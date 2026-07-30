Data Center Chillers Market to Reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Chillers Market is projected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2026 to USD 2.81 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the rapid expansion of AI, cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and high-performance computing (HPC), which are increasing cooling requirements and accelerating investments in energy-efficient chiller technologies. Advanced chillers play a critical role in ensuring reliable thermal management, minimizing downtime, and improving overall data center energy efficiency.

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Key Market Highlights

Market Size (2026): USD 1.67 Billion

Projected Market Value (2032): USD 2.81 Billion

CAGR (2026–2032): 9.0%

Largest Region: North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Product Type: Water-Cooled Chillers

Water-Cooled Chillers Fastest-Growing Product Type: Liquid Coolant Chillers

Liquid Coolant Chillers Leading Technology: Screw Chillers

Screw Chillers Largest Cooling Capacity: 700–3,000 RT

700–3,000 RT Key Players: Johnson Controls, Trane Technologies, Carrier, Daikin, Vertiv Group Corp., Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Climaveneta Climate Technologies Pvt. Ltd., STULZ GmbH, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Why This Market Matters

As AI workloads, cloud services, and digital infrastructure continue to expand, efficient cooling has become mission-critical. Data center chillers help maintain optimal operating temperatures, improve uptime, reduce energy consumption, and support sustainable data center operations.

Market Overview

Growing investments in hyperscale, enterprise, edge, and colocation data centers are driving demand for advanced chiller systems capable of supporting higher rack densities and next-generation computing environments.

Analyst Perspective

The shift toward AI-ready infrastructure is transforming cooling strategies. Data center operators are increasingly deploying high-efficiency chillers that deliver greater cooling capacity while reducing power usage effectiveness (PUE) and operational costs.

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Segment Analysis

Water-cooled chillers dominate the market due to superior cooling efficiency, while liquid coolant chillers are expected to witness the fastest growth as AI-driven, high-density computing environments continue to expand. Screw chillers remain the leading technology segment.

By Product Air-cooled Chillers Water-cooled Chillers Liquid Coolant Chillers



By End-use Application

Hyperscale data centers represent the largest application segment, driven by increasing investments from cloud service providers and AI infrastructure developers requiring reliable, large-scale cooling systems.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market due to its large concentration of hyperscale and enterprise data centers, while Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, supported by rapid digitalization, cloud adoption, and expanding data center investments.

Key Industry Trends

AI and HPC driving higher cooling demand

Rising adoption of liquid cooling technologies

Focus on energy-efficient, low-PUE infrastructure

Expansion of hyperscale and edge data centers

Growing investments in sustainable cooling solutions

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on energy-efficient chillers, AI-ready cooling solutions, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence in the rapidly growing data center cooling ecosystem.

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