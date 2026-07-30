Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

EVERETT, Wash., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, including net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $11.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net loss is primarily attributable to a $68.8 million credit expense related to a single, isolated CCBX partner relationship.

Management Discussion of the Second Quarter Results

“Our second quarter results reflect continued performance of our core franchise, which was offset by decisive action we took on a single non-public company partner relationship. Based on our assessment, we recorded the potential impact fully and in accordance with our credit protection framework. We believe this is an isolated issue pertaining to one partner and does not reflect a change in our view of our broader partner portfolio or BaaS model. We remain focused on disciplined and sustainable growth by partnering with organizations that align with our long-term strategy, thoughtfully expanding our product offerings, and continuing to build a resilient BaaS platform designed to deliver value for all stakeholders,” stated CEO Eric Sprink.

“Despite these credit expenses, we delivered solid loan growth of 9.0%, increased BaaS program income, and continued to deepen relationships with our established partners while advancing new products that support our strategy,” added Sprink. “Our CCBX segment expanded product offerings with existing partners during the quarter while advancing new partners through onboarding toward launch and active status in alignment with our long-term strategy. We also experienced solid quarter-over-quarter growth in BaaS program income, reflecting continued momentum across our diversified revenue streams.”

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined, sustainable growth by strengthening relationships with larger, well-established partners, thoughtfully expanding our product offerings, and continuing to invest in the infrastructure, technology and risk management capabilities that support our platform. Our operating momentum, our disciplined approach to partner selection, and our strong capital and liquidity position leave us confident in our ability to execute and to create long-term value for shareholders,” concluded Sprink.

Key Points for Second Quarter

CCBX Partner and Product Expansion. As of June 30, 2026 we had one partner in testing, one in implementation/onboarding, and three signed letters of intent (LOIs). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for the remainder of 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.3%, from the three months ended March 31, 2026.



"Our technology modernization initiatives continue to strengthen the CCBX platform, improving operational efficiency, enhancing the partner experience and supporting long-term scalability," stated CCBX President Brian Hamilton.





As of June 30, 2026 we had one partner in testing, one in implementation/onboarding, and three signed letters of intent (LOIs). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for the remainder of 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $12.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 million, or 10.3%, from the three months ended March 31, 2026. "Our technology modernization initiatives continue to strengthen the CCBX platform, improving operational efficiency, enhancing the partner experience and supporting long-term scalability," stated CCBX President Brian Hamilton. Item s Affecting Second Quarter Results. Significant items impacting June 30, 2026 results included a $22.8 million provision for credit losses and a $46.0 million valuation adjustment to the credit enhancement asset, both related to one partner, not expected to be fully collected under its indemnification arrangement. These items followed an individual assessment of collectability. We also recorded $4.4 million of capitalized software amortization due to shortened useful lives associated with technology modernization.





Significant items impacting June 30, 2026 results included a $22.8 million provision for credit losses and a $46.0 million valuation adjustment to the credit enhancement asset, both related to one partner, not expected to be fully collected under its indemnification arrangement. These items followed an individual assessment of collectability. We also recorded $4.4 million of capitalized software amortization due to shortened useful lives associated with technology modernization. Positive On- and Off-Balance Sheet Trends Continue. At June 30, 2026 we swept off $4.26 billion in deposits for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $1.2 million in noninterest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $467,000, or 65.8%, from $710,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and an increase of $820,000, or 229.7% from $357,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.



During the second quarter of 2026, we sold $4.56 billion of loans, including $3.68 billion of additional credit card receivables originated through ongoing cardholder spend and revolving activity and sold under existing forward flow arrangements, compared to $3.28 billion of sold loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including $2.63 billion sold under the same forward flow arrangements. As of June 30, 2026 there were 881,659 off-balance sheet credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 214,636, or 32.18%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and an increase of 567,832, or 180.94%, from June 30, 2025.





Capital and Liquidity

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2026, with a Company common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.86%, a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.11%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.30%, each above the levels required to be considered well capitalized. The quarter’s charges reduced capital ratios by approximately one percentage point, and the Company retained $1.01 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $1.12 billion of additional contingent borrowing capacity, with no borrowings outstanding as of June 30, 2026. The Company’s capital efficient model, including ongoing loan sales and off-balance sheet deposit and card programs, continues to support internal capital generation.

Executive Chairman Appointment

The Company also announced that Christopher D. Adams, Chairman since 2019 and a member of the Board since 2016, has been appointed Executive Chairman of Coastal Financial Corporation, effective immediately. In this expanded capacity, Mr. Adams will devote additional time to long-term strategy, leadership development, and external engagement, and partner closely with Mr. Sprink and the rest of the management team.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 118,554 $ 111,681 $ 107,886 $ 109,027 $ 107,797 Interest expense 29,187 28,324 28,521 31,126 31,060 Net interest income 89,367 83,357 79,365 77,901 76,737 Provision for credit losses 92,157 51,398 48,041 56,598 32,211 Net interest (loss) income after provision for credit losses (2,790 ) 31,959 31,324 21,303 44,526 Noninterest income 88,707 66,077 58,661 66,777 42,693 Noninterest expense 141,111 83,452 72,804 70,172 72,832 (Benefit) provision for income tax (13,089 ) 2,565 4,538 4,316 3,359 Net (loss) income $ (42,105 ) $ 12,019 $ 12,643 $ 13,592 $ 11,028 As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,008,448 $ 1,495,467 $ 736,970 $ 642,258 $ 719,759 Investment securities 45,246 46,169 48,247 43,942 45,577 Loans held for sale 107,838 124,039 71,216 42,894 60,474 Loans receivable 4,208,270 3,859,379 3,749,531 3,703,848 3,540,330 Allowance for credit losses (213,724 ) (172,427 ) (169,530 ) (173,813 ) (164,794 ) Total assets 5,456,152 5,663,829 4,741,437 4,553,076 4,480,559 Interest bearing deposits 4,249,420 4,462,003 3,564,583 3,408,160 3,358,216 Noninterest bearing deposits 612,478 579,161 579,616 564,403 555,355 Core deposits(1) 4,850,783 5,028,967 4,131,911 3,959,360 3,441,624 Total deposits 4,861,898 5,041,164 4,144,199 3,972,563 3,913,571 Total borrowings 48,112 48,074 48,036 47,999 47,960 Total shareholders’ equity $ 463,447 $ 503,762 $ 490,959 $ 475,277 $ 461,709 Share and Per Share Data(2): (Loss) earnings per share – basic $ (2.76 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 (Loss) earnings per share – diluted $ (2.76 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.88 $ 0.71 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share(3) $ 30.33 $ 33.05 $ 32.43 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 30.05 $ 32.76 $ 32.13 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 Weighted avg outstanding shares

