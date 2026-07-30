Xtract One Technologies Expands California Healthcare Footprint With Multiple Deployments Across the State

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced multiple SmartGateway deployments across California healthcare facilities, reflecting growing demand from health systems across the state ahead of the March 2027 compliance deadline for California Assembly Bill 2975. Deployments are underway at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister and Contra Costa Health in Martinez, with expected completion by mid-August, in addition to the previously reported San Mateo Health deployment.

AB 2975 requires hospitals across California to implement enhanced security measures at high-traffic public entrances by March, 2027. The mandate reflects a broader recognition among healthcare administrators and state regulators that emergency departments and other public-facing hospital entrances require dedicated screening to protect staff and patients from weapons-related violence.

"California health systems are making real procurement decisions right now, and the facilities selecting Xtract One are doing so because the technology fits the environment," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "SmartGateway was built for high patient and visitor volumes, diverse populations, and clinical staff who need to focus on care. What we're seeing across Hazel Hawkins, Contra Costa Health, and San Mateo – and more broadly with healthcare systems in general – is that once an organization sees accurate, high-throughput detection running in a real hospital environment, expanding the solution across the facility becomes an obvious next step."

Xtract One's presence in California healthcare predates the AB 2975 mandate. San Mateo Medical Center deployed SmartGateway at its main campus in 2025 following extensive testing of available solutions, with plans to expand to all satellite clinics. The Hazel Hawkins and Contra Costa Health deployments build on that established footprint as health systems across the state accelerate their procurement timelines ahead of the March 2027 deadline.

Xtract One's SmartGateway is designed specifically for high-throughput environments with lower volumes of personal belongings. The system identifies concealed guns and knives while allowing individuals to walk through at a natural pace without divesting personal items, distinguishing it from traditional walk-through metal detectors that alert broadly on any metal object. For healthcare environments where speed and accessibility are critical to patient care, that distinction matters.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Hollister, CA

The first of three initial SmartGateway systems is now operational at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital's emergency department entrance, the hospital's main entrance, and the labor and delivery wing.

"Our emergency department sees the most public foot traffic of any entrance we have, which made it the right place to start," said Jorge Ramirez, Director of Emergency Management and Security at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. "Reducing the risk of violence against our staff, our patients, and our visitors is the goal behind every part of this rollout."

"This deployment gives our team the ability to screen for weapons without slowing down the emergency department or changing how patients and staff experience our facility. That balance mattered to us throughout the evaluation process," said Dale Fors, Manager of Security at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

The hospital noted that the new security measures are being implemented to meet the requirements of the state mandate rather than in response to any specific increase in weapons-related incidents at the facility.

Contra Costa Health, Martinez, CA

Contra Costa Health has also selected three SmartGateway systems for deployment across its main entrance, emergency department, and psychiatric entrance in the primary hospital facility. The deployment is driven by a clear security mandate of detecting and intercepting firearms and bladed weapons before they reach clinical environments. Contra Costa Health has prioritized detection accuracy above all other operational considerations, implementing a bag check protocol alongside SmartGateway screening at its main entrance to ensure the most thorough possible security posture across all three entry points.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is a full-service community hospital located in Hollister, California, serving San Benito County and surrounding communities. The hospital provides a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services including emergency care, surgical services, labor and delivery, and diagnostic imaging. As a community-based institution, Hazel Hawkins is committed to delivering accessible, high-quality care to the residents it serves. For more information, visit www.hazel-hawkins.org .

About Contra Costa Health

Contra Costa Health is the integrated public health system serving Contra Costa County in the San Francisco Bay Area. The system operates a network of hospitals, clinics, and public health programs serving hundreds of thousands of residents across the county, with a focus on accessible care for all community members regardless of ability to pay. For more information, visit www.cchealth.org .

About San Mateo Medical Center

San Mateo Medical Center is a public hospital and clinic system fully accredited by The Joint Commission, operating outpatient clinics throughout San Mateo County and an acute-care hospital in San Mateo. As part of San Mateo County Health, the medical center serves the healthcare needs of all county residents, with a mission to partner with the community to provide excellent healthcare for patients, including those experiencing social, environmental, or economic challenges. For more information, visit www.smchealth.org .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.