   29,187 3.02   3,846,285   28,324 2.99   3,417,514   31,060 3.65 
Noninterest bearing deposits 588,188       585,211       562,174     
Other liabilities 107,447       59,333       44,452     
Total shareholders' equity 510,146       497,445       455,127     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,084,800      $4,988,274      $4,479,267     
Net interest income  $89,367     $83,357     $76,737  
Interest rate spread    6.63%     6.39%     6.27%
Net interest margin(4)    7.27%     7.00%     7.06%

(1)     Yields and costs are annualized.
(2)     For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(3)     Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(4)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.


COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY
(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)
Community Bank                 
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Loans receivable(2)$1,983,746 $32,517 6.57% $1,956,040 $31,734 6.58% $1,879,331 $30,603 6.53%
Total interest earning assets 1,983,746  32,517 6.57   1,956,040  31,734 6.58   1,879,331  30,603 6.53 
Liabilities                 
Interest bearing liabilities:                
Interest bearing deposits 1,062,196  5,657 2.14%  1,057,293  5,571 2.14%  1,048,506  6,783 2.59%
Intrabank liability 426,969  3,931 3.69   403,880  3,625 3.64   342,232  3,792 4.44 
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,489,165  9,588 2.58   1,461,173  9,196 2.55   1,390,738  10,575 3.05 
Noninterest bearing deposits 494,581      494,867      488,593    
Net interest income  $22,929     $22,538     $20,028  
Net interest margin(3)    4.64%     4.67%     4.27%
                  
CCBX                 
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Loans receivable(2)(4)$2,164,634 $78,580 14.56% $1,922,586 $71,153 15.01% $1,688,492 $68,264 16.22%
Intrabank asset 647,884  5,962 3.69   908,700  8,156 3.64   706,157  7,825 4.44 
Total interest earning assets 2,812,518  84,542 12.06   2,831,286  79,309 11.36   2,394,649  76,089 12.74 
Liabilities                 
Interest bearing liabilities:              
Interest bearing deposits 2,718,911  22,386 3.30%  2,740,942  22,099 3.27%  2,321,068  23,617 4.08%
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,718,911  22,386 3.30   2,740,942  22,099 3.27   2,321,068  23,617 4.08 
Noninterest bearing
deposits		 93,607      90,344      73,581    
Net interest income  $62,156     $57,210     $52,472  
Net interest margin(3)    8.86%     8.19%     8.79%
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(5)    3.10%     2.90%     3.35%


 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Yield /
Cost(1)
Treasury & Administration              
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest earning deposits with other banks$717,893 $6,607 3.69% $891,511 $8,128 3.70% $729,652 $8,085 4.44%
Investment securities, available-for-sale(6) 28   3.52   30  1 13.52   35    
Investment securities, held-to-maturity(6) 45,781  612 5.36   47,420  621 5.31   46,256  626 5.43 
Other investments 16,268  238 5.87   13,014  44 1.37   12,825  219 6.85 
Total interest earning assets 779,970  7,457 3.83%  951,975 8,794 3.75%  788,768  8,930 4.54%
Liabilities                 
Interest bearing liabilities:                 
Fed funds borrowings$1,099  11 4.01% $   % $   %
FHLB advances and borrowings 48,725  480 3.95         3  1  
Subordinated debt 44,494  598 5.39   44,457  599 5.46   44,345  598 5.41 
Junior subordinated debentures 3,594  55 6.14   3,593  55 6.21   3,592  61 6.81 
Intrabank liability, net(7) 220,915  2,031 3.69   504,820  4,531 3.64   363,925  4,033 4.44 
Total interest bearing liabilities 318,827  3,175 3.99   552,870  5,185 3.80   411,865  4,693 4.57 
Net interest income  $4,282     $3,609     $4,237  
Net interest margin(3)    2.20%     1.54%     2.15%