– basic 15,243,357 15,179,447 15,116,005 15,093,274 15,033,296 Weighted avg outstanding shares

– diluted 15,243,357 15,422,822 15,455,856 15,443,987 15,447,923 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,280,689 15,241,491 15,140,192 15,112,000 15,093,036 Stock options outstanding at end of period 65,835 68,585 118,881 122,206 126,654





As of and for the Three Month Period June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets(5)to total

assets 1.38 % 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.36 % Nonperforming assets(5)to loans receivable and OREO 1.79 % 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.72 % Nonperforming loans(5)to total loans receivable 1.79 % 1.75 % 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 284.2 % 259.3 % 264.4 % 290.8 % 270.7 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 5.08 % 4.47 % 4.52 % 4.69 % 4.65 % Gross charge-offs $ 58,218 $ 54,523 $ 55,189 $ 54,534 $ 53,780 Gross recoveries $ 7,583 $ 4,936 $ 5,114 $ 5,289 $ 4,467 Net charge-offs to average loans(6) 4.90 % 5.13 % 5.31 % 5.37 % 5.54 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 9.11 % 10.09 % 10.62 % 10.54 % 10.39 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.86 % 12.08 % 12.43 % 12.33 % 12.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.94 % 12.17 % 12.52 % 12.42 % 12.41 % Total risk-based capital 13.30 % 14.54 % 14.95 % 14.88 % 14.90 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 9.12 % 10.10 % 10.60 % 10.49 % 10.33 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.97 % 12.19 % 12.50 % 12.37 % 12.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.97 % 12.19 % 12.50 % 12.37 % 12.36 % Total risk-based capital 12.27 % 13.48 % 13.79 % 13.66 % 13.65 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of intangible assets on book value.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was (3.32)% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 0.98% and 0.99% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The decline in ROA compared to the prior quarters was primarily attributable to charges related to one partner relationship, including a valuation adjustment to the related credit enhancement asset and an increase in the provision for credit losses. ROA was also impacted by higher noninterest expense, including a loss on disposal of internally developed software and increased data processing and software license costs. See the "Provision for Credit Losses" and "Noninterest Expense" discussions below for additional information.

Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, yield on earning assets increased 0.27% while yield on loans receivable decreased by 0.02%. Average loans receivable as of June 30, 2026 increased $269.8 million compared to March 31, 2026 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $4.56 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, yield on earning assets declined 0.28% and yield on loans receivable declined by 0.36%. Average loans receivable as of June 30, 2026 increased $580.6 million compared to June 30, 2025.

The quarter over quarter volatility in the efficiency ratio and noninterest income to average asset performance metrics were driven by changes in the credit enhancement on CCBX loans, which is included within noninterest income, due to changes in CCBX provision expense. Although these items have historically been largely offsetting, a portion of the second quarter 2026 provision was not expected to be fully recovered under a partner indemnification arrangement, resulting in a net adverse impact on earnings. The quarter over quarter change in ROA and return on average equity are related to the expenses previously mentioned.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Return on average assets(1) (3.32 )% 0.98 % 1.09 % 1.19 % 0.99 % Return on average equity(1) (33.10 )% 9.80 % 10.41 % 11.52 % 9.72 % Yield on earnings assets(1) 9.65 % 9.38 % 9.55 % 9.80 % 9.92 % Yield on loans receivable(1) 10.74 % 10.76 % 10.63 % 10.95 % 11.11 % Cost of funds(1) 2.62 % 2.59 % 2.77 % 3.07 % 3.13 % Cost of deposits(1) 2.57 % 2.56 % 2.74 % 3.04 % 3.10 % Net interest margin(1) 7.27 % 7.00 % 7.03 % 7.00 % 7.06 % Noninterest expense to average assets(1) 11.13 % 6.78 % 6.25 % 6.13 % 6.52 % Noninterest income to average assets(1) 7.00 % 5.37 % 5.04 % 5.83 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio 79.24 % 55.85 % 52.75 % 48.50 % 60.98 % Loans receivable to deposits(2) 88.77 % 79.02 % 92.20 % 94.32 % 92.01 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.

Second Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host its second quarter conference call on July 30, 2026 at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT). A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s investor website at https://ir.coastalbank.com/

Q2 Earnings Call Webcast Link: Link to Earnings Call

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 30 relationships, at varying stages, including one partner in testing, one in implementation/onboarding, three signed LOIs and three winding down as of June 30, 2026. We continue to focus on the composition of our partner portfolio by emphasizing relationships with well-established organizations that align with our long-term strategy, while continually evaluating our portfolio to ensure it reflects our risk and return objectives. As part of this disciplined approach, we remain focused on strengthening existing partnerships, thoughtfully expanding product offerings, and selectively adding new relationships that complement our platform and support sustainable growth.

Our strategy is centered on building long-term partnerships and leveraging the scale of our existing relationships to drive continued growth while maintaining a strong focus on prudent risk management and operational excellence.

Increased partner activity and transaction volumes are driving growth in noninterest income, a trend we expect to continue as existing products scale and new offerings are introduced. As part of our strategy to manage partner and lending limits, as well as overall portfolio composition and credit quality, we plan to continue selling loans. We also retain a portion of the fee income associated with processing transactions on sold credit card loans. This revenue stream continues to grow and is expected to provide ongoing income without adding balance sheet risk or capital requirements.

As our deposit base grows, we expect to continue moving deposits on and off the balance sheet, subject to applicable agreements, to manage liquidity, FDIC insurance coverage, and deposit program operations. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At June 30, 2026 we swept off $4.26 billion in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $1.2 million in noninterest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $710,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, eight partner programs were in various stages of expansion to include additional products, such as lines of credit, deposit programs, asset backed credit cards, credit cards, and other lending products. The expansion of these and other partner initiatives is expected to drive higher partner revenue in upcoming periods.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) June 30, 2026 March 31,

2026 June 30, 2025 Active 22 20 20 Friends and family / testing 1 2 2 Implementation / onboarding 1 3 2 Signed letters of intent 3 2 5 Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 3 3 0 Total CCBX relationships 30 30 29 Total exited relationships life to date 10 9 8

