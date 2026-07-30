Limassol, Cyprus, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more first-time traders enter forex markets each year, regulators across the EU have expanded standardized risk disclosures aimed specifically at inexperienced retail accounts. Libertex, regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and part of the Libertex Group, which has operated in financial markets since 1997, is one platform new traders encounter in that landscape. For newcomers entering the markets in 2026, a few habits make the difference between an informed start and an uninformed one, regardless of which platform they use.

Marios Chailis, CMO at Libertex Group, says, "New traders often move to live markets prematurely, overlooking the nuances of platform performance. Real-world dynamics like shifting spreads, order execution variations, and the impact of leverage can differ significantly from theoretical expectations. Practicing with a demo account allows users to gain this essential experience safely, ensuring they are prepared for live market conditions."

Key Facts

Libertex is a trading platform used by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm, regulated and supervised by CySEC under CIF License 164/12, operated in Europe.

Libertex has received more than 45 industry awards, including Best Global Broker (Ultimate Fintech 2025) and Best Online Trading Platform (FinTech Breakthrough 2025)

Tip #1: Know the Difference Between a CFD and Owning the Underlying Asset

Real stocks represent direct ownership of company shares. CFDs (contracts for difference) are leveraged derivatives that track the price of an underlying asset, such as a stock, currency pair, commodity, or cryptocurrency without conferring ownership of it. The two carry materially different risk profiles, and new traders sometimes assume they're interchangeable products with different names. Libertex offers access to both real stocks and CFDs, which makes the distinction directly relevant to anyone opening an account there.

Tip #2: Check the Regulator's Register In Addition to the Broker's Website

A regulator's public register is the only independently verifiable source of a broker's licensing status, and a license number displayed only on the broker's own marketing materials can't be cross-checked the same way. In the EU, verification is direct and regulated brokers hold a published license number that can be validated on the relevant authority's public register. Libertex is operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., which holds CIF License 164/12, issued by the CySEC and verifiable at cysec.gov.cy.

Tip #3: Read the Risk Disclosure Before Comparing Anything Else

EU rules require every authorized CFD broker to disclose the percentage of retail accounts that lose money trading CFDs with that provider. This figure is standardized and regulator-mandated, which makes it one of the few genuinely comparable data points across different brokers. On Libertex, that figure is 83%.

Tip #4: Use a Demo Long Enough to See How Spreads and Execution Actually Behave

Demo account quality varies between brokers. A demo that simulates only price movement provides limited insight into how a live trade behaves, while one that mirrors live spreads, execution behavior, and instrument range gives a newcomer a more accurate picture of realistic trading conditions. Libertex's €50,000 demo account runs under real market conditions on its proprietary platform.

Tip #5: Start with One Market Before Expanding

Newcomers who trade across several instrument categories at once, including stocks, forex, commodities, and crypto, often develop limited understanding of each rather than depth in one. Starting with a single market and expanding only as familiarity builds tends to produce steadier progress. A platform's asset range is valuable because it determines whether a trader can expand later without switching accounts. Libertex provides access to over 1,000 underlying assets across forex, commodities, ETFs, real stocks, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs.

Tip #6: Know What Signals Readiness to Move from Demo to Live

The transition from demo to live trading is a decision newcomers often make on a fixed timeline rather than on evidence of readiness. More reliable signals include consistent demo behavior across multiple sessions, a working understanding of how leverage affects position size, and a written plan covering entry, exit, and downside scenarios. Even once those signals are present, many regulated brokers, including Libertex, allow live accounts to be funded with modest amounts, which helps preserve the learning conditions of the demo phase into the live environment.

These habits do not guarantee a trading outcome, but they give newcomers more complete information before committing real capital in 2026.

FAQ

Question: How do I choose a CFD broker in Europe?

Answer: Start with regulation: EU-authorized CFD brokers are licensed by national competent authorities such as CySEC and carry a verifiable license number. From there, compare fee structures, asset availability, platform technology, and whether the broker's standardized risk warning is displayed clearly and prominently.

Question: Which CFD brokers offer demo accounts for practice trading?

Answer: Regulated CFD brokers offer demo accounts, though the quality varies. A useful demo mirrors live spreads and execution behavior and provides enough simulated capital to test real strategies. Libertex offers a €50,000 demo account on its proprietary platform under real market conditions, at no cost.

Question: How long should a new trader practice on a demo account?

Answer: There is no single calendar threshold, but a useful indicator is consistency across different market conditions. Libertex's demo account mirrors live spreads and execution behavior on the proprietary platform, which allows new traders to test orders and leverage without real capital. At least several weeks of demo practice are recommended across varied market conditions before any live deposit.

Question: Is CFD trading suitable for new traders?

Answer: CFDs are complex, leveraged products and are not suitable for everyone. The CySEC-required standardized disclosure on Libertex reads: 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. New traders considering CFDs should first understand how leverage and margin work and should make extensive use of a demo account before any real capital is at risk.

About Libertex

Libertex is a multi-award-winning online broker and part of the Libertex Group, founded in 1997. Operated in Europe by Indication Investments Ltd., regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under CIF License 164/12. The platform provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs, as well as real stocks.

Libertex serves clients through its proprietary high-performance trading platform, has received 45+ international industry awards, and is the Official Online Trading Partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team.

Learn more: https://libertex.com

Risk Warning

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.