(1)        Yields and costs are annualized.
(2)        Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.
(3)        Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.
(4)        CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.
(5)        Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
(6)        For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
(7)        Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30
2026		 March 31
2026		 June 30
2025
CCBX loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average CCBX loans:
CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1)  14.56%  15.01%  16.22%
Total average CCBX loans receivable $2,164,634  $1,922,586  $1,688,492 
Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP)  78,580   71,153   68,264 
BaaS loan expense  (40,409)  (36,940)  (32,483)
Net BaaS loan income $38,171  $34,213  $35,781 
Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans(1)  7.07%  7.22%  8.50%
CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:    
CCBX net interest margin(1)  8.86%  8.19%  8.79%
CCBX earning assets  2,812,518   2,831,286   2,394,649 
Net interest income (GAAP)  62,156   57,210   52,472 
Less: BaaS loan expense  (40,409)  (36,940)  (32,483)
Net interest income, net of BaaS
loan expense		 $21,747  $20,270  $19,989 
CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)  3.10%  2.90%  3.35%


Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30
2026		 March 31
2026		 June 30
2025
Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:  
Loan yield (GAAP)(1)  10.74%  10.76%  11.11%
Total average loans receivable $4,148,380  $3,878,626  $3,567,823 
Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)  111,097   102,887   98,867 
BaaS loan expense  (40,409)  (36,940)  (32,483)
Net loan income $70,688  $65,947  $66,384 
Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1)  6.83%  6.90%  7.46%
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:    
Net interest margin(1)  7.27%  7.00%  7.06%
Earning assets  4,928,350   4,830,601   4,356,591 
Net interest income (GAAP)  89,367   83,357   76,737 
Less:  BaaS loan expense  (40,409)  (36,940)  (32,483)
Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $48,958  $46,417  $44,254 
Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)  3.98%  3.90%  4.07%

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partners in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure is intended to help investors distinguish between noninterest expenses borne by the Company and those incurred for, and reimbursed by, CCBX partners.The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $141,111 $83,452 $72,832
Less:  BaaS loan expense  40,409  36,940  32,483
Less:  BaaS fraud expense  4,312  3,059  2,804
Less:  Reimbursement of expenses  2,259  2,392  646
Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense
and reimbursement of expenses		 $94,131 $41,061 $36,899
          

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of intangible assets on book value per share. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share.

  As of
(dollars in thousands, except per share information, unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Tangible book value per share    
Book value (GAAP) $30.33 $33.05 $32.43 $31.45 $30.59
Total shareholders' equity  463,447  503,762  490,959  475,277  461,709
Less:  Intangible assets  4,207  4,434  4,536    
Tangible book value $459,240 $499,328 $486,423 $475,277 $461,709
Common shares outstanding  15,280,689  15,241,491  15,140,192  15,112,000  15,093,036
Tangible book value per share $30.05 $32.76 $32.13 $31.45 $30.59
                


APPENDIX A
As of June 30, 2026

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $4.22 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.82 billion in unused commitments, the total of these categories is $7.03 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 31.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $38.6 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.36 billion, or 19.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitments)		 Average Loan Balance Number of Loans
Apartments $360,740 $11,168 $371,908 5.3% $3,797 95
Hotel/Motel  191,714  4,429  196,143 2.8   7,101 27
Convenience Store  144,884  4,259  149,143 2.1   2,195 66
Retail  108,937  778  109,715 1.6   1,184 92
Warehouse  102,109  250  102,359 1.4   1,964 52
Mixed use  100,452  6,961  107,413 1.5   1,092 92
Office  85,371  4,180  89,551 1.3   1,041 82
Mini Storage  63,418    63,418 0.9   4,530 14
Strip Mall  42,536    42,536 0.6   6,077 7
Manufacturing  31,932  1,695  33,627 0.5   1,228 26
Groups < 0.50% of total  87,705  4,856  92,561 1.3   1,201 73
Total $1,319,798 $38,576 $1,358,374 19.3% $2,108 626
                  

Consumer loans comprise 39.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $1.20 billion, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $2.89 billion, or 41.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. The $1.20 billion in commitments is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $500. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards, and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with the largest exposures.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitments)		 Average Loan Balance Number of Loans
CCBX consumer loans
Credit cards $753,171 $1,039,541 $1,792,712 25.5% $1.5 500,348
Installment loans  738,321  42,958  781,279 11.1   0.4 1,851,498
Lines of credit  144,947  109,649  254,596 3.6   0.2 943,772
Other loans  35,511    35,511 0.5   0.1 284,612
Community bank consumer loans
Installment loans  681  5  686 0.0   28.4 24
Lines of credit  210  338  548 0.0   6.8 31
Other loans  9,869  10,000  19,869 0.3   25.0 395
Total $1,682,710 $1,202,491 $2,885,201 41.0% $0.5 3,580,680

