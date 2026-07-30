Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical infrastructure solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

August 6, 2026: Goldman Sachs Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and CFO, Dominic Bardos, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with covering analyst Brian Lee. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs sales representative.

August 11, 2026: Oppenheimer Virtual Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Shoals’ VP of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance, Alex Ovshey, and Sr. Business Development Manager – BESS & Data Center, Cayman Berg, will host virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative.

August 12, 2026: Needham Virtual AI Infrastructure 1x1 Conference

Shoals’ VP of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, Sr. Director of Sales – BESS & Data Center, Justin Jones, and BESS Product Line Manager, Kishan Ponnadurai, will host virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Needham sales representative.

September 9, 2026: Barclays Annual Energy-Power Conference in New York

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Barclays sales representative.

September 10, 2026: Jefferies Renewables, Clean Energy, & Construction Conference in New York

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

September 23, 2026: BNP Paribas Annual Power Up Conference in New York

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and VP of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their BNP Paribas sales representative.

October 5-9, 2026: UBS Non-Deal Roadshow in Europe

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will participate in a non-deal roadshow in Europe hosted by UBS. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission-critical applications across utility‑scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Investor Relations

Email: investors@shoals.com

Media:

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications

Email: lindsey.williams@shoals.com