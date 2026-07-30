Riverside Resources Expands British Columbia Mineral Tenures for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Gold-Copper

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverside Resources Inc. (“Riverside” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0), is pleased to announce that it has received mineral title for expanded property packages at its Revel and Red Jacket Projects in south-central BC. At Red Jacket, this nearly doubles the mineral tenure area controlled for the project. At Revel, it adds an additional 30% in area. In both cases, the expansion extends Riverside's control over the prospective mineralized belt and covers targets along strike from known mineralization. Riverside's generative program in BC continues to add prospective new projects, expanding the company's footprint in western Canada.

The Revel Project is a carbonatite rare earth element (REE) district located approximately 20 kilometres with road access from the community of Seymour Arm, north of Revelstoke, in southeastern British Columbia. Carbonatites are a major source for REEs and targeting of this belt will continue this summer beginning with a planned airborne survey in the coming weeks.

The Red Jacket project is a volcanogenic massive sulfide system similar to the Yellowhead deposit in the Eagle Bay Formation. Red Jacket is easily accessed via paved highway and then by logging road, approximately 15 km east of Clearwater and 115 km north-northeast of Kamloops in central British Columbia. The project is north of Trekor Metals feasibility-stage Yellowhead Copper Project, which hosts a large Cu-Zn-AG-Au reserve and is considered a potential near-term future mine.





Figure 1: Location of Red Jacket and Revel Project in context with other Riverside properties and key cities in south central British Columbia

"Expanding our mineral tenure position at two of our growing British Columbia projects is a positive milestone for Riverside,” said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO of Riverside Resources. “Summer exploration programs are underway at both properties, and we expect results in the coming months. Securing larger land packages that capture more of the productive belt strengthens our position, adds cost-effective value, and sets us up for partner funding transactions and expanded exploration in stable, easily workable jurisdictions."

About the Revel Project

The Revel Project is located approximately 20 kilometres from the community of Seymour Arm and north of Revelstoke, British Columbia, within a highly prospective carbonatite belt. The Project covers part of the Mount Grace Carbonatite, which is known to host rare earth element mineralization, and Riverside has outlined a 12-kilometre-long carbonatite-style rare earth system at Revel that remains undrilled. The newly added mineral claims cover the northern continuation of the carbonatite layer.





Figure 2: Additional Revel North claims added to the Revel Project highlighted in orange.

Several main target horizons for the carbonatite REE targets are represented by the brown lines.

The Revel and Revel North claims (collectively Revel Project) occur along the northeast margin of the Frenchman Cap Gneiss Dome, comprising part of the Shuswap Metamorphic Terrain. The core gneisses are overlain by allochthonous cover rocks that host both extrusive and intrusive carbonatites and form part of the Monashee cover sequence. Recent exploration by Riverside at Revel has included detailed mapping and geochemical sampling designed to vector toward higher-grade REE zones in advance of drill testing.

The next planned work will include airborne geophysics and field exploration work during the coming months. Additional information on the Revel Project is available on Riverside’s website at www.rivres.com.

About the Red Jacket Project

The Red Jacket Project is well located, with access via paved highway and logging road, allowing for rapid, cost-effective exploration. Riverside assembled the project this year and has completed field soil and rock sampling along with reconnaissance mapping to refine volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) style targets. The project lies north of Trekor Metals feasibility-stage Yellowhead Copper Project, which hosts a large copper-zinc-silver-gold reserve and is considered a potential near-term mine.

Red Jacket is underlain by the Eagle Bay Assemblage, a Lower Cambrian to Mississippian package of deformed and metamorphosed volcanic and sedimentary rocks within the Kootenay Terrane. The same assemblage hosts Trekor’s copper reserves roughly 10 kilometres to the south and is a well-established host for volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits in the district, including Samatosum, Rea, Homestake and Chu Chua.

Historical soil geochemistry, mapping and geophysics completed by INCO in the 1970s and by Placer Dome through the 1980s, combined with Riverside’s own sampling in late 2025, outline a 4-kilometre-long northwest-southeast trend that takes in the Redtop, Snow and Sunrise showings. Riverside’s 2025 grab samples returned high-grade polymetallic values at surface in areas of past trenching. The horizon has seen very little drilling throughout its history. Placer Dome completed four short holes and recommended thirteen more that were never drilled so its full length remains a target. 2026 field work is underway with further results expected in the coming months. Additional information on the Red Jacket Project is available on Riverside’s website at www.rivres.com.





Figure 3: Additional claims added to the Red Jacket Project highlighted in orange. The approximate trend for two of the mineralized target horizons for the project are represented by the brown lines.

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources Inc., who is responsible for ensuring that the information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has a strong balance sheet, no debt and tight share structure with a strong portfolio of gold-silver, copper, and REE assets and royalties in North America. Further information about Riverside is available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com .

ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.



"John-Mark Staude"



Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude

President, CEO

Riverside Resources Inc.

info@rivres.com

Phone: (778) 327-6671

Fax: (778) 327-6675

Web: www.rivres.com Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Riverside Resources Inc.

Phone: (778) 327-6671

TF: (877) RIV-RES1

Web: www.rivres.com

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect”,” estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

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