(1)     Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Residential real estate loans comprise 12.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $785.7 million, which is subject to partner/portfolio maximum limits, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $1.31 billion, or 18.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitments)		 Average Loan Balance Number of Loans
CCBX residential real estate loans
Home equity lines of credit $324,873 $737,158 $1,062,031 15.1% $29 11,235
Community bank residential real estate loans
Closed end, secured by first liens  152,915  517  153,432 2.2   537 285
Home equity lines of credit  36,073  47,081  83,154 1.2   133 271
Closed end, second liens  10,542  963  11,505 0.1   319 33
Total $524,403 $785,719 $1,310,122 18.6% $44 11,824

(1)     Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 11.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $713.8 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.18 billion, or 16.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $204.8 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $591.0 million in available loan commitments, which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards, and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitments)		 Average Loan Balance Number of Loans
CCBX C&I loans
Capital call lines $204,835 $590,962 $795,797 11.3% $1,626 126
Retail and other loans  24,638  18,364  43,002 0.6   14 1,732
Community bank C&I loans
Financial institutions  101,145    101,145 1.4   4,214 24
Other Venture Capital  60,402  30,000  90,402 1.3   12,080 5
Construction/Contractor services  39,274  27,488  66,762 1.0   224 175
Medical / Dental / Other care  5,338  263  5,601 0.1   411 13
Transportation  4,222  15  4,237 0.1   603 7
Manufacturing  4,458  3,182  7,640 0.1   135 33
Groups < 0.10% of total  22,337  43,509  65,846 0.9   111 202
Total $466,649 $713,783 $1,180,432 16.8% $201 2,317

 (1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 5.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represent an additional $75.3 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $296.8 million, or 4.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments % of Total Loans
(Outstanding Balance &
Available Commitments)		 Average Loan Balance Number of Loans
Commercial construction $121,058 $24,702 $145,760 2.1% $11,005 11
Residential construction  43,162  43,338  86,500 1.2   1,308 33
Land development  24,753  6,877  31,630 0.5   2,475 10
Undeveloped land loans  17,011    17,011 0.2   1,418 12
Developed land loans  15,578  368  15,946 0.2   1,198 13
Total $221,562 $75,285 $296,847 4.2% $2,805 79
                  

Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

  Outstanding Balance as of
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025
Commercial construction $121,058 $138,232 $124,894 $124,240 $104,078
Residential construction  43,162  34,241  37,395  35,929  39,831
Undeveloped land loans  17,011  20,633  20,704  20,584  20,067
Developed land loans  15,578  18,855  20,559  22,756  22,875
Land development  24,753  22,950  18,523  14,552  7,299
Total $221,562 $234,911 $222,075 $218,061 $194,150
                

Commitments to extend credit for on-balance sheet loans total $2.82 billion at June 30, 2026, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.82 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

As of June 30, 2026, commitments associated with sold credit card receivables subject to receivable sale agreements totaled $6.15 billion. While we retain the customer account relationship, receivables generated under these programs are periodically sold to BaaS partners pursuant to the applicable receivable sale agreements and remain subject to the Company's established partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents commitments associated with outstanding commitments to extend credit for on-balance sheet loans, CCBX sold credit card receivable commitments, standby and commercial letters of credit and equity investment commitments as of June 30, 2026: 

Consolidated  
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of June 30,
2026 (1)
Commitments to extend credit:  
Credit cards $1,039,541
Residential real estate loans  785,719
Commercial and industrial loans – capital call lines  590,962
Consumer and other loans  162,950
Commercial and industrial loans  122,821
Construction – residential real estate loans  43,339
Commercial real estate loans  38,576
Construction – commercial real estate loans  31,946
Commitments to extend credit $2,815,854
CCBX sold receivable commitment $6,153,420
Standby letters of credit $2,224
Equity investment commitment $917

(1)     Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

We have portfolio limits with each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk and counterparty partner risk. For example, as of June 30, 2026, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $204.8 million, and while commitments totaled $591.0 million the commitments are cancelable, and are also limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. These limits allow us to manage portfolio concentrations with partners and by loan type. 

