illumin and Audience Acuity partner to shape the future of audience intelligence

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF) and Audience Acuity today announced a strategic partnership that brings trusted audience intelligence directly into the illumin platform. By combining Audience Acuity's deterministic identity intelligence with illumin's planning, activation and measurement capabilities, marketers can build audiences with greater confidence and improve campaign performance. Audience Acuity has also selected illumin as its preferred demand-side platform (DSP), extending the partnership from audience intelligence to campaign activation.

As AI reshapes digital advertising, marketers today have access to more audience data than ever before, yet it is increasingly difficult to trust how that data is built and validated. Through this partnership, Audience Acuity brings deterministic identity and demographic intelligence directly into illumin, enriching its existing identity graph and strengthening its audience planning, targeting and measurement.

The direct live integration enables marketers to instantly build and activate audiences, including first-party audiences created from uploaded customer data while eliminating the delays traditionally associated with audience creation.

Powered by more than 253 million verified U.S. adults and 20 billion weekly signals refreshed daily, Audience Acuity provides trusted audience intelligence that helps marketers reach the right consumers with greater precision. Early customer implementations have shown stronger performance compared with alternative audience strategies, with individual campaigns delivering more than 50% lower acquisition costs, and more than 4x higher click-through rates, alongside improved media efficiency.

“The future of advertising won't be defined by who has the most data. It will be defined by who has the most trusted intelligence,” said Oren Hisherik, COO at illumin. “As AI reshapes how consumers discover and buy, trusted identity is becoming the foundation of modern advertising. Our partnership with Audience Acuity strengthens that foundation.”

“Marketers and media buyers need more than access to audiences, they need confidence in the identity and data behind them,” said Jeff Sopko, President & COO at Audience Acuity. “Our partnership with illumin makes it easier to activate trusted, identity-powered audiences within the platforms buyers already use, helping improve precision, performance, and measurement.”

The partnership is initially available in the United States, providing marketers with immediate access to Audience Acuity's audience intelligence within illumin. Additional capabilities will continue to roll out as the partnership evolves.

Together, illumin and Audience Acuity are helping marketers turn better audience intelligence into better campaign performance.

About Audience Acuity

Audience Acuity is an independent identity infrastructure company powered by an AI-Native Identity Graph that connects customer, household, property, and digital identity data across modern cloud environments. Its deterministic, interoperable infrastructure is designed for privacy-conscious identity resolution, customer intelligence, audience activation, and measurement.

About illumin

illumin is redefining how marketers plan, execute and measure digital advertising, bringing every stage of the campaign lifecycle into one strategic platform. Through an intuitive drag-and-drop Canvas, marketers can visually connect strategy, activation and outcomes, and extend live audiences from programmatic advertising into social channels. Combining AI-powered intelligence with transparent insights, illumin gives brands and agencies the clarity to make better decisions, optimize with confidence and prove business impact. With offices in North America, Europe and South America, illumin supports brands and agencies across global markets. For more information, visit www.illumin.com .

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Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For more complete information about the Company, please read our disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Lyndsie Wise

Senior Director, Product Marketing illumin Holdings Inc.

704-232-1350

lyndsie.wise@illumin.com