CCBX loans increased $341.6 million, or 18.1%, to $2.23 billion despite selling $4.56 billion in loans during the three months ended June 30, 2026, $3.68 billion of which was new activity on previously sold credit card loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 204,835 9.2 % $ 176,384 9.4 % $ 199,675 11.9 % All other commercial & industrial loans 24,638 1.1 21,792 1.2 26,142 1.6 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 324,873 14.6 266,037 14.1 234,786 14.0 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 753,171 33.8 693,485 36.8 533,925 31.8 Other consumer and other loans 918,779 41.3 726,943 38.5 686,321 40.7 Gross CCBX loans receivable 2,226,296 100.0 % 1,884,641 100.0 % 1,680,849 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (544 ) (517 ) (569 ) Loans receivable $ 2,225,752 $ 1,884,124 $ 1,680,280 Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2) 14.56 % 15.01 % 16.22 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, includes an increase of $251.5 million, or 17.7%, in consumer and other loans, an increase of $58.8 million, or 22.1%, in residential real estate and an increase of $28.5 million, or 16.1%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities. We sold $4.56 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to sales of $3.28 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off-balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield decreased 0.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026 due to a change in overall mix of loans compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The following charts show the growth and quarter over quarter changes in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, both of which generate fee income.





The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 109,634 3.3 % $ 77,890 2.2 % $ 60,448 2.6 % Interest bearing demand and money market 2,723,084 82.8 3,121,888 90.0 2,231,159 94.5 Savings 455,014 13.9 268,444 7.7 51,523 2.2 Total core deposits 3,287,732 100.0 3,468,222 100.0 2,343,130 99.3 Other deposits — 0.0 — 0.0 17,013 0.7 Total CCBX deposits $ 3,287,732 100.0 % $ 3,468,222 100.0 % $ 2,360,143 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.96 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

CCBX deposits reported on the balance sheet decreased $180.5 million, or 5.2%, in the three months ended June 30, 2026 to $3.29 billion. The decline was primarily attributable to increased use of off-balance sheet sweep arrangements and does not reflect a decline in underlying partner deposit activity. Deposits swept off-balance sheet for increased FDIC insurance coverage and liquidity purposes increased to $4.26 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $2.81 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, demonstrating continued growth in partner balances despite lower reported on-balance-sheet balances. Using third-party facilitator/vendor sweep products, amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are swept off-balance sheet to participating financial institutions.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the community bank saw net loans increase $7.3 million, or 0.4%, to $1.98 billion, as a result of loan originations and normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the community bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 237,176 11.9 % $ 235,603 11.9 % $ 149,926 8.0 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 221,562 11.2 234,911 11.8 194,150 10.4 Residential real estate loans 199,530 10.0 199,185 10.1 198,844 10.7 Commercial real estate loans 1,319,798 66.4 1,300,547 65.6 1,310,882 70.2 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 10,760 0.5 11,587 0.6 12,230 0.7 Gross community bank loans receivable 1,988,826 100.0 % 1,981,833 100.0 % 1,866,032 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,308 ) (6,578 ) (5,944 ) Loans receivable $ 1,982,518 $ 1,975,255 $ 1,860,088 Loan Yield(1) 6.57 % 6.58 % 6.53 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in community bank loans consisted of an increase of $19.3 million in commercial real estate loans, an increase of $1.6 million in commercial and industrial loans and an increase of $345,000 in residential real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $13.3 million in construction, land and land development loans, and $827,000 in consumer and other loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 502,844 31.9 % $ 501,271 31.9 % $ 494,907 31.9 % Interest bearing demand and money market 1,005,748 63.9 1,006,623 64.0 545,655 35.1 Savings 54,459 3.5 52,851 3.4 57,933 3.7 Total core deposits 1,563,051 99.3 1,560,745 99.2 1,098,495 70.7 Other deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 440,975 28.4 Time deposits less than $250,000 7,283 0.5 8,121 0.5 5,299 0.3 Time deposits $250,000 and over 3,831 0.2 4,075 0.3 8,659 0.6 Total community bank deposits $ 1,574,166 100.0 % $ 1,572,942 100.0 % $ 1,553,428 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.46 % 1.46 % 1.77 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.

Community bank deposits increased $1.2 million, or 0.1%, during the three months ended June 30, 2026 to $1.57 billion as a result of normal growth and balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $502.8 million, or 31.9%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.46%, which is unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $89.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.0 million, or 7.2%, from $83.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $12.6 million, or 16.4%, from $76.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025 was higher due to interest on loans due to an increase in average loans receivable partially offset by a decrease in interest on interest earning deposits with other banks due to lower average balances.

Net interest margin was 7.27% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 7.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 7.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 was primarily driven by a higher proportion of interest-earning assets invested in loans rather than interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 3.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 4.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, was also primarily driven by a higher proportion of interest-earning assets invested in loans rather than interest-bearing deposits with other banks.

Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $8.2 million, or 8.0%, to $111.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $102.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as a result of an increase in loans receivable. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $12.2 million, or 12.4%, compared to $98.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to loan growth, partially offset by a decrease in loan yield.

The following table illustrates how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30

2026 March 31

2026 June 30

2025 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.27 % 7.00 % 7.06 % Earning assets 4,928,350 4,830,601 4,356,591 Net interest income (GAAP) 89,367 83,357 76,737 Less: BaaS loan expense (40,409 ) (36,940 ) (32,483 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $ 48,958 $ 46,417 $ 44,254 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)(2) 3.98 % 3.90 % 4.07 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.74 % 10.76 % 11.11 % Total average loans receivable $ 4,148,380 $ 3,878,626 $ 3,567,823 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 111,097 102,887 98,867 BaaS loan expense (40,409 ) (36,940 ) (32,483 ) Net loan income(2) $ 70,688 $ 65,947 $ 66,384 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1)(2) 6.83 % 6.90 % 7.46 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities decreased $1.6 million to $45.8 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2026 as a result of maturities and principal paydowns, and decreased $482,000 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Cost of funds was 2.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of three basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and a decrease of 51 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 2.57%, compared to 2.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 3.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to June 30, 2025 was largely due to the reductions in the Fed funds rate in 2025.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Community Bank 6.57% 1.46% 6.58% 1.46% 6.53% 1.77% CCBX(1) 14.56% 3.19% 15.01% 3.17% 16.22% 3.96% Consolidated 10.74% 2.57% 10.76% 2.56% 11.11% 3.10%

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income, which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) Income / Expense Income / expense divided by average CCBX loans(2) BaaS loan interest income $ 78,580 14.56 % $ 71,153 15.01 % $ 68,264 16.22 % Less: BaaS loan expense 40,409 7.49 % 36,940 7.79 % 32,483 7.72 % Net BaaS loan income(1) $ 38,171 7.07 % $ 34,213 7.22 % $ 35,781 8.50 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 2,164,634 $ 1,922,586 $ 1,688,492

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.

Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $88.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of $22.6 million from $66.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and an increase of $46.0 million from $42.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was primarily due to a $20.0 million increase in BaaS credit enhancements related to the increase in provision for credit losses based upon an analysis of the CCBX loan portfolio, a $1.3 million increase in BaaS fraud enhancements, and an increase of $1.1 million in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $46.0 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $41.0 million increase in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements due primarily to loan growth in the CCBX loan portfolio and an increase of $4.4 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $57.7 million to $141.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $83.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and increased $68.3 million from $72.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $57.7 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was primarily due to a $46.0 million credit enhancement receivable valuation adjustment related to the assessment of collectability for one CCBX partner, a $6.7 million increase in data processing and software licenses and a $451,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by an $805,000 decrease in legal and professional fees. Also contributing to the variance is a $3.5 million increase in BaaS loan expense, and a $1.3 million increase in BaaS fraud expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. Data processing and software license costs increased due to continued investments in growth, technology and risk management and included a $4.4 million impact from revising the estimated useful life of certain software assets to reflect their abandonment as they are replaced with the technology modernization initiatives.

The $68.3 million increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was largely due to a $46.0 million credit enhancement receivable valuation adjustment, $8.8 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements and investments in technology and a $2.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits. Also contributing to the variance is a $7.9 million increase in BaaS loan expense and a $1.5 million increase in BaaS fraud expense.

Certain operating expenses associated with CCBX programs are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partners in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist in understanding how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2026 2026 2025 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 141,111 $ 83,452 $ 72,832 Less: BaaS loan expense 40,409 36,940 32,483 Less: BaaS fraud expense 4,312 3,059 2,804 Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) 2,259 2,392 646 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)(1) $ 94,131 $ 41,061 $ 36,899

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes reflected a benefit of $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to tax expense of $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The tax benefit recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the pre-tax loss incurred during the period, while differences between periods also reflect changes in the taxability of certain equity awards.

As CCBX activities and employee presence expand into additional states, the Company becomes subject to additional state tax jurisdictions, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 5.14% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets decreased $207.7 million, or 3.7%, to $5.46 billion at June 30, 2026 compared to $5.66 billion at March 31, 2026. The decrease is primarily comprised of a $482.4 million decrease in interest earning deposits with other banks and a $16.2 million decrease in loans held for sale, partially offset by a $348.9 million increase in loans receivable.

As of June 30, 2026, in addition to the $1.01 billion in cash on hand, the Company had borrowing capacity of up to a total of $865.6 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $250.0 million available under credit facilities with banker's banks. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of June 30, 2026.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $40.2 million as of June 30, 2026, a portion of which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, and for funding $917,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds, with the remaining cash available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.

Uninsured deposits were estimated at $1.35 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1.77 billion as of March 31, 2026. While uninsured deposits decreased from the prior quarter, they are expected to remain above historical levels due to the composition and timing of certain partner deposit balances, including the periodic use of sweep arrangements.

Total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2026 decreased $40.3 million since March 31, 2026. The decrease in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of $42.1 million in net losses partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards vested and exercised during the three months ended June 30, 2026.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at June 30, 2026, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Minimum Well Capitalized Ratios under Prompt Corrective Action(1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 9.12 % 9.11 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.97 % 10.86 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.97 % 10.94 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.27 % 13.30 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $213.7 million and 5.08% of loans receivable at June 30, 2026 compared to $172.4 million and 4.47% at March 31, 2026 and $164.8 million and 4.65% at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $198.0 million and 8.90% of CCBX loans receivable at June 30, 2026, with $15.7 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank, or 0.79% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of June 30, 2026 As of March 31, 2026 As of June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,982,518 $ 2,225,752 $ 4,208,270 $ 1,975,255 $ 1,884,124 $ 3,859,379 $ 1,860,088 $ 1,680,280 $ 3,540,368 Allowance for credit losses (15,723 ) (198,001 ) (213,724 ) (18,153 ) (154,274 ) (172,427 ) (18,936 ) (145,858 ) (164,794 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 0.79 % 8.90 % 5.08 % 0.92 % 8.19 % 4.47 % 1.02 % 8.68 % 4.65 %

Net charge-offs totaled $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $49.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and $49.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 4.90% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 5.18% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and 5.54% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Under one partner program, the Company retains ownership of approximately 5% of a $350.8 million loan portfolio and retains the provision for credit losses for that portfolio. At June 30, 2026, our retained exposure totaled $23.4 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $23.4 million in loans were $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Community Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 56 $ 58,162 $ 58,218 $ 2 $ 54,521 $ 54,523 $ 11 $ 53,769 $ 53,780 Gross recoveries (2 ) (7,581 ) (7,583 ) (3 ) (4,933 ) (4,936 ) (2 ) (4,465 ) (4,467 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 54 $ 50,581 $ 50,635 $ (1 ) $ 49,588 $ 49,587 $ 9 $ 49,304 $ 49,313 Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.01 % 9.37 % 4.90 % 0.00 % 10.46 % 5.18 % 0.00 % 11.71 % 5.54 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, a $94.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to $52.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The increase in the provision for credit losses compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by loan growth, changes in the composition of the loan portfolio and the establishment of a $22.8 million specific provision related to one partner relationship for credit losses not expected to be fully recovered under the partner's indemnification arrangement following an individual assessment of collectability, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $198.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $154.3 million at March 31, 2026. In general, CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts, with expected losses reflected in the allowance for credit losses. When provision expense is recognized for CCBX credit losses and unfunded commitments that are subject to partner indemnification, we also record a credit enhancement asset through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) representing amounts contractually due under the applicable partner agreements. We evaluate the collectability of the credit enhancement asset each reporting period and record a valuation adjustment when collection of all or a portion of the asset is no longer considered probable. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as indemnification payments are received from CCBX partners. Management regularly evaluates and manages counterparty risk associated with its CCBX partners, as the Bank could incur additional credit losses to the extent a partner is unable to fulfill its contractual obligations.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $2.2 million was needed for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to a provision recapture of $1.4 million and $47,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The provision recapture in the current period was due to a decrease in weighted average life of the construction, land and land development portfolio and an improvement in the overall mix of the portfolio.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Community bank $ (2,164 ) $ (1,428 ) $ (47 ) CCBX 94,309 52,563 30,976 Total provision expense $ 92,145 $ 51,135 $ 30,929

Included in provision expense was a $213,000 provision for unfunded commitments, recorded primarily due to higher loss rates on certain CCBX loans.

