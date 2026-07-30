DNOW Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the second quarter of 2026 on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on DNOW’s website at ir.dnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference call. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-888-660-6431 within North America or 1-929-203-2118 outside of North America, Access Code: 7372055, fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time and asking for the “DNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

DNOW is a premier energy and industrial solutions provider with a legacy of over 160 years as a leading distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF), gas products, pumps and fabricated equipment. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 5,100 employees and a global network of distribution and engineering locations; we provide a broad mix of quality products our customers require to build and maintain essential infrastructure across the upstream, gas utilities, downstream and industrial and midstream markets. We deliver a comprehensive range of value-added supply chain solutions and technical product expertise, supported by advanced digital offerings. Our products and resources enable our customers to run their operations more efficiently and effectively, helping them to meet and exceed their business goals.

Source: DNOW Inc.



Mark Johnson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(281) 823-4754