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments for on-balance sheet loans:

CCBX        
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX Loans ReceivableAvailable Commitments(1) Maximum Portfolio SizeCash Reserve/Pledge Account Amount
Commercial and industrial loans:      
Capital call lines $204,835  9.2%$590,962 $350,000$ 
All other commercial & industrial loans  24,638  1.1  18,364  509,897 1,963 
Real estate loans:        
Home equity lines of credit(2)  324,873  14.6  737,158  356,250 35,067 
Consumer and other loans:      
Credit cards - cash secured  54    15    
Credit cards - unsecured  753,117    1,039,526   56,814 
Credit cards - total  753,171  33.8  1,039,541  1,208,750 56,814 
Installment loans - cash secured  216,766    42,958    
Installment loans - unsecured  521,555       (18,521)
Installment loans - total  738,321  33.2  42,958  1,660,103 (18,521)
Other consumer and other loans  180,458  8.1  109,649  775,000 1,297 
Gross CCBX loans receivable  2,226,296  100.0%$2,538,632 $4,860,000$76,620 
Net deferred origination fees  (544)      
Loans receivable $2,225,752       

(1)  Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance.
(2)  These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.


APPENDIX B
As of June 30, 2026

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, $70.7 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide a credit enhancement under which the partner indemnifies or reimburses the Bank for covered credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and negative deposit accounts. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, we estimate expected credit losses on these exposures and record the related provision for credit losses and reserve for unfunded commitments. Concurrently, a credit enhancement asset is recognized through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) representing the expected reimbursement from the partner. The collectability of the credit enhancement asset is evaluated each reporting period and a valuation adjustment is recorded when collection of all or a portion of the asset is no longer considered probable. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Management regularly evaluates and manages counterparty risk associated with its CCBX partners, as the Bank could incur additional credit losses to the extent a partner is unable to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing covered fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners. Generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement.

Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank, which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses if our partner is unable to fulfill their contractual obligation and if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, then the Bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account, the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. In the event of a partner default, the Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset associated with that partner to determine whether a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would stop payments to the CCBX partner and retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, decreasing our BaaS loan expense.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrowers on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs, which are paid or payable to the CCBX partners. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Yield on loans(1)  14.56%  15.01%  16.22%
BaaS loan interest income $78,580  $71,153  $68,264 
Less: BaaS loan expense  40,409   36,940   32,483 
Net BaaS loan income(2) $38,171  $34,213  $35,781 
Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans(1)(2)  7.07%  7.22%  8.50%

(1)  Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.
(2)  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

An increase in average loans receivable resulted in increased interest income and net BaaS loan income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Our strategy is to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans tend to have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off-balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans has resulted in an increase in interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as an increase in net BaaS loan income.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
BaaS loan interest income $78,580 $71,153 $68,264
Total BaaS loan interest income $78,580 $71,153 $68,264


Interest expense Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
BaaS interest expense $22,386 $22,099 $23,617
Total BaaS interest expense $22,386 $22,099 $23,617


BaaS income Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
BaaS program income:      
Servicing and other BaaS fees $2,917 $2,623 $1,896
Transaction and interchange fees  6,836  5,873  5,109
Reimbursement of expenses  2,259  2,392  646
Total BaaS program income  12,012  10,888  7,651
BaaS indemnification income:      
BaaS credit enhancements  70,725  50,744  31,268
BaaS fraud enhancements  4,312  3,059  2,804
BaaS indemnification income  75,037  53,803  34,072
Total noninterest BaaS income $87,049 $64,691 $41,723
          

Servicing and other BaaS fees increased $294,000, and transaction and interchange fees increased $963,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. We expect servicing and other BaaS fees to be higher when bringing on new partners and then to decrease when transaction and interchange fees increase as partner activity grows and these recurring fees exceed contracted minimum fees. Increases in BaaS reimbursement of fees offset increases in noninterest expense from BaaS expenses covered by CCBX partners.

BaaS loan and fraud expense: Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,
2026		 March 31,
2026		 June 30,
2025
BaaS loan expense $40,409 $36,940 $32,483
BaaS fraud expense  4,312  3,059  2,804
Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $44,721 $39,999 $35,287


Graphs accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a4770de-cdc4-4caf-854d-8ecc8b5847a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8037cf48-be34-46ea-994f-246cc24f58ae


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