At June 30, 2026, our nonperforming assets were $75.2 million, or 1.38%, of total assets, compared to $67.6 million, or 1.19%, of total assets, at March 31, 2026, and $60.9 million, or 1.36%, of total assets, at June 30, 2025. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of June 30, 2026, $67.0 million of the $69.0 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Additionally, certain CCBX partners employ collection practices that place specific loans on nonaccrual status to enhance collectability. As of June 30, 2026, $24.6 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due.

Nonperforming assets increased $7.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $1.4 million from March 31, 2026 to $6.2 million as of June 30, 2026. CCBX nonperforming loans increased $6.2 million to $69.0 million from March 31, 2026. The increase in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to an increase of $2.9 million in nonaccrual loans from March 31, 2026 to $30.5 million, combined with a $3.3 million increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners, we would typically anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners may continue to accrue interest beyond 90 days past due. Installment (closed-end) loans generally continue to accrue until 120 past due while revolving (open-end) loans generally continue to accrue until 180 days past due. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2026. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.79% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.75% at March 31, 2026 and 1.72% at June 30, 2025.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 243 $ 251 $ 2,333 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development — — 1,697 Residential real estate 1,705 314 — Commercial real estate 4,344 4,344 — Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 26,670 24,497 20,140 Other consumer and other loans 3,729 3,015 4,063 Total nonaccrual loans 36,691 32,421 28,233 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 504 604 926 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,446 2,241 1,817 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 27,077 24,149 23,116 Other consumer and other loans 9,472 8,205 6,775 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 38,499 35,199 32,634 Total nonperforming loans 75,190 67,620 60,867 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 75,190 $ 67,620 $ 60,867 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.80 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.79 % 1.75 % 1.72 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.38 % 1.19 % 1.36 %

The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets, which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans: All other commercial & industrial loans $ 68 $ 81 $ 188 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 26,670 24,497 20,140 Other consumer and other loans 3,729 3,015 4,063 Total nonaccrual loans 30,467 27,593 24,391 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 504 604 926 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,446 2,241 1,817 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 27,077 24,149 23,116 Other consumer and other loans 9,472 8,205 6,775 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 38,499 35,199 32,634 Total nonperforming loans 68,966 62,792 57,025 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 68,966 $ 62,792 $ 57,025 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.26 % 1.11 % 1.27 %





Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 175 $ 170 $ 2,145 Real estate: Construction, land and land development — — 1,697 Residential real estate 1,705 314 — Commercial real estate 4,344 4,344 — Total nonaccrual loans 6,224 4,828 3,842 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 6,224 4,828 3,842 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,224 $ 4,828 $ 3,842 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.09 %

Negative deposit account balances are reclassified as loans for financial reporting purposes and are included in the Company's allowance for credit losses under its CECL methodology. Because these balances do not accrue interest, they are not included in nonaccrual loans. Management monitors the aging, collectability and expected credit losses associated with these balances as part of its ongoing credit risk management process. At June 30, 2026, reclassified negative deposit accounts outstanding for more than 90 days totaled $22.8 million.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $5.46 billion Bank provides service through 14 full-service branches in Snohomish, Island and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, esprink@coastalbank.com

Brandon J. Soto, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, bsoto@coastalbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to effectively evaluate and manage counterparty risk associated with CCBX partners and the risk that the conflicts in the Middle East and/or changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Cash and due from banks $ 48,088 $ 52,695 $ 34,241 $ 34,928 $ 29,546 Interest earning deposits with other banks 960,360 1,442,772 702,729 607,330 690,213 Investment securities,

available-for-sale, at fair value 27 28 29 31 33 Investment securities,

held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 45,219 46,141 48,218 43,911 45,544 Other investments 14,177 14,023 12,837 12,778 12,521 Loans held for sale 107,838 124,039 71,216 42,894 60,474 Loans receivable 4,208,270 3,859,379 3,749,531 3,703,848 3,540,330 Allowance for credit losses (213,724 ) (172,427 ) (169,530 ) (173,813 ) (164,794 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,994,546 3,686,952 3,580,001 3,530,035 3,375,536 CCBX credit enhancement asset, net 154,346 180,587 177,657 177,741 167,779 CCBX receivable 28,134 24,926 23,047 16,260 13,009 Premises and equipment, net 25,736 29,710 29,325 29,114 29,052 Lease right-of-use assets 4,368 4,641 4,821 4,788 4,891 Accrued interest receivable 20,937 20,139 18,613 20,493 20,849 Bank-owned life insurance, net 14,199 14,044 13,910 13,777 13,648 Deferred tax asset, net 16,196 — — — 3,829 Intangible assets, net 4,207 4,434 4,536 — — Other assets 17,774 18,698 20,257 18,996 13,635 Total assets $ 5,456,152 $ 5,663,829 $ 4,741,437 $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 4,861,898 $ 5,041,164 $ 4,144,199 $ 3,972,563 $ 3,913,571 Subordinated debt, net 44,518 44,480 44,443 44,406 44,368 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,594 3,594 3,593 3,593 3,592 Deferred compensation 236 251 267 281 295 Accrued interest payable 2,178 2,665 1,435 1,106 954 Lease liabilities 4,522 4,799 4,984 4,956 5,063 CCBX payable 32,980 28,410 27,492 31,221 32,939 Deferred tax liability, net — 1,656 853 799 — Other liabilities 42,779 33,048 23,212 18,874 18,068 Total liabilities 4,992,705 5,160,067 4,250,478 4,077,799 4,018,850 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 236,012 234,222 233,438 230,399 230,423 Retained earnings 227,436 269,541 257,522 244,879 231,287 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total shareholders’ equity 463,447 503,762 490,959 475,277 461,709 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,456,152 $ 5,663,829 $ 4,741,437 $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 111,097 $ 102,887 $ 100,206 $ 100,367 $ 98,867 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 6,607 8,128 6,810 8,007 8,085 Interest on investment securities 612 622 635 616 626 Dividends on other investments 238 44 235 37 219 Total interest income 118,554 111,681 107,886 109,027 107,797 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 28,043 27,670 27,863 30,466 30,400 Interest on borrowed funds 1,144 654 658 660 660 Total interest expense 29,187 28,324 28,521 31,126 31,060 Net interest income 89,367 83,357 79,365 77,901 76,737 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 92,157 51,398 48,041 56,598 32,211 Net interest income after provision for credit losses (2,790 ) 31,959 31,324 21,303 44,526 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 1,016 850 882 903 913 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (25 ) 126 — 9 (439 ) Other income 667 410 459 461 496 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,658 1,386 1,341 1,373 970 Servicing and other BaaS fees 2,917 2,623 2,113 1,575 1,896 Transaction and interchange fees 6,836 5,873 4,924 4,878 5,109 Reimbursement of expenses 2,259 2,392 1,868 1,412 646 BaaS program income 12,012 10,888 8,905 7,865 7,651 BaaS credit enhancements 70,725 50,744 47,325 55,412 31,268 BaaS fraud enhancements 4,312 3,059 1,090 2,127 2,804 BaaS indemnification income 75,037 53,803 48,415 57,539 34,072 Total noninterest income 88,707 66,077 58,661 66,777 42,693 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 23,615 23,164 22,787 20,189 21,450 Occupancy 890 859 1,091 952 915 Data processing and software licenses 14,348 7,643 6,978 6,114 5,541 Legal and professional expenses 6,197 7,002 4,447 3,957 5,962 Point of sale expense 464 445 105 69 69 Excise taxes 988 1,169 756 696 681 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments 829 573 817 815 790 Director and staff expenses 718 668 870 544 612 Marketing 6 38 259 272 50 Credit enhancement receivable valuation adjustment 46,009 — — — — Other expense 2,326 1,892 2,348 1,597 1,475 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 96,390 43,453 40,458 35,205 37,545 BaaS loan expense 40,409 36,940 31,256 32,840 32,483 BaaS fraud expense 4,312 3,059 1,090 2,127 2,804 BaaS loan and fraud expense 44,721 39,999 32,346 34,967 35,287 Total noninterest expense 141,111 83,452 72,804 70,172 72,832 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (55,194 ) 14,584 17,181 17,908 14,387 (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (13,089 ) 2,565 4,538 4,316 3,359 NET INCOME $ (42,105 ) $ 12,019 $ 12,643 $ 13,592 $ 11,028 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (2.76 ) $ 0.79 $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (2.76 ) $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.88 $ 0.71 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,243,357 15,179,447 15,116,005 15,093,274 15,033,296 Diluted 15,243,357 15,422,822 15,455,856 15,443,987 15,447,923





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 717,893 $ 6,607 3.69 % $ 891,511 $ 8,128 3.70 % $ 729,652 $ 8,085 4.44 % Investment securities, available-for-sale(2) 28 — — 30 1 13.52 35 — — Investment securities, held-to-maturity(2) 45,781 612 5.36 47,420 621 5.31 46,256 626 5.43 Other investments 16,268 238 5.87 13,014 44 1.37 12,825 219 6.85 Loans receivable(3) 4,148,380 111,097 10.74 3,878,626 102,887 10.76 3,567,823 98,867 11.11 Total interest earning assets 4,928,350 118,554 9.65 4,830,601 111,681 9.38 4,356,591 107,797 9.92 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (171,130 ) (166,987 ) (176,022 ) Other noninterest earning assets 327,580 324,660 298,698 Total assets $ 5,084,800 $ 4,988,274 $ 4,479,267 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,781,107 $ 28,043 2.97 % $ 3,798,235 $ 27,670 2.95 % $ 3,369,574 $ 30,400 3.62 % Fed funds borrowings 1,099 11 4.01 — — — — — — FHLB advances and other borrowings 48,725 480 3.95 — — — 3 1 — Subordinated debt 44,494 598 5.39 44,457 599 5.46 44,345 598 5.41 Junior subordinated debentures 3,594 55 6.14 3,593 55 6.21 3,592 61 6.81 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,879,019 29,187 3.02 3,846,285 28,324 2.99 3,417,514 31,060 3.65 Noninterest bearing deposits 588,188 585,211 562,174 Other liabilities 107,447 59,333 44,452 Total shareholders' equity 510,146 497,445 455,127 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,084,800 $ 4,988,274 $ 4,479,267 Net interest income $ 89,367 $ 83,357 $ 76,737 Interest rate spread 6.63 % 6.39 % 6.27 % Net interest margin(4) 7.27 % 7.00 % 7.06 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 1,983,746 $ 32,517 6.57 % $ 1,956,040 $ 31,734 6.58 % $ 1,879,331 $ 30,603 6.53 % Total interest earning assets 1,983,746 32,517 6.57 1,956,040 31,734 6.58 1,879,331 30,603 6.53 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,062,196 5,657 2.14 % 1,057,293 5,571 2.14 % 1,048,506 6,783 2.59 % Intrabank liability 426,969 3,931 3.69 403,880 3,625 3.64 342,232 3,792 4.44 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,489,165 9,588 2.58 1,461,173 9,196 2.55 1,390,738 10,575 3.05 Noninterest bearing deposits 494,581 494,867 488,593 Net interest income $ 22,929 $ 22,538 $ 20,028 Net interest margin(3) 4.64 % 4.67 % 4.27 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2)(4) $ 2,164,634 $ 78,580 14.56 % $ 1,922,586 $ 71,153 15.01 % $ 1,688,492 $ 68,264 16.22 % Intrabank asset 647,884 5,962 3.69 908,700 8,156 3.64 706,157 7,825 4.44 Total interest earning assets 2,812,518 84,542 12.06 2,831,286 79,309 11.36 2,394,649 76,089 12.74 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 2,718,911 22,386 3.30 % 2,740,942 22,099 3.27 % 2,321,068 23,617 4.08 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,718,911 22,386 3.30 2,740,942 22,099 3.27 2,321,068 23,617 4.08 Noninterest bearing

deposits 93,607 90,344 73,581 Net interest income $ 62,156 $ 57,210 $ 52,472 Net interest margin(3) 8.86 % 8.19 % 8.79 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(5) 3.10 % 2.90 % 3.35 %





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with other banks $ 717,893 $ 6,607 3.69 % $ 891,511 $ 8,128 3.70 % $ 729,652 $ 8,085 4.44 % Investment securities, available-for-sale(6) 28 — 3.52 30 1 13.52 35 — — Investment securities, held-to-maturity(6) 45,781 612 5.36 47,420 621 5.31 46,256 626 5.43 Other investments 16,268 238 5.87 13,014 44 1.37 12,825 219 6.85 Total interest earning assets 779,970 7,457 3.83 % 951,975 — 8,794 3.75 % 788,768 8,930 4.54 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Fed funds borrowings $ 1,099 11 4.01 % $ — — — % $ — — — % FHLB advances and borrowings 48,725 480 3.95 — — — 3 1 — Subordinated debt 44,494 598 5.39 44,457 599 5.46 44,345 598 5.41 Junior subordinated debentures 3,594 55 6.14 3,593 55 6.21 3,592 61 6.81 Intrabank liability, net(7) 220,915 2,031 3.69 504,820 4,531 3.64 363,925 4,033 4.44 Total interest bearing liabilities 318,827 3,175 3.99 552,870 5,185 3.80 411,865 4,693 4.57 Net interest income $ 4,282 $ 3,609 $ 4,237 Net interest margin(3) 2.20 % 1.54 % 2.15 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30

2026 March 31

2026 June 30

2025 CCBX loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 14.56 % 15.01 % 16.22 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 2,164,634 $ 1,922,586 $ 1,688,492 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 78,580 71,153 68,264 BaaS loan expense (40,409 ) (36,940 ) (32,483 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 38,171 $ 34,213 $ 35,781 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans(1) 7.07 % 7.22 % 8.50 % CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX net interest margin(1) 8.86 % 8.19 % 8.79 % CCBX earning assets 2,812,518 2,831,286 2,394,649 Net interest income (GAAP) 62,156 57,210 52,472 Less: BaaS loan expense (40,409 ) (36,940 ) (32,483 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS

loan expense $ 21,747 $ 20,270 $ 19,989 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 3.10 % 2.90 % 3.35 %





Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30

2026 March 31

2026 June 30

2025 Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.74 % 10.76 % 11.11 % Total average loans receivable $ 4,148,380 $ 3,878,626 $ 3,567,823 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 111,097 102,887 98,867 BaaS loan expense (40,409 ) (36,940 ) (32,483 ) Net loan income $ 70,688 $ 65,947 $ 66,384 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1) 6.83 % 6.90 % 7.46 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.27 % 7.00 % 7.06 % Earning assets 4,928,350 4,830,601 4,356,591 Net interest income (GAAP) 89,367 83,357 76,737 Less: BaaS loan expense (40,409 ) (36,940 ) (32,483 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 48,958 $ 46,417 $ 44,254 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 3.98 % 3.90 % 4.07 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partners in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure is intended to help investors distinguish between noninterest expenses borne by the Company and those incurred for, and reimbursed by, CCBX partners.The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 141,111 $ 83,452 $ 72,832 Less: BaaS loan expense 40,409 36,940 32,483 Less: BaaS fraud expense 4,312 3,059 2,804 Less: Reimbursement of expenses 2,259 2,392 646 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses $ 94,131 $ 41,061 $ 36,899

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of intangible assets on book value per share. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share.

As of (dollars in thousands, except per share information, unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Tangible book value per share Book value (GAAP) $ 30.33 $ 33.05 $ 32.43 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 Total shareholders' equity 463,447 503,762 490,959 475,277 461,709 Less: Intangible assets 4,207 4,434 4,536 — — Tangible book value $ 459,240 $ 499,328 $ 486,423 $ 475,277 $ 461,709 Common shares outstanding 15,280,689 15,241,491 15,140,192 15,112,000 15,093,036 Tangible book value per share $ 30.05 $ 32.76 $ 32.13 $ 31.45 $ 30.59





APPENDIX A

As of June 30, 2026

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $4.22 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.82 billion in unused commitments, the total of these categories is $7.03 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 31.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $38.6 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.36 billion, or 19.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 360,740 $ 11,168 $ 371,908 5.3 % $ 3,797 95 Hotel/Motel 191,714 4,429 196,143 2.8 7,101 27 Convenience Store 144,884 4,259 149,143 2.1 2,195 66 Retail 108,937 778 109,715 1.6 1,184 92 Warehouse 102,109 250 102,359 1.4 1,964 52 Mixed use 100,452 6,961 107,413 1.5 1,092 92 Office 85,371 4,180 89,551 1.3 1,041 82 Mini Storage 63,418 — 63,418 0.9 4,530 14 Strip Mall 42,536 — 42,536 0.6 6,077 7 Manufacturing 31,932 1,695 33,627 0.5 1,228 26 Groups < 0.50% of total 87,705 4,856 92,561 1.3 1,201 73 Total $ 1,319,798 $ 38,576 $ 1,358,374 19.3 % $ 2,108 626

Consumer loans comprise 39.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $1.20 billion, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $2.89 billion, or 41.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. The $1.20 billion in commitments is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $500. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards, and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with the largest exposures.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 753,171 $ 1,039,541 $ 1,792,712 25.5 % $ 1.5 500,348 Installment loans 738,321 42,958 781,279 11.1 0.4 1,851,498 Lines of credit 144,947 109,649 254,596 3.6 0.2 943,772 Other loans 35,511 — 35,511 0.5 0.1 284,612 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 681 5 686 0.0 28.4 24 Lines of credit 210 338 548 0.0 6.8 31 Other loans 9,869 10,000 19,869 0.3 25.0 395 Total $ 1,682,710 $ 1,202,491 $ 2,885,201 41.0 % $ 0.5 3,580,680

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Residential real estate loans comprise 12.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $785.7 million, which is subject to partner/portfolio maximum limits, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $1.31 billion, or 18.6% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity lines of credit $ 324,873 $ 737,158 $ 1,062,031 15.1 % $ 29 11,235 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 152,915 517 153,432 2.2 537 285 Home equity lines of credit 36,073 47,081 83,154 1.2 133 271 Closed end, second liens 10,542 963 11,505 0.1 319 33 Total $ 524,403 $ 785,719 $ 1,310,122 18.6 % $ 44 11,824

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 11.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $713.8 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.18 billion, or 16.8% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $204.8 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $591.0 million in available loan commitments, which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards, and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments(1) Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans CCBX C&I loans Capital call lines $ 204,835 $ 590,962 $ 795,797 11.3 % $ 1,626 126 Retail and other loans 24,638 18,364 43,002 0.6 14 1,732 Community bank C&I loans Financial institutions 101,145 — 101,145 1.4 4,214 24 Other Venture Capital 60,402 30,000 90,402 1.3 12,080 5 Construction/Contractor services 39,274 27,488 66,762 1.0 224 175 Medical / Dental / Other care 5,338 263 5,601 0.1 411 13 Transportation 4,222 15 4,237 0.1 603 7 Manufacturing 4,458 3,182 7,640 0.1 135 33 Groups < 0.10% of total 22,337 43,509 65,846 0.9 111 202 Total $ 466,649 $ 713,783 $ 1,180,432 16.8 % $ 201 2,317

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 5.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of June 30, 2026. Unused commitments to extend credit represent an additional $75.3 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $296.8 million, or 4.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of June 30, 2026:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Outstanding Balance & Available Commitments % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance &

Available Commitments) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 121,058 $ 24,702 $ 145,760 2.1 % $ 11,005 11 Residential construction 43,162 43,338 86,500 1.2 1,308 33 Land development 24,753 6,877 31,630 0.5 2,475 10 Undeveloped land loans 17,011 — 17,011 0.2 1,418 12 Developed land loans 15,578 368 15,946 0.2 1,198 13 Total $ 221,562 $ 75,285 $ 296,847 4.2 % $ 2,805 79

Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Commercial construction $ 121,058 $ 138,232 $ 124,894 $ 124,240 $ 104,078 Residential construction 43,162 34,241 37,395 35,929 39,831 Undeveloped land loans 17,011 20,633 20,704 20,584 20,067 Developed land loans 15,578 18,855 20,559 22,756 22,875 Land development 24,753 22,950 18,523 14,552 7,299 Total $ 221,562 $ 234,911 $ 222,075 $ 218,061 $ 194,150

Commitments to extend credit for on-balance sheet loans total $2.82 billion at June 30, 2026, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.82 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

As of June 30, 2026, commitments associated with sold credit card receivables subject to receivable sale agreements totaled $6.15 billion. While we retain the customer account relationship, receivables generated under these programs are periodically sold to BaaS partners pursuant to the applicable receivable sale agreements and remain subject to the Company's established partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents commitments associated with outstanding commitments to extend credit for on-balance sheet loans, CCBX sold credit card receivable commitments, standby and commercial letters of credit and equity investment commitments as of June 30, 2026:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of June 30,

2026 (1) Commitments to extend credit: Credit cards $ 1,039,541 Residential real estate loans 785,719 Commercial and industrial loans – capital call lines 590,962 Consumer and other loans 162,950 Commercial and industrial loans 122,821 Construction – residential real estate loans 43,339 Commercial real estate loans 38,576 Construction – commercial real estate loans 31,946 Commitments to extend credit $ 2,815,854 CCBX sold receivable commitment $ 6,153,420 Standby letters of credit $ 2,224 Equity investment commitment $ 917

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

We have portfolio limits with each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk and counterparty partner risk. For example, as of June 30, 2026, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $204.8 million, and while commitments totaled $591.0 million the commitments are cancelable, and are also limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. These limits allow us to manage portfolio concentrations with partners and by loan type.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments for on-balance sheet loans:

CCBX (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX Loans Receivable Available Commitments(1) Maximum Portfolio Size Cash Reserve/Pledge Account Amount Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 204,835 9.2 % $ 590,962 $ 350,000 $ — All other commercial & industrial loans 24,638 1.1 18,364 509,897 1,963 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit(2) 324,873 14.6 737,158 356,250 35,067 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards - cash secured 54 15 — Credit cards - unsecured 753,117 1,039,526 56,814 Credit cards - total 753,171 33.8 1,039,541 1,208,750 56,814 Installment loans - cash secured 216,766 42,958 — Installment loans - unsecured 521,555 — (18,521 ) Installment loans - total 738,321 33.2 42,958 1,660,103 (18,521 ) Other consumer and other loans 180,458 8.1 109,649 775,000 1,297 Gross CCBX loans receivable 2,226,296 100.0 % $ 2,538,632 $ 4,860,000 $ 76,620 Net deferred origination fees (544 ) Loans receivable $ 2,225,752

(1) Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance.

(2) These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.





APPENDIX B

As of June 30, 2026

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, $70.7 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide a credit enhancement under which the partner indemnifies or reimburses the Bank for covered credit losses on loans, unfunded commitments and negative deposit accounts. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, we estimate expected credit losses on these exposures and record the related provision for credit losses and reserve for unfunded commitments. Concurrently, a credit enhancement asset is recognized through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) representing the expected reimbursement from the partner. The collectability of the credit enhancement asset is evaluated each reporting period and a valuation adjustment is recorded when collection of all or a portion of the asset is no longer considered probable. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Management regularly evaluates and manages counterparty risk associated with its CCBX partners, as the Bank could incur additional credit losses to the extent a partner is unable to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing covered fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners. Generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement.

Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank, which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses if our partner is unable to fulfill their contractual obligation and if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, then the Bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account, the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. In the event of a partner default, the Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset associated with that partner to determine whether a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would stop payments to the CCBX partner and retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, decreasing our BaaS loan expense.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrowers on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs, which are paid or payable to the CCBX partners. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 Yield on loans(1) 14.56 % 15.01 % 16.22 % BaaS loan interest income $ 78,580 $ 71,153 $ 68,264 Less: BaaS loan expense 40,409 36,940 32,483 Net BaaS loan income(2) $ 38,171 $ 34,213 $ 35,781 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans(1)(2) 7.07 % 7.22 % 8.50 %

(1) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

An increase in average loans receivable resulted in increased interest income and net BaaS loan income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Our strategy is to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans tend to have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off-balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans has resulted in an increase in interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as an increase in net BaaS loan income.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 BaaS loan interest income $ 78,580 $ 71,153 $ 68,264 Total BaaS loan interest income $ 78,580 $ 71,153 $ 68,264





Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 BaaS interest expense $ 22,386 $ 22,099 $ 23,617 Total BaaS interest expense $ 22,386 $ 22,099 $ 23,617





BaaS income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 BaaS program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 2,917 $ 2,623 $ 1,896 Transaction and interchange fees 6,836 5,873 5,109 Reimbursement of expenses 2,259 2,392 646 Total BaaS program income 12,012 10,888 7,651 BaaS indemnification income: BaaS credit enhancements 70,725 50,744 31,268 BaaS fraud enhancements 4,312 3,059 2,804 BaaS indemnification income 75,037 53,803 34,072 Total noninterest BaaS income $ 87,049 $ 64,691 $ 41,723

Servicing and other BaaS fees increased $294,000, and transaction and interchange fees increased $963,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2026. We expect servicing and other BaaS fees to be higher when bringing on new partners and then to decrease when transaction and interchange fees increase as partner activity grows and these recurring fees exceed contracted minimum fees. Increases in BaaS reimbursement of fees offset increases in noninterest expense from BaaS expenses covered by CCBX partners.

BaaS loan and fraud expense: Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2025 BaaS loan expense $ 40,409 $ 36,940 $ 32,483 BaaS fraud expense 4,312 3,059 2,804 Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $ 44,721 $ 39,999 $ 35,287





Graphs accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a4770de-cdc4-4caf-854d-8ecc8b5847a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8037cf48-be34-46ea-994f-246cc24f58ae