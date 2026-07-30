Apollo Announces Conversion Rate for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the “Company”) announced today that its outstanding 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) will automatically convert into shares of the Company’s common stock on July 31, 2026 (the “conversion date”). The conversion rate for each share of Preferred Stock will be 0.5074 shares of the Company’s common stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of common stock.

As previously announced, holders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026 will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $0.8438 per share on the Preferred Stock, payable on the conversion date.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com