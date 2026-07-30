New York Times Bestselling Author Keith Ablow Releases A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Times bestselling author, psychiatrist, and executive coach Keith Ablow today announced the release of his highly anticipated novel, A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane , now available in hardcover, eBook, and paperback formats.





Set in the historic coastal town of Newburyport, Massachusetts, the novel follows Alex Kane, a man whose life has unraveled after dealing with a series of devastating personal losses. When offered the extraordinary chance to vanish and reinvent himself, Kane sets out on a transformative path that tests his notions of redemption, authenticity, and what it truly means to start over.

Drawing on decades spent helping people through profound transformation, Ablow weaves deep psychological insight into literary artistry. The novel is already garnering attention, having been named one of the New York Post’s Best New Books to Read , a testament to how deeply it resonates with readers who crave thoughtful, emotionally rich stories.

“This story is really about what’s left when we strip away the identities we’ve spent years building,” said Keith Ablow. “In the end, it’s not about being perfect; it’s about finding something real, something true, that makes life matter.”

Best known as a psychiatrist, media commentator, and bestselling nonfiction author, Ablow brings a unique perspective to fiction. His clinical experience and understanding of human behavior lend emotional depth to a novel that examines grief, purpose, forgiveness, and the courage required to embrace one's authentic self.

As conversations around identity, reputation, and reinvention continue to dominate public discourse, especially in the age of social media and AI, A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane offers readers a timely exploration of what it means to rebuild a life after loss and whether true transformation is ever really possible.

More Praise

" Absolutely great stuff."

--Jeff Katz, WRVA radio

"Keith Ablow is a spectacular writer. He has created a wonderful work of fiction."

--Matthew Modine, American Writer, Actor, Director and Producer

"Fascinating . . . "

--Arthur Aidala, The Arthur Aidala Power Hour, AM 970, The Answer





About Keith Ablow

Keith Ablow, MD, is a New York Times bestselling author, psychiatrist, executive coach, founder of Pain2Power, and media commentator. He is the author of numerous bestselling nonfiction books and the acclaimed Frank Clevenger mystery series. A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane marks his latest work of literary fiction.

Availability

A Matter of Life and Death: The Importance of Being Kane is available now through major booksellers and online retailers.

For interview requests, review copies, or additional information, please contact:

Marisa Spano

Marisa@elkordyglobal.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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