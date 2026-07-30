Soulloop Acquires Astrolumi.AI to Bring Astrologer-Led Daily Practice to WhatsApp

SÃO PAULO, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soulloop (https://soulloop.com/), the personalized astrology app founded by Priscila Lima de Charbonnières — astrologer, author and founder — today announced the acquisition of Astrolumi.AI, a multilingual conversational-astrology service operating on the web and on WhatsApp. With the acquisition, the totality of Astrolumi.AI's assets — astrological engine, codebase, web platform, conversational interface, brand and product roadmap — passes to Soulloop. The transaction marks the first step in expanding Soulloop into new channels beyond its iOS and Android app, opening the way to meeting readers where they already are. Astrolumi.AI continues to operate with its current features and will gain new capabilities in the coming months.





The news comes on the heels of Soulloop's own international milestone: earlier this month, the company launched the full Soulloop app localized into Spanish, Italian and French. Soulloop first introduced international readers to the brand through the Astroforecast 2026, its flagship annual reading — and the response made clear that readers wanted more than a single forecast. They wanted the full daily Soulloop experience, in their own language. Soulloop delivered exactly that.

Astrology has moved decisively into the mainstream of digital wellness. According to The Business Research Company, the global astrology-app category is valued at roughly USD 5.7 billion in 2026 and is on track to nearly double by 2030, growing close to 20% per year. Millennial and Gen Z readers are leading the shift, with daily engagement now standard and personalization the single most-requested premium feature. Within that momentum, Southern Europe and Latin America have emerged as the fastest-moving geographies — driven by readers seeking richer, more personal guidance than algorithmic horoscope feeds can offer.

The most complete astrology app on the market

What sets Soulloop apart in an increasingly crowded category is its content. Most astrology services stop at the chart. Soulloop goes much further, surrounding its personalized astrological engine with the deepest curated library in the category: guided meditations, morning and evening rituals, journaling prompts, self-discovery practices, lunar cycle workbooks and an author-led series of reflections from Priscila Lima de Charbonnières herself. At the heart of the library sits the Astroforecast 2026, Soulloop's flagship annual reading of the year ahead — the title subscribers return month after month as transits unfold. Together, this catalogue is what makes Soulloop a daily practice rather than a horoscope feed, and what makes it stand apart from competitors who offer astrology and little else.

AskPRI: Soulloop's signature AI for astrology, practices and self-discovery

In a category filling quickly with AI, Soulloop has set itself apart by pairing the technology with its founder's decades of astrological practice. AskPRI, the AI assistant at the heart of Soulloop, has drawn a devoted following since it launched inside the app in 2025, and it continues to grow. AskPRI translates the technical layer of astrology into a personal practice for each user: it reads the natal chart, checks the current sky and matches the reader with the right Soulloop content for that exact moment — a sleep meditation when a heavy transit lands at night, a focus session when Mercury demands clarity, a relaxation practice when the week asks for it, a journaling prompt when a lunation invites reflection. AskPRI today draws on more than 400 Soulloop practices — guided meditations, breathing exercises, sleep stories, focus sessions, rituals and journaling work — each one filtered through the reader's own astrological elements.

This is where Astrolumi.AI fits in naturally. Astrolumi.AI — "Lumi" — is a multilingual conversational-astrology platform operating through web and WhatsApp interfaces, with unique conversational capabilities: long-form chart conversations, transit follow-ups and rich natural-language understanding. Lumi users will soon gain access to Soulloop's unique content and capabilities, so Soulloop can serve them with the knowledge they want and the insights that matter, delivered with the astrological precision that made Soulloop popular in the first place — all through Priscila's editorial voice and experience, personalized to each user.

WhatsApp: the first step in a broader channel expansion

The acquisition is the first of several steps into new channels and markets, extending what users already value: conversational threads, on-demand transit briefings and chart-based practice recommendations, delivered where daily life already happens.

"Our users have been asking us for two things at once: depth and reach. Depth — content that actually translates the cycles of the sky into something useful for the week ahead, into a practice, a ritual, a piece of writing that helps them know themselves better. Reach — being able to receive that in their own language, on a channel they already use. Astrolumi.AI lets us take the next step toward delivering both." — Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, Founder, Soulloop

International expansion: Italy, France, Spain and Latin America

The acquisition accelerates the most ambitious chapter of Soulloop's international roadmap. Following this month's launch of the full Soulloop app in Spanish, Italian and French — including the Astroforecast 2026, already a flagship reading in Portuguese and English — Soulloop now brings country-localized transit briefings to Italy, France, Spain and the wider Latin American region, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Brazil. A premium AskPRI conversational tier on WhatsApp is planned across these markets, and a forthcoming author-led series of guided practices, meditations and self-discovery work from Priscila Lima de Charbonnières will open first to Italian, French and Spanish subscribers, followed by a full Latin American rollout.

Operationally, Soulloop's personalized astrology engine becomes the canonical source of astrological computation across the portfolio, with Astrolumi.AI progressively moving onto it as the platforms come together.

"What makes this acquisition right is the fit. Astrolumi.AI was already doing the technical work of holding a real conversation about a chart, on channels people already live in — WhatsApp today, as other channels continue to grow. Soulloop is the place where that conversation becomes a practice — what to do today, what to write tonight, what to notice this week. Bringing the two together accelerates everything we have been building for our users, including markets like Italy, France, Spain and across Latin America, where the demand has been clearest." — Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, Founder, Soulloop

About Soulloop

Soulloop is the personalized astrology app founded by Priscila Lima de Charbonnières — astrologer, author and founder. The product combines a personalized astrological engine with the most complete content library in its category — guided meditations, rituals, journaling prompts, self-discovery practices, lunar workbooks and the flagship Astroforecast 2026 — and AskPRI, Soulloop's AI assistant introduced inside the app in 2025 and already trained on more than 400 practices, which translates astrology into personalized sleep, focus, relaxation, ritual and journaling recommendations matched to each user's astrological elements, in the founder's own editorial voice. Soulloop is available at https://soulloop.com/, on the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/app/id1463714414) and on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.soulloop), in English, Portuguese, Italian, French and Spanish, and, following the Astrolumi.AI acquisition, on WhatsApp across Italy, France, Spain, Brazil and the wider Latin American region — with expansion to the open web to follow.

About Astrolumi.AI

Astrolumi.AI ("Lumi") is a multilingual conversational-astrology platform operating through web and WhatsApp interfaces. Following its acquisition by Soulloop, announced in July 2026, all Astrolumi.AI assets are owned and operated by Soulloop.

Press contact: Priscila Lima de Charbonnières, Founder — press@soulloop.com | Media inquiries: Miguel Alvarez Rodriguez, Rémi Barbier Communications — remi@remibarbier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb8feb36-1cc2-457c-89f2-f0